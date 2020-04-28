Top Research in Podiatry Education, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 37-2

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will take a unique look at some of the top research currently underway across many of the top schools of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in the United States. The issue will be edited by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang, and will feature review articles from physicians at the following 9 Institutions: Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery; Arizona School of Podiatric Medicine; Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine; Samuel Merritt – California School of Podiatric Medicine; Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine; New York College of Podiatric Medicine; Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine; Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine; Western University College of Podiatric Medicine. Topics covered in the issue include: Mechanics of the Jones Fracture; 3D Printing for Foot and Ankle Surgical Planning and Research; Orthoplastic Approach for Diabetic Foot Salvage; Multi drug resistant organisms with new technology; Motion Analysis is being used to advance podiatric biomechanics; Gene Expression in post op pain and Charcot; Primary Deltoid Repair in Rotational Ankle Injuries; The Impact of Vitamin D Levels in Foot and Ankle Surgery; Plantar Verrucae in HIV Infection; The role of the podiatrist in assessing and reducing fall risk; Offloading for the Diabetic Foot - Considerations and Implications; Efinicanazole use in the diabetic population study; The use of Virtual Reality in Podiatric Education; among others.