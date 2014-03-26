Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders

List of Contributors

Preface

Reference

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Informed Consent or Assent for Assessment, Treatment and Releases of Information

Informed Consent as an Ethical and Legal Obligation

Key Elements of Informed Consent

Who Can Give Informed Consent for a Minor?

Informed Consent as Recognition of Fundamental Fairness and Dignity

Appendix

Summary of informed consent/limits of confidentiality form for records (Stevens Treatment Programs, Swansea MA)

Sample Informed Consent for Treatment of Problematic Sexual Behavior

Bibliography and resources

Chapter 2. Assessment of Dynamic Treatment Targets for Juveniles Who Sexually Offend

Introduction

Critical Perspective on Risk Assessment of JSOs

Types of Assessments

Treatment Domains Related to Risk

Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3. Penile Plethysmography

What is Penile Plethysmography (PPG)?

Why Use PPG?

What about Females?

Using PPG with Adolescents versus Adults

The Development and Use of PPG

The Evolution of PPG

PPG: Stimulus Characteristics

The Impact of Sexual Experience on PPG Evaluations

Resources for Learning More about Penile Plethysmography

Summing it up: Sexual offender risk assessments and PPG

References

Chapter 4. The Polygraph

Introduction

Part 1: History

Part 2: FAQ and Special Considerations

Part 3: Methodology

Part 4: Post-Adjudication Polygraph of Juveniles – Practical Applications

Conclusion

References

Cases cited

Chapter 5. Writing Dispositional Evaluations of Juveniles Adjudicated for Sexual Offenses and Juveniles with Sexual Behavioral Problems

Introduction

General Guiding Principles

Sample Reports

Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 14-Year-Old Male Who Victimized a 7-Year-Old Female Relative

Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Alleged to Have Assaulted a 16-Year-Old Female Peer

Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 16-Year-Old Male Displaying Assorted Problematic Sexual Behaviors

Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Sexually Attracted to His Younger Sisters

References

Additional Helpful Resource

Chapter 6. Tools for Testifying in Court

Introduction

Theses/Dissertations

Legal System 101

Tips for Preparing for Your Testimony

Conclusions

References

Additional resources

Chapter 7. Assessing and Modifying Denial in Juvenile Sexual Offenders

What is Denial?

Is Denial Important?

Assessment of Denial

Specific Assessment Procedures

Treatment of Denial

Conclusions

References

Chapter 8. Relapse Prevention as a Treatment Modality for Juvenile Sex Offenders

Introduction

Basic Relapse Prevention

Choices and Consequences

Correcting Distorted Thinking (Thinking Errors)

Self-Understanding and Needs Satisfaction

Identifying and Diffusing Risk Factors for Re-offense

Improving Communication

Sexuality – Education and Appropriateness

Building Relationships

Urge Control and Delaying Gratification

Sample Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Additional Resources

Summary

References

Chapter 9. An Outpatient Treatment Response for Youth Assessed as Low to Moderate Risk

Introduction

The Treatment Philosophy

The Treatment Program

The Treatment Process

Summary and Conclusions

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

Appendix F

Appendix G

Appendix H

Appendix I

Appendix J

References

Chapter 10. Modifying Problematic Sexual Interests of Males

Introduction

Treatment Strategies for Modifying Problematic Sexual Arousal Patterns

A Sample Treatment Plan

Conclusions

References

Chapter 11. Developing Healthy Sexuality

What Is Healthy Sexuality?

Common Sexual Behaviors Seen in Adolescents

Developing Healthy Non-Sexual Relationships

Sexual Behavior

Masturbation

Sexual Health

Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Juvenile Victims of Sexual Abuse

Introduction

Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Treatment Outline

Treatment Wrap-Up

References

Chapter 13. Assessment and Intervention with Young People who Sexually Offend

Introduction

Thinking Critically about Research and Theory in this Area is Vital

Adopt a Structured Clinical Tool to Assist Your Assessment

Conducting a Clinical Assessment

Formulating and Reporting Assessment Findings

Assessment Report

Intervention

Does Intervention Work?

References

Chapter 14. Social Skills, Substance Abuse, and Sexual Behavior Problems in the Adolescent

Introduction

Summary

Group Schedule

Group 1 Introduction to Social Skills

Group 2 Social Skills: Basics & Necessities

Group 3 Daily Interactions: Being Polite & Appropriate

Group 4 Before You Have a Social Interaction: Things to Consider

Group 5 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of Yourself

Group 6 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of the Other Person

Group 7 After You Have a Social Interaction: Responding & Consequences

Group 8 Putting it All Together: Using Your Social Skills Before, During, and After an Interaction

Group 9 Dating 1: Interacting with Someone You are Attracted to or Someone You want to Ask Out

Group 10 Dating 2: Interacting with Someone You are Going Out with: Being Someone’s “Boyfriend”

Group 11 Handling Peer Pressure

Group 12 Ultimate Social Skills

Pros and Cons Worksheet

References

Chapter 15. Academic Intervention

Introduction

A Functional Approach to Academic Intervention

Preparing for Academic Intervention

Selecting and Delivering an Academic Intervention

Conclusion

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

Appendix F

References

Chapter 16. Integrating the Good Lives Model with Relapse Prevention: Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders

Introduction

Relapse Prevention

Good Lives Model

The GLM and Juvenile Sexual Offenders

Maintaining and Dealing with Threats to Good Lives Plans (Relapse Prevention)

Case Example

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Additional resources

References

Chapter 17. Increasing Self-Control

Introduction

What is Self-Control?

Self-Control and Juvenile Sexual Offending

Assessment of Self-Control

Therapeutic Engagement with Low Self-Control Youth

Therapeutic Strategies for Increasing Self-Control

Identification of Triggers (Volcano)

Consequential Thinking

Mediational and Self-Control Strategies

Problem Solving

Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Documenting Treatment for Sexually Abusive Youth

Introduction

Documenting Sexual Offense-Specific Treatment

Intake/Biographical Information

Medical Information

Family/Background Information

Educational Information

Legal and Offense-related Information

Initial Assessment Information/Developing Treatment Goals

Treatment Participation and Goal Attainment

Dispositional Recommendations

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Appendix D

Appendix E

2 Adolescent Treatment Services: Individualized Treatment Plan

Appendix F

2 Group Note Form

Appendix G

References

Chapter 19. Practical Strategies for Working with Youth with Intellectual Disabilities who have Sexual Behavior Problems

Introduction

Effects of Impairments in Cognitive Functioning

Guiding Principles for Evidence-Based Case Planning

Evidence-Based Intervention Strategies

Encouraging Parental Participation

Practical Checklists and Forms

Summary

References

Chapter 20. Integrating Families into Treatment for Adolescents with Illegal Sexual Behavior

Introduction

Cognitive-behavioral Approaches

Multisystemic Approaches

Initiating Treatment with Families of AISB

AISB Family Treatment Elements

Summary

References

Chapter 21. Tools for Quality Improvement

Introduction

What is Quality Improvement?

Applying Theory to Quality Improvement

Basic Tools of Quality Improvement

Conclusions

Appendix A

Appendix B

Recommended Readings

References

Chapter 22. Developing a Practice Around Juvenile Sexual Offending

Introduction

Do You Have What it Takes to Work With This Population?

The Basics of Establishing a Practice Specializing in Work With Juvenile Sex Offenders

Cultivating Referrals

Finances

Supplies

Conclusion

References

Additional Resources

Index