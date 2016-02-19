Topics in Atomic Collision Theory
1st Edition
Description
Topics in Atomic Collision Theory originated in a course of graduate lectures given at the University of Colorado and at University College in London. It is recommended for students in physics and related fields who are interested in the application of quantum scattering theory to low-energy atomic collision phenomena. No attention is given to the electromagnetic, nuclear, or elementary particle domains. The book is organized into three parts: static field scattering, electron-atom collisions, and atom-atom collisions. These are in the order of increasing physical complexity and hence necessarily in the order of decreasing mathematical tractability. The topics and methods selected were those which contributed most significantly to the understanding of the physics and the calculation of reliable cross sections. The attempt has been made to treat each of the sections in a complete and self-contained manner. The limited scope of this book has unfortunately made it necessary to omit discussion of many promising methods.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. Static Field Scattering
1. Classical Scattering and Quantum Formulation
2. Partial Wave Analysis
3. Scattering Matrix and Bound States
4. Resonance Effects
5a. Normalization of Continuum States
5b. Coulomb Scattering
6. Integral Equation Formulation
7. Variational Methods for Phase Shifts
8. Variational Methods for Scattering Amplitudes
9. Bounding Principle for Scattering Length
10. Nonspherical Potential Fields
Part II. Electron-Atom Collisions
11. Formulation of Many-Channel Problem
12. Role of Pauli Principle
13. Integral Expression for Scattering Amplitude
14. Born, Bethe, and Oppenheimer Approximations
15. Variational Methods
16. Close Coupling Method
17. Ionization
18. Resonances and Compound Atom States
19. Threshold Behavior of Cross Sections
20. Anomalous Threshold Behaviors
Part III. Atom-Atom Collisions
21. General Kinematic Considerations
22. Expansion in Molecular States
23. Identical Nuclei and the Pauli Principle
24. Impact Parameter Method and Perturbation Solutions
25a. Unitarized Approximation
25b. Variational Principle for Time-Dependent Case
26. Coupled Equations for Proton-Hydrogen Collisions
27. Crossing of Potential Energy Curves
28. Adiabatic Symmetric Charge Transfer
29. General Formulation for Rearrangement Collisions
30. Charge Transfer in Fast Collisions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277028