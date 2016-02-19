Tomato Production, Processing and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695996, 9781845696146

Tomato Production, Processing and Technology

1st Edition

Authors: WA Gould
eBook ISBN: 9781845696146
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695996
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 550
Description

A complete guide to the tomato industry, including over 50 full colour photos on tomato diseases and other vital elements. It is a book needed by all tomato and tomato products packers, growers and anyone involved or interested in packing, processing and production of tomatoes and tomato products.

Readership

All tomato and tomato products packers, growers, and anyone involved or interested in packing, processing, and production of tomatoes and tomato products

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696146
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695996

About the Author

WA Gould

Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.

