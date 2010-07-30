Topics in Cardiology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 40-4

A comprehensive review of cardiology for the small animal practitioner! Articles will focus on advanced techniques in echocardiography, use of natiuretic peptides in the management of canine patients with heart disease, use of natiuretic peptides in the management of feline patients with heart disease, current use of pimobendan in canine patients with heart disease, canine mitral valve disease, infective endocarditis, interventional catheterization for congenital heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, feline hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, feline arrhythmias, surgery for cardiac disease, gene therapy for cardiac disease, and much more!