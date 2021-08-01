Tomato Processing by-Products
1st Edition
Description
In addition to being served as a fresh vegetable, tomato is also consumed in the form of various processed products, such as paste, juice, sauce, puree and ketchup. Generally, in processing these products, different by-products including peels, seeds and pulps are produced. The rational disposal of Tomato waste represents not only a resource problem but also an environmental and economic one for the Tomato Processing Industry.
Tomato Processing By-Products indicates the alternative sustainable solutions for the recovery of tomato processing by-products as a source for animal feed and valuable components as well as their possible approaches for value-added utilization in energy, environmental and agricultural applications.
Aimed at agricultural or food engineers who work in the Tomato processing industry and are seeking to improve their by-products management by actively utilizing them in effective applications.
Key Features
- Includes tomato processing by-products, their quantification and classification
- Approaches tomato waste for animal feeding
- Brings successful case study of tomato processing by-products valorization
Readership
Food scientists and technologists, Agriculturists, crop cultivators, agricultural engineers, farming specialists, biologists, Professional working in the food and tomato processing industry. Researchers working in the edge of food, environmental and energy fields, Energy, Environmental, agricultural and chemical engineers
Table of Contents
- Identification, Quantification and Characterization of Tomato processing by-products
2. Tomato waste for animal feeding
3. Ingredients for food products
4. Extraction and formulation of valuable components from Tomato processing by products
5. Biomaterials
6. Biochar production from the pyrolysis of Tomato processing residue
7. Vermicomposting of Tomato processing by-products
8. Environmental applications of tomato processing by-products
9. Energy applications of tomato processing by-products
10. The biorefinery concept for the industrial valorization of tomato processing by-products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128228661
About the Editors
Mejdi Jeguirim
Dr. Mejdi Jeguirim is an Associate Professor at the University of Haute Alsace (France) in the field of energy, process engineering and kinetics modelling. He dedicates most of his career to the biomass valorization through thermochemical conversion and the elaboration of chars with controlled porosity devoted to the treatment of aqueous and gaseous effluents. He has co-authored more than 50 referred international journal papers in his research field. He is also member of the scientific committee of several international congresses. He has been involved, as a scientific expert, in more than 40 international scientific journals as well as for several national and international research programs. He has received the French National Research Excellence Award for researcher with high level scientific activity for the 2009-2012 and 2013-2016 periods.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Strasbourg/Universite de Haute-Alsace, Associate Professor Institut de Sciences des Materiaux de Mulhouse, France
Antonis Zorpas
Dr. Antonis Zorpas holds an MSc (1995) in Chemical Engineer and a PhD in the scientific area of Environmental Management and Engineering (2000). He has co-operations with Universities, Research Institutes and the DG Environment in European Commission. Now he holds the position of Lecturer Professor at Cyprus Open University. He is also the Academic coordinator of the Master Program of Environmental Conservation and Management, and the program of Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. He has more than 350 publications (including editor in scientific Books, scientific papers in journals and international conferences). His research background includes more than 20 years of experience in the following subjects: biosolids treatment and management, advanced chemical oxidation, optimization of wastewater treatment, hazardous waste treatment, waste minimization monitoring and evaluation etc. He serves as the President of Cyprus Environmental Engineers Council, and is in the Scientific Advisory committee of the Cyprus Commissioner for the Environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Lab of Chemical Engineering and Engineering Sustainability, Open University of Cyprus, Faculty of Pure and Applied Science
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
