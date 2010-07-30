Topics in Cardiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Description
A comprehensive review of cardiology for the small animal practitioner! Articles will focus on advanced techniques in echocardiography, use of natiuretic peptides in the management of canine patients with heart disease, use of natiuretic peptides in the management of feline patients with heart disease, current use of pimobendan in canine patients with heart disease, canine mitral valve disease, infective endocarditis, interventional catheterization for congenital heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, feline arrhythmias, surgery for cardiac disease, gene therapy for cardiac disease, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 30th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455700790
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437725063
About the Authors
Jonathan Abbott Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Veterinary Internal Medicine, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada