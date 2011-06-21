Toolbox for Autologous Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455709823

Toolbox for Autologous Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Authors: Maurice Nahabedian
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455709823
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 184
Description

Overview of Perforator Imaging and Flap Perfusion Technologies; Assessing Perforator Architecture; Acoustic Doppler Sonography, Color Duplex Ultrasound, and Laser Doppler Flowmetry as Tools for Successful Autologous Breast Reconstruction; Doppler Sonography and Color Duplex Imaging;  Computerized Tomographic and Magnetic Resonance Angiography-Technical; CT Angiography: Clinical Applications; CT Angiography: Assessing Outcomes;  Non-contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Preoperative Perforator Mapping; Contrast Enhanced Magnetic Resonance; Dynamic Infrared Thermography (DIRT);  Fluorescent Angiography; Near Infrared Spectroscopy in Autologous Breast Reconstruction; Implantable Doppler System; Noninvasive Tissue Oximetry

About the Authors

Maurice Nahabedian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC

