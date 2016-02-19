Tomato Production, Processing and Technology
1st Edition
Description
A complete guide to the tomato industry, including over 50 full colour photos on tomato diseases and other vital elements. It is a book needed by all tomato and tomato products packers, growers and anyone involved or interested in packing, processing and production of tomatoes and tomato products.
Readership
All tomato and tomato products packers, growers, and anyone involved or interested in packing, processing, and production of tomatoes and tomato products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845696146
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695996
About the Author
WA Gould
Wilbur A. Gould is Professor Emeritus of Food Science and Technology, Department of Horticulture, and former Director of the Food Industries Center and The Ohio State University, Executive Director of Mid-America Food Processor Association, as well as a consultant to the food industries.