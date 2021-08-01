In addition to being served as a fresh vegetable, tomato is also consumed in the form of various processed products, such as paste, juice, sauce, puree and ketchup. Generally, in processing these products, different by-products including peels, seeds and pulps are produced. The rational disposal of Tomato waste represents not only a resource problem but also an environmental and economic one for the Tomato Processing Industry.

Tomato Processing By-Products indicates the alternative sustainable solutions for the recovery of tomato processing by-products as a source for animal feed and valuable components as well as their possible approaches for value-added utilization in energy, environmental and agricultural applications.

Aimed at agricultural or food engineers who work in the Tomato processing industry and are seeking to improve their by-products management by actively utilizing them in effective applications.