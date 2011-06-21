Toolbox for Autologous Breast Reconstruction, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 38-2
1st Edition
Description
Overview of Perforator Imaging and Flap Perfusion Technologies; Assessing Perforator Architecture; Acoustic Doppler Sonography, Color Duplex Ultrasound, and Laser Doppler Flowmetry as Tools for Successful Autologous Breast Reconstruction; Doppler Sonography and Color Duplex Imaging; Computerized Tomographic and Magnetic Resonance Angiography-Technical; CT Angiography: Clinical Applications; CT Angiography: Assessing Outcomes; Non-contrast Magnetic Resonance Imaging for Preoperative Perforator Mapping; Contrast Enhanced Magnetic Resonance; Dynamic Infrared Thermography (DIRT); Fluorescent Angiography; Near Infrared Spectroscopy in Autologous Breast Reconstruction; Implantable Doppler System; Noninvasive Tissue Oximetry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 21st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455709823
About the Authors
Maurice Nahabedian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgetown University Hospital, Department of Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC