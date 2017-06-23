Top 60 signs for Nurses
1st Edition
Quick reference guide for best practice care
Description
Presented in a useful handbook style, Top 60 Signs for Nurses: Quick reference guide for best practice care outlines the evidence base and clinical value of each clinical sign to assist with interpretation.
Each of the signs is related back to the mechanism of action along with clearly documented research to demonstrate the evidence base associated with this sign.
Key Features
- Signs are ordered alphabetically within each chapter outlining a specific body system
- Extensive reference lists of up-to-date literature strengthen the authority of the content
- Clinical Pearls highlight the main signs which students and graduate nurses should look out for to help them identify conditions with which the patients present
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Respiratory Signs
Accessory muscle breathing
Agonal respiration
Apnoea
Asymmetrical chest expansion
Barrel chest
Bradypnoea
Breath Sounds (Vesicular or Normal)
Bronchial breath sounds
Reduced or Diminished Breath Sounds
Crackles (rales)
Dyspnoea
Grunting
Haemoptysis
Hyperventilation
Intercostal recession
Kussmaul’s breathing
Orthopnoea
Percussion
Percussion: dullness
Percussion: resonance/hyper-resonance
Platypnoea/Orthodeoxia
Pursed-lip breathing (PLB)
Sputum
Stridor
Tachypnoea
Tracheal tug
Trepopnoea
Vocal fremitus/tactile fremitus
Vocal resonance
Wheeze
Chapter 2 - Cardiovascular Signs
Apex beat
Arterial pulse
Bradycardia
Capillary Return Decreased/Delayed
Cheyne–Stokes breathing
Clubbing
Crackles (also rales)
Cyanosis
Jugular venous pressure (JVP)
Peripheral oedema
Skin Turgor – Decreased
Tachycardia (sinus)
Chapter 3 - Haematological/oncological Signs
Ecchymoses, purpura and petechiae
Lymphadenopathy
Chapter 4 - Neurological Signs
Gag reflex
Photophobia
Pinpoint pupils
Chapter 5 - Gastroenterological Signs
Ascites
Bowel sounds: absent
Bowel sounds: hyperactive (borborygmus)
Coffee ground vomiting/bloody vomitus/haematemesis
Guarding
Haematuria
Jaundice
Melaena
Oliguria/Anuria
Chapter 6 - Endrocrinological Signs
Bruising
Hypotension
Polydipsia
Polyuria
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585644
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729585620
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542388
About the Author
Mark Dennis
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia
William Bowen
Affiliations and Expertise
Resident, Division of Emergency Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (LSUHSC), New Orleans, Louisiana
Lucy Cho
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia