Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124059481, 9780124059252

Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders

1st Edition

Editors: Daniel Bromberg William T. O'Donohue
eBook ISBN: 9780124059252
Paperback ISBN: 9780124059481
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th March 2014
Page Count: 592
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
41.50
35.27
64.50
54.83
59.95
50.96
45.95
39.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
59.95
50.96
45.95
39.06
36.99
31.44
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Reference

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Informed Consent or Assent for Assessment, Treatment and Releases of Information

Informed Consent as an Ethical and Legal Obligation

Key Elements of Informed Consent

Who Can Give Informed Consent for a Minor?

Informed Consent as Recognition of Fundamental Fairness and Dignity

Appendix

Summary of informed consent/limits of confidentiality form for records (Stevens Treatment Programs, Swansea MA)

Sample Informed Consent for Treatment of Problematic Sexual Behavior

Bibliography and resources

Chapter 2. Assessment of Dynamic Treatment Targets for Juveniles Who Sexually Offend

Introduction

Critical Perspective on Risk Assessment of JSOs

Types of Assessments

Treatment Domains Related to Risk

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Penile Plethysmography

What is Penile Plethysmography (PPG)?

Why Use PPG?

What about Females?

Using PPG with Adolescents versus Adults

The Development and Use of PPG

The Evolution of PPG

PPG: Stimulus Characteristics

The Impact of Sexual Experience on PPG Evaluations

Resources for Learning More about Penile Plethysmography

Summing it up: Sexual offender risk assessments and PPG

References

Chapter 4. The Polygraph

Introduction

Part 1: History

Part 2: FAQ and Special Considerations

Part 3: Methodology

Part 4: Post-Adjudication Polygraph of Juveniles – Practical Applications

Conclusion

References

Cases cited

Chapter 5. Writing Dispositional Evaluations of Juveniles Adjudicated for Sexual Offenses and Juveniles with Sexual Behavioral Problems

Introduction

General Guiding Principles

Sample Reports

Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 14-Year-Old Male Who Victimized a 7-Year-Old Female Relative

Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Alleged to Have Assaulted a 16-Year-Old Female Peer

Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 16-Year-Old Male Displaying Assorted Problematic Sexual Behaviors

Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Sexually Attracted to His Younger Sisters

References

Additional Helpful Resource

Chapter 6. Tools for Testifying in Court

Introduction

Theses/Dissertations

Legal System 101

Tips for Preparing for Your Testimony

Conclusions

References

Additional resources

Chapter 7. Assessing and Modifying Denial in Juvenile Sexual Offenders

What is Denial?

Is Denial Important?

Assessment of Denial

Specific Assessment Procedures

Treatment of Denial

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Relapse Prevention as a Treatment Modality for Juvenile Sex Offenders

Introduction

Basic Relapse Prevention

Choices and Consequences

Correcting Distorted Thinking (Thinking Errors)

Self-Understanding and Needs Satisfaction

Identifying and Diffusing Risk Factors for Re-offense

Improving Communication

Sexuality – Education and Appropriateness

Building Relationships

Urge Control and Delaying Gratification

Sample Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Additional Resources

Summary

References

Chapter 9. An Outpatient Treatment Response for Youth Assessed as Low to Moderate Risk

Introduction

The Treatment Philosophy

The Treatment Program

The Treatment Process

Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

Appendix F

Appendix G

Appendix H

Appendix I

Appendix J

References

Chapter 10. Modifying Problematic Sexual Interests of Males

Introduction

Treatment Strategies for Modifying Problematic Sexual Arousal Patterns

A Sample Treatment Plan

Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Developing Healthy Sexuality

What Is Healthy Sexuality?

Common Sexual Behaviors Seen in Adolescents

Developing Healthy Non-Sexual Relationships

Sexual Behavior

Masturbation

Sexual Health

Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Juvenile Victims of Sexual Abuse

Introduction

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Treatment Outline

Treatment Wrap-Up

References

Chapter 13. Assessment and Intervention with Young People who Sexually Offend

Introduction

Thinking Critically about Research and Theory in this Area is Vital

Adopt a Structured Clinical Tool to Assist Your Assessment

Conducting a Clinical Assessment

Formulating and Reporting Assessment Findings

Assessment Report

Intervention

Does Intervention Work?

References

Chapter 14. Social Skills, Substance Abuse, and Sexual Behavior Problems in the Adolescent

Introduction

Summary

Group Schedule

Group 1 Introduction to Social Skills

Group 2 Social Skills: Basics & Necessities

Group 3 Daily Interactions: Being Polite & Appropriate

Group 4 Before You Have a Social Interaction: Things to Consider

Group 5 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of Yourself

Group 6 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of the Other Person

Group 7 After You Have a Social Interaction: Responding & Consequences

Group 8 Putting it All Together: Using Your Social Skills Before, During, and After an Interaction

Group 9 Dating 1: Interacting with Someone You are Attracted to or Someone You want to Ask Out

Group 10 Dating 2: Interacting with Someone You are Going Out with: Being Someone’s “Boyfriend”

Group 11 Handling Peer Pressure

Group 12 Ultimate Social Skills

Pros and Cons Worksheet

References

Chapter 15. Academic Intervention

Introduction

A Functional Approach to Academic Intervention

Preparing for Academic Intervention

Selecting and Delivering an Academic Intervention

Conclusion

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

Appendix F

References

Chapter 16. Integrating the Good Lives Model with Relapse Prevention: Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders

Introduction

Relapse Prevention

Good Lives Model

The GLM and Juvenile Sexual Offenders

Maintaining and Dealing with Threats to Good Lives Plans (Relapse Prevention)

Case Example

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Additional resources

References

Chapter 17. Increasing Self-Control

Introduction

What is Self-Control?

Self-Control and Juvenile Sexual Offending

Assessment of Self-Control

Therapeutic Engagement with Low Self-Control Youth

Therapeutic Strategies for Increasing Self-Control

Identification of Triggers (Volcano)

Consequential Thinking

Mediational and Self-Control Strategies

Problem Solving

Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Documenting Treatment for Sexually Abusive Youth

Introduction

Documenting Sexual Offense-Specific Treatment

Intake/Biographical Information

Medical Information

Family/Background Information

Educational Information

Legal and Offense-related Information

Initial Assessment Information/Developing Treatment Goals

Treatment Participation and Goal Attainment

Dispositional Recommendations

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

2 Adolescent Treatment Services: Individualized Treatment Plan

Appendix F

2 Group Note Form

Appendix G

References

Chapter 19. Practical Strategies for Working with Youth with Intellectual Disabilities who have Sexual Behavior Problems

Introduction

Effects of Impairments in Cognitive Functioning

Guiding Principles for Evidence-Based Case Planning

Evidence-Based Intervention Strategies

Encouraging Parental Participation

Practical Checklists and Forms

Summary

References

Chapter 20. Integrating Families into Treatment for Adolescents with Illegal Sexual Behavior

Introduction

Cognitive-behavioral Approaches

Multisystemic Approaches

Initiating Treatment with Families of AISB

AISB Family Treatment Elements

Summary

References

Chapter 21. Tools for Quality Improvement

Introduction

What is Quality Improvement?

Applying Theory to Quality Improvement

Basic Tools of Quality Improvement

Conclusions

Appendix A

Appendix B

Recommended Readings

References

Chapter 22. Developing a Practice Around Juvenile Sexual Offending

Introduction

Do You Have What it Takes to Work With This Population?

The Basics of Establishing a Practice Specializing in Work With Juvenile Sex Offenders

Cultivating Referrals

Finances

Supplies

Conclusion

References

Additional Resources

Index

Description

Juvenile sex offender therapy has changed markedly since it emerged in the 1980s. Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders provides therapists with a summary of evidence-based practice with this population, including working with comorbid conditions and developmental disabilities. It provides tools for use in assessment, case formulation, and treatment, and includes forms, checklists, and exercises.

The intended audience is practitioners engaged in the assessment and treatment of juveniles whose sexual interests and/or behaviors are statistically non-normative and/or problematic. Readers will find a chapter on academic assessment and intervention, a domain frequently not covered by texts in this field.

Key Features

  • Identifies evidence-based treatment practice specifically for juveniles
  • Provides tools for assessment, case formulation, and treatment
  • Covers treatment in comorbid conditions or developmental disabilities
  • Contains forms, checklists, and client exercises for use in practice

Readership

Clinical practitioners treating juvenile sex offenders, forensic psychologists.

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124059252
Paperback ISBN:
9780124059481

Reviews

"...steeped in the assessment and intervention of those sexual tendencies and behaviors deemed problematic...substantially aid the therapist in the trenches of clinical work with adolescents and children."--New Jersey Psychologist

"Handbook of Child and Adolescent Sexuality and Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders represent highly useful resources for the myriad of youth sexual behaviors and tendencies. Whereas the former provides solid data on the range of sexual tendencies and thus allows for the understanding of normative and non-normative juvenile sexuality, the latter is steeped in the assessment and intervention of those sexual tendencies and behaviors deemed problematic. Although both texts are geared towards the criminal side of youth sexuality, they are not monolithically so, with each offering ample information on working with children and adolescent sexual themes, regardless of their forensic status. Whether used together or individually, Handbook of Child and Adolescent Sexuality and Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders substantially aid the therapist in the trenches of clinical work with adolescents and children." –Anthony F. Tasso,  New Jersey Psychologist

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Daniel Bromberg

Daniel Bromberg Editor

Daniel Bromberg, Ph.D., ABPP, is the Director of Special Psychological Services, LLC. He is a licensed psychologist in New Jersey and New York State. He is board certified in Cognitive and Behavioral Psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Bromberg’s primary interest is in assessing and providing evidence-based treatment to individuals displaying sexual behavioral problems. He works with children displaying sexual behavioral problems, adolescent sex offenders, and adult offenders, some of whom are supervised by the Sex Offender Management Unit of the New Jersey State Parole Board. In addition, he provides a range of assessment and treatment services regarding child maltreatment.

Before launching Special Psychological Services, LLC, Dr. Bromberg’s employment experience included working as a psychologist in a juvenile secure care facility, working as a staff psychologist at a regional diagnostic and treatment center for child abuse and neglect, and working as a school psychologist with children and adolescents displaying severe behavioral problems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Special Psychological Services, Bloomfield, New Jersey, USA

William T. O'Donohue Editor

William O’Donohue, Ph.D., is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Nevada Reno. He has published over 70 books and 200 journal articles. He has directed a free treatment program for twenty years for children who have been sexually abused and adults who have been sexually assaulted.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.