Tools for Practice in Occupational Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443061592

Tools for Practice in Occupational Therapy

1st Edition

A Structured Approach to Core Skills and Processes

Authors: Rosemary Hagedorn
Paperback ISBN: 9780443061592
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd April 2000
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

SECTION 1. INTRODUCTION.
Introduction to integrating theory with practice. Competent occupational performance in the environment (COPE). Understanding occupation. A taxonomy of human occupation. Levels of occupation. Environmental levels. Competence. Core processes in occupational therapy. Why is engagement in occupation therapeutic? Synthesis: the art of practice.
SECTION 2. THERAPEUTIC USE OF SELF.
Introduction to therapeutic use of self. The therapeutic relationship. Dyadic interaction: styles and skills. Interviewing. Working with groups. Teaching. Professional education.
SECTION 3. ASSESSMENT OF INDIVIDUAL POTENTIAL, ABILITY AND NEEDS.
Introduction to assessment of individual potential, ability and needs. Assessment at the developmental level. Assessment at the effective level. Assessment at the organizational level.
SECTION 4. OCCUPATIONAL ANALYSIS AND ADAPTATION
Introduction to occupational analysis and adaptation. Approaches to occupational analysis and adaptation. Microanalysis. Basic task analysis. Basic activity analysis. Macroanalysis and client-centred analysis. Demand analysis. Applied analysis. Therapeutic adaptation: approaches and techniques. Functional adaptation.
SECTION 5. ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS AND ADAPTATION
Introduction to environmental analysis and adaptation. Analysis of the environment. Therapeutic adaptationand management of the environment. Analysis and adaptation of the home environment. Health and safety and accident prevention.
REFERENCES
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX
Assessments: sources of information
INDEX

About the Author

Rosemary Hagedorn

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance author and Lecturer, Arundel, UK

