Topics in Atomic Collision Theory originated in a course of graduate lectures given at the University of Colorado and at University College in London. It is recommended for students in physics and related fields who are interested in the application of quantum scattering theory to low-energy atomic collision phenomena. No attention is given to the electromagnetic, nuclear, or elementary particle domains. The book is organized into three parts: static field scattering, electron-atom collisions, and atom-atom collisions. These are in the order of increasing physical complexity and hence necessarily in the order of decreasing mathematical tractability. The topics and methods selected were those which contributed most significantly to the understanding of the physics and the calculation of reliable cross sections. The attempt has been made to treat each of the sections in a complete and self-contained manner. The limited scope of this book has unfortunately made it necessary to omit discussion of many promising methods.