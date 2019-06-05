Tools, Techniques and Protocols for Monitoring Environmental Contaminants

Dr. S. K. Brar is Professor and James and Joanne Love Chair in Environmental Engineering at Lassonde School of Engineering at York University and also Adjunct Professor at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (Eau, Terre et Environnement, INRS-ETE), Québec, Canada. She graduated in Master’s in Organic Chemistry from National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India with Master’s in Technology in Environmental Sciences and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Mumbai, India and a Ph.D. in Environmental Biotechnology from INRS, Quebec, Canada in 2007. After a short post-doctoral fellowship at McGill University, she started her career as Assistant Professor at INRS-ETE. She is leading the research group on the Bioprocessing and Nano-Enzyme Formulation Facility (BANEFF) at INRS-ETE. Her research interests lie in the development of finished products (formulations) of wastewater and wastewater sludge based value-added bioproducts, such as enzymes, organic acids, platform chemicals, biocontrol agents, biopesticides, butanol and biohydrogen. She is also interested in the fate of endocrine disrupter compounds, pharmaceuticals, nanoparticles and other toxic organic compounds during value-addition of wastewater and wastewater sludge in turn finding suitable biological detoxification technologies. The facility has so far led to the successful supervision of 20 PhD students, 6 Master’s students and 6 postdoctoral students. She has collaborative programmes with several industries in Canada and researchers from Argentina, Spain, Chile, Switzerland, France, Vietnam, China, USA, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Morocco, Tunisia and Ivory Coast. Dr. Brar is a recipient of the ASCE State-of-the-Art of Civil Engineering award (2007) for her article titled, "Bioremediation of Hazardous Wastes - A Review," which was published in the Practice Periodical of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste Management – Special issue on Bioremediation. She has also received the Rudolf gold medal (2008) for her originality of the article published in Practice Periodical of Hazardous, Toxic & Radioactive Waste Management. Likewise, recently ASCE State-of-the-Art of Civil Engineering award (2017) for her book titled, "Nanomaterials in the Environment”. She and her team is recipient of the Grand prize in University research (2017) conferred by American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists. In 2014, she has been elected as member of The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists of the Royal Society of Canada in recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership and outstanding performance in her field of environmental biotechnology. She was recently named as the “YWCA women in science” excellence award. She is on the editorial board of Brazilian Archives of Biology and Technology Journal and associate editor of Journal of Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste (ASCE). She recently initiated a new journal on Nanotechnology for Environmental Engineering with Springer Publishers as Editor-in-Chief. She has more than 350 research publications which include five books, 40 book chapters, 190 original research papers, 120 research communications in international and national conferences and has registered 4 patents to her credit.