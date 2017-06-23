Top 60 signs for Nurses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729542388, 9780729585644

Top 60 signs for Nurses

1st Edition

Quick reference guide for best practice care

Authors: Mark Dennis William Bowen Lucy Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780729585644
eBook ISBN: 9780729585620
Paperback ISBN: 9780729542388
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd June 2017
Page Count: 100
Description

Presented in a useful handbook style, Top 60 Signs for Nurses: Quick reference guide for best practice care outlines the evidence base and clinical value of each clinical sign to assist with interpretation.

Each of the signs is related back to the mechanism of action along with clearly documented research to demonstrate the evidence base associated with this sign.

Key Features

  • Signs are ordered alphabetically within each chapter outlining a specific body system
  • Extensive reference lists of up-to-date literature strengthen the authority of the content
  • Clinical Pearls highlight the main signs which students and graduate nurses should look out for to help them identify conditions with which the patients present

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Respiratory Signs
Accessory muscle breathing
Agonal respiration
Apnoea
Asymmetrical chest expansion
Barrel chest
Bradypnoea
Breath Sounds (Vesicular or Normal)
Bronchial breath sounds
Reduced or Diminished Breath Sounds
Crackles (rales)
Dyspnoea
Grunting
Haemoptysis
Hyperventilation
Intercostal recession
Kussmaul’s breathing
Orthopnoea
Percussion
Percussion: dullness
Percussion: resonance/hyper-resonance
Platypnoea/Orthodeoxia
Pursed-lip breathing (PLB)
Sputum
Stridor
Tachypnoea
Tracheal tug
Trepopnoea
Vocal fremitus/tactile fremitus
Vocal resonance
Wheeze

Chapter 2 - Cardiovascular Signs
Apex beat
Arterial pulse
Bradycardia
Capillary Return Decreased/Delayed
Cheyne–Stokes breathing
Clubbing
Crackles (also rales)
Cyanosis
Jugular venous pressure (JVP)
Peripheral oedema
Skin Turgor – Decreased
Tachycardia (sinus)

Chapter 3 - Haematological/oncological Signs
Ecchymoses, purpura and petechiae
Lymphadenopathy

Chapter 4 - Neurological Signs
Gag reflex
Photophobia
Pinpoint pupils

Chapter 5 - Gastroenterological Signs
Ascites
Bowel sounds: absent
Bowel sounds: hyperactive (borborygmus)
Coffee ground vomiting/bloody vomitus/haematemesis
Guarding
Haematuria
Jaundice
Melaena
Oliguria/Anuria

Chapter 6 - Endrocrinological Signs
Bruising
Hypotension
Polydipsia
Polyuria

Details

No. of pages:
100
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
About the Author

Mark Dennis

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

William Bowen

Affiliations and Expertise

Resident, Division of Emergency Medicine, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center - New Orleans (LSUHSC), New Orleans, Louisiana

Lucy Cho

Affiliations and Expertise

Emergency Registrar, Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, Sydney, Australia

