Tomato Diseases
2nd Edition
Description
Following the successful first edition, this revised edition, contains 680 pages and 900 color photos and diagrams, covering every imaginable symptom, pest and disease affecting the tomato. This is the definitive work on the diseases and disorders of the tomato, a worldwide crop of significant economic importance.
Key Features
- Includes over 300 high quality colour photographs
- Explains how to examine and identify diseases of the foliage, roots, neck, stalk and fruit
- Enables readers to diagnose and combat both parasitic and non-parasitic diseases of the tomato plant and fruit
Readership
Growers and Crop Consultants; Scientists, instructors and students in: Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology, Horticulture, Mycology and Plant Pathology
Table of Contents
Introduction: The Tomato - the plant and its culture
Diagnosis of parasitic and non-parasitic diseases
Folioles and leaves: Alteration and anomalies of growth & form; problems of coloration; spots and blots
Root system: problems of form; problems of color yellowing, browning, blackening, etc
The Stem: External & Internal anomalies
The Fruit: problems of form, colour, spots, blemishes, decay
Principal characteristics of pathogens, control methods
Fungi and visible organisms
Bacteria
Phytoplasms
Viruses
Nematodes
Resistance to disease and predators
Glossary
Biblography
Index
About the Author
Dominique Blancard
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique, France