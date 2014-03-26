Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Reference
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Informed Consent or Assent for Assessment, Treatment and Releases of Information
Informed Consent as an Ethical and Legal Obligation
Key Elements of Informed Consent
Who Can Give Informed Consent for a Minor?
Informed Consent as Recognition of Fundamental Fairness and Dignity
Appendix
Summary of informed consent/limits of confidentiality form for records (Stevens Treatment Programs, Swansea MA)
Sample Informed Consent for Treatment of Problematic Sexual Behavior
Bibliography and resources
Chapter 2. Assessment of Dynamic Treatment Targets for Juveniles Who Sexually Offend
Introduction
Critical Perspective on Risk Assessment of JSOs
Types of Assessments
Treatment Domains Related to Risk
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3. Penile Plethysmography
What is Penile Plethysmography (PPG)?
Why Use PPG?
What about Females?
Using PPG with Adolescents versus Adults
The Development and Use of PPG
The Evolution of PPG
PPG: Stimulus Characteristics
The Impact of Sexual Experience on PPG Evaluations
Resources for Learning More about Penile Plethysmography
Summing it up: Sexual offender risk assessments and PPG
References
Chapter 4. The Polygraph
Introduction
Part 1: History
Part 2: FAQ and Special Considerations
Part 3: Methodology
Part 4: Post-Adjudication Polygraph of Juveniles – Practical Applications
Conclusion
References
Cases cited
Chapter 5. Writing Dispositional Evaluations of Juveniles Adjudicated for Sexual Offenses and Juveniles with Sexual Behavioral Problems
Introduction
General Guiding Principles
Sample Reports
Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 14-Year-Old Male Who Victimized a 7-Year-Old Female Relative
Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Alleged to Have Assaulted a 16-Year-Old Female Peer
Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 16-Year-Old Male Displaying Assorted Problematic Sexual Behaviors
Non-Court-Ordered Evaluation of a 15-Year-Old Male Sexually Attracted to His Younger Sisters
References
Additional Helpful Resource
Chapter 6. Tools for Testifying in Court
Introduction
Theses/Dissertations
Legal System 101
Tips for Preparing for Your Testimony
Conclusions
References
Additional resources
Chapter 7. Assessing and Modifying Denial in Juvenile Sexual Offenders
What is Denial?
Is Denial Important?
Assessment of Denial
Specific Assessment Procedures
Treatment of Denial
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Relapse Prevention as a Treatment Modality for Juvenile Sex Offenders
Introduction
Basic Relapse Prevention
Choices and Consequences
Correcting Distorted Thinking (Thinking Errors)
Self-Understanding and Needs Satisfaction
Identifying and Diffusing Risk Factors for Re-offense
Improving Communication
Sexuality – Education and Appropriateness
Building Relationships
Urge Control and Delaying Gratification
Sample Case
Frequently Asked Questions
Additional Resources
Summary
References
Chapter 9. An Outpatient Treatment Response for Youth Assessed as Low to Moderate Risk
Introduction
The Treatment Philosophy
The Treatment Program
The Treatment Process
Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Appendix D
Appendix E
Appendix F
Appendix G
Appendix H
Appendix I
Appendix J
References
Chapter 10. Modifying Problematic Sexual Interests of Males
Introduction
Treatment Strategies for Modifying Problematic Sexual Arousal Patterns
A Sample Treatment Plan
Conclusions
References
Chapter 11. Developing Healthy Sexuality
What Is Healthy Sexuality?
Common Sexual Behaviors Seen in Adolescents
Developing Healthy Non-Sexual Relationships
Sexual Behavior
Masturbation
Sexual Health
Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Juvenile Victims of Sexual Abuse
Introduction
Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Treatment Outline
Treatment Wrap-Up
References
Chapter 13. Assessment and Intervention with Young People who Sexually Offend
Introduction
Thinking Critically about Research and Theory in this Area is Vital
Adopt a Structured Clinical Tool to Assist Your Assessment
Conducting a Clinical Assessment
Formulating and Reporting Assessment Findings
Assessment Report
Intervention
Does Intervention Work?
References
Chapter 14. Social Skills, Substance Abuse, and Sexual Behavior Problems in the Adolescent
Introduction
Summary
Group Schedule
Group 1 Introduction to Social Skills
Group 2 Social Skills: Basics & Necessities
Group 3 Daily Interactions: Being Polite & Appropriate
Group 4 Before You Have a Social Interaction: Things to Consider
Group 5 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of Yourself
Group 6 During a Social Interaction: Be Aware of the Other Person
Group 7 After You Have a Social Interaction: Responding & Consequences
Group 8 Putting it All Together: Using Your Social Skills Before, During, and After an Interaction
Group 9 Dating 1: Interacting with Someone You are Attracted to or Someone You want to Ask Out
Group 10 Dating 2: Interacting with Someone You are Going Out with: Being Someone’s “Boyfriend”
Group 11 Handling Peer Pressure
Group 12 Ultimate Social Skills
Pros and Cons Worksheet
References
Chapter 15. Academic Intervention
Introduction
A Functional Approach to Academic Intervention
Preparing for Academic Intervention
Selecting and Delivering an Academic Intervention
Conclusion
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Appendix D
Appendix E
Appendix F
References
Chapter 16. Integrating the Good Lives Model with Relapse Prevention: Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders
Introduction
Relapse Prevention
Good Lives Model
The GLM and Juvenile Sexual Offenders
Maintaining and Dealing with Threats to Good Lives Plans (Relapse Prevention)
Case Example
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Additional resources
References
Chapter 17. Increasing Self-Control
Introduction
What is Self-Control?
Self-Control and Juvenile Sexual Offending
Assessment of Self-Control
Therapeutic Engagement with Low Self-Control Youth
Therapeutic Strategies for Increasing Self-Control
Identification of Triggers (Volcano)
Consequential Thinking
Mediational and Self-Control Strategies
Problem Solving
Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Documenting Treatment for Sexually Abusive Youth
Introduction
Documenting Sexual Offense-Specific Treatment
Intake/Biographical Information
Medical Information
Family/Background Information
Educational Information
Legal and Offense-related Information
Initial Assessment Information/Developing Treatment Goals
Treatment Participation and Goal Attainment
Dispositional Recommendations
Appendix A
Appendix B
Appendix C
Appendix D
Appendix E
2 Adolescent Treatment Services: Individualized Treatment Plan
Appendix F
2 Group Note Form
Appendix G
References
Chapter 19. Practical Strategies for Working with Youth with Intellectual Disabilities who have Sexual Behavior Problems
Introduction
Effects of Impairments in Cognitive Functioning
Guiding Principles for Evidence-Based Case Planning
Evidence-Based Intervention Strategies
Encouraging Parental Participation
Practical Checklists and Forms
Summary
References
Chapter 20. Integrating Families into Treatment for Adolescents with Illegal Sexual Behavior
Introduction
Cognitive-behavioral Approaches
Multisystemic Approaches
Initiating Treatment with Families of AISB
AISB Family Treatment Elements
Summary
References
Chapter 21. Tools for Quality Improvement
Introduction
What is Quality Improvement?
Applying Theory to Quality Improvement
Basic Tools of Quality Improvement
Conclusions
Appendix A
Appendix B
Recommended Readings
References
Chapter 22. Developing a Practice Around Juvenile Sexual Offending
Introduction
Do You Have What it Takes to Work With This Population?
The Basics of Establishing a Practice Specializing in Work With Juvenile Sex Offenders
Cultivating Referrals
Finances
Supplies
Conclusion
References
Additional Resources
Index
Description
Juvenile sex offender therapy has changed markedly since it emerged in the 1980s. Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders provides therapists with a summary of evidence-based practice with this population, including working with comorbid conditions and developmental disabilities. It provides tools for use in assessment, case formulation, and treatment, and includes forms, checklists, and exercises.
The intended audience is practitioners engaged in the assessment and treatment of juveniles whose sexual interests and/or behaviors are statistically non-normative and/or problematic. Readers will find a chapter on academic assessment and intervention, a domain frequently not covered by texts in this field.
Key Features
- Identifies evidence-based treatment practice specifically for juveniles
- Provides tools for assessment, case formulation, and treatment
- Covers treatment in comorbid conditions or developmental disabilities
- Contains forms, checklists, and client exercises for use in practice
Readership
Clinical practitioners treating juvenile sex offenders, forensic psychologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 26th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124059252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124059481
Reviews
"...steeped in the assessment and intervention of those sexual tendencies and behaviors deemed problematic...substantially aid the therapist in the trenches of clinical work with adolescents and children."--New Jersey Psychologist
"Handbook of Child and Adolescent Sexuality and Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders represent highly useful resources for the myriad of youth sexual behaviors and tendencies. Whereas the former provides solid data on the range of sexual tendencies and thus allows for the understanding of normative and non-normative juvenile sexuality, the latter is steeped in the assessment and intervention of those sexual tendencies and behaviors deemed problematic. Although both texts are geared towards the criminal side of youth sexuality, they are not monolithically so, with each offering ample information on working with children and adolescent sexual themes, regardless of their forensic status. Whether used together or individually, Handbook of Child and Adolescent Sexuality and Toolkit for Working with Juvenile Sex Offenders substantially aid the therapist in the trenches of clinical work with adolescents and children." –Anthony F. Tasso, New Jersey Psychologist
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Daniel Bromberg Editor
Daniel Bromberg, Ph.D., ABPP, is the Director of Special Psychological Services, LLC. He is a licensed psychologist in New Jersey and New York State. He is board certified in Cognitive and Behavioral Psychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Bromberg’s primary interest is in assessing and providing evidence-based treatment to individuals displaying sexual behavioral problems. He works with children displaying sexual behavioral problems, adolescent sex offenders, and adult offenders, some of whom are supervised by the Sex Offender Management Unit of the New Jersey State Parole Board. In addition, he provides a range of assessment and treatment services regarding child maltreatment.
Before launching Special Psychological Services, LLC, Dr. Bromberg’s employment experience included working as a psychologist in a juvenile secure care facility, working as a staff psychologist at a regional diagnostic and treatment center for child abuse and neglect, and working as a school psychologist with children and adolescents displaying severe behavioral problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Special Psychological Services, Bloomfield, New Jersey, USA
William T. O'Donohue Editor
William O’Donohue, Ph.D., is a Professor of Clinical Psychology at the University of Nevada Reno. He has published over 70 books and 200 journal articles. He has directed a free treatment program for twenty years for children who have been sexually abused and adults who have been sexually assaulted.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, USA