Tools, Techniques and Protocols for Monitoring Environmental Contaminants
1st Edition
Description
Tools, Techniques and Protocols for Monitoring Environmental Contaminants describes information on the strategic integration of available monitoring methods with molecular techniques, with a focus on omics (DNA, RNA and protein based) and molecular imprinted polymer and nanomaterial based advanced biosensors for environmental applications. It discusses the most commonly practiced analytic techniques, such as HPLC, MS, GCMS and traditional biosensors, giving an overview of the benefits of advanced biosensors over commonly practiced methods in the rapid and reliable assessment of environmental contaminants.
As environmental contaminants have become one of the serious concerns in terms of their rapid growth and monitoring in the environment, which is often limited due to costly and laborious methods, this book provides a comprehensive update on their removal, the challenges they create for environmental regulatory agencies, and their diverse effects on terrestrial and aquatic environments.
Key Features
- Provides methods for assessing and monitoring environmental contaminants
- Includes recent advancement in molecular techniques
- Outlines rapid environmental monitoring methods
- Explains the use of biosensors for environmental monitoring
- Reviews monitoring methods beyond conventional analytic techniques
Readership
Biotechnology, biochemical engineering, Chemistry, Analytical and Environmental Engineering scientists in academia and industry
Table of Contents
Overview of Environmental monitoring methodology
1. An overview of analytical methodology for environmental monitoring
2. A perspective of advanced biosensors for environmental monitoring
3. An overview of sensitivity and selectivity of biosensors
4. Potential application of advanced sensor systems for real time monitoring of waste water treatment plants
DNA and RNA and aptamer based techniques
5. An overview of DNA/RNA based monitoring tools and biosensors. Benefits and applications in environmental toxicology
6. Recent advances in oligonucleotide based sensor technology for detection of pharmaceuticals in the environment
7. Recent advances in oligonucleotide based sensor technology for detection of endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDC) in the environment
8. Oligonucleotide based biosensors for detection of environmental heavy metal contaminants
Protein/Metabolite based Techniques (DNAzymes, Aptazymes, Enzymes, Antibody etc.)
9. An overview of Protein/metabolite based advanced monitoring tools and biosensors. Benefits and applications in environmental toxicology
10. Advances in protein based biosensors for detection of pharmaceutical contaminants in the environment
11. Advances in protein based biosensors for detection of pesticide contaminants in the environment
12. Advances in protein based biosensors for detection of metal contaminants in the environment
13. Advances in whole cell based biosensors for environmental monitoring
14. Recent trends in advancement of antibody based biosensor systems for environmental monitoring
15. An overview of enzyme based biosensors for environmental monitoring
Synthetic polymer/other methods
16. An overview of advanced monitoring tools and sensors. Benefits and applications in environmental toxicology
17. Molecular imprinted polymer based biosensors for detection of pharmaceutical contaminants in the environment
18. Molecular imprinted polymer based biosensors for detection of pesticide contaminants in the environment
19. Molecular imprinted polymer based biosensors for detection of metal contaminants in the environment
20. Recent advances in nanomaterial based sensors as tool for environmental monitoring
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146804
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146798
About the Editor
Satinder Kaur Brar
Dr. S. K. Brar is Professor and James and Joanne Love Chair in Environmental Engineering at Lassonde School of Engineering at York University and also Adjunct Professor at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Québec, Canada. She graduated in Master’s in Organic Chemistry from National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India with Master’s in Technology in Environmental Sciences and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Mumbai, India and a Ph.D. in Environmental Biotechnology from INRS, Quebec, Canada in 2007. After a short post-doctoral fellowship at McGill University, she started her career as Assistant Professor at INRS-ETE. She is leading the research group on the Bioprocessing and Nano-Enzyme Formulation Facility (BANEFF) at INRS-ETE. Her research interests lie in the development of finished products (formulations) of wastewater and wastewater sludge based value-added bioproducts, such as enzymes, organic acids, platform chemicals, biocontrol agents, biopesticides, butanol and biohydrogen. She is also interested in the fate of endocrine disrupter compounds, pharmaceuticals, nanoparticles and other toxic organic compounds during value-addition of wastewater and wastewater sludge in turn finding suitable biological detoxification technologies. The facility has so far led to the successful supervision of 20 PhD students, 6 Master’s students and 6 postdoctoral students. She has collaborative programmes with several industries in Canada and researchers from Argentina, Spain, Chile, Switzerland, France, Vietnam, China, USA, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Ivory Coast. Dr. Brar is a recipient of the ASCE State-of-the-Art of Civil Engineering award (2007) for her article titled, "Bioremediation of Hazardous Wastes - A Review," which was published in the Practice Periodical of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste Management – Special issue on Bioremediation. She has also received the Rudolf gold medal (2008) for her originality of the article published in Practice Periodical of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste Management. Likewise, recently ASCE State-of-the-Art of Civil Engineering award (2017) for her book titled, "Nanomaterials in the Environment”. She and her team is recipient of the Grand prize in University research (2017) conferred by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. In 2014, she has been elected as member of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership and outstanding performance in her field of environmental biotechnology. She was recently named as the “YWCA women in science” excellence award. She is on the editorial board of Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology Journal and associate editor of Journal of Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste (ASCE). She recently initiated a new journal on Nanotechnology for Environmental Engineering with Springer Publishers as Editor-in-Chief. She has more than 350 research publications which include five books, 40 book chapters, 190 original research papers, 120 research communications in international and national conferences and has registered 4 patents to her credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct professor; Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Quebec, Canada
Krishnamoorthy Hegde
Krishnamoorthy Hegde. Krishnamoorthy Hegde is an FRQNT researcher at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Québec, Canada. His research interest lies in Green synthesis of functionalized polymers, Development of advanced biosensors for environmental applications, conversion of biomass waste and industrial waste for biofuel production, Technology development for treatment of environmental contaminants in effluents, waste water and drinking water, development for microbial and biocatalyst assisted degradation of petroleum crude wastes (bioremediation). He completed his PhD in Biotechnology from Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in 2014 and holds more than 8 years’ industrial and academic research experience in the field of molecular biology, Protein Chemistry, Genetic Engineering Technology, metabolic engineering, biocatalysis, Bioprocess Development, and renewable energy. During his industrial research tenure, he worked for nearly 3 years, as a project leader at his former work place (Navya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., India) towards metabolic pathway engineering of yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Pichia pastoris) for production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. One of the upstream metabolic engineering project he was involved as a lead researcher in the year 2007-2008 is now at the finishing stage (formulation) to release its product to market in India. Further, during his industrial postdoctoral research in India, he contributed significantly at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Green R&D (HPCL GRD), India towards sustainable biocatalyst development, development of novel technology for bioremediation and effluent waste treatment for petrochemical wastes, technology transfer and field trials of the ‘in-house’ techniques developed at laboratory scale in petroleum refineries. In addition, he also worked on industrial-academic collaborative projects towards pathway engineering and strain improvement for biobutanol production during his industrial postdoctoral research. His research contribution is credited with more than 25 peer reviewed publications and 5 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
FRQNT Researcher, Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Quebec, Canada
Vinayak Pachapur
Dr. Pachapur is currently a researcher at CRIQ (Research Center Industrial Du Québec) as industrial partner and Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE) as university partner under the receipt of "MITACS Accelerate Scholarship-2018". Dr. Pachapur also holds the "FRQNT Post-Doctoral Merit scholarship-2017," carried out at LAVAL University (Department of Civil Engineering and Water Engineering) on novel hydrolysis for forest residues. Dr. Pachapur completed his Ph.D in Environmental Biotechnology from INRS-ETE in 2017 on Bio-hydrogen production using co-culture system. During PhD tenure, he has achieved 10 article publications across international journals (8 research and 2 reviews) and 1 US and CANADA patent submission. Recently his Ph.D thesis was awarded as "BEST THESIS PRIZE FOR INOVATION-2017" across three INRS centers. At "National Biodiesel Conference" in San Diego, U.S.A in January 2017, his Ph.D report was recognized as "Next Generation Scientists" and presentation was awarded with a scholarship. Dr. Pachapur has nearly 8+ years of industrial and academic experience in the related field of molecular, microbiology, fermentation, analytical and proteomics platforms. Working on emerging areas of industrial biotechnology such as bioremediation using enzymes, bio-valorization of industry wastes, development of novel-green method, molecular profiling on microbial pathways, co-culture fermentation for biofuels and platform chemicals production from industrial wastes. Till now, Dr. Pachapur has achieved 25+ peer reviewed publications across internationals journals, book chapters with above 300 citations, 10 research communications in conferences and 2 patent submissions to his credit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique, (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Quebec, Canada