Tomato Diseases - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123877376, 9780124186682

Tomato Diseases

2nd Edition

Authors: Dominique Blancard
eBook ISBN: 9780124186682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123877376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th September 2012
Description

Following the successful first edition, this revised edition, contains 680 pages and 900 color photos and diagrams, covering every imaginable symptom, pest and disease affecting the tomato. This is the definitive work on the diseases and disorders of the tomato, a worldwide crop of significant economic importance.

Key Features

  • Includes over 300 high quality colour photographs
  • Explains how to examine and identify diseases of the foliage, roots, neck, stalk and fruit
  • Enables readers to diagnose and combat both parasitic and non-parasitic diseases of the tomato plant and fruit

Readership

Growers and Crop Consultants; Scientists, instructors and students in: Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology, Horticulture, Mycology and Plant Pathology

Table of Contents

Introduction: The Tomato - the plant and its culture

Diagnosis of parasitic and non-parasitic diseases

Folioles and leaves: Alteration and anomalies of growth & form; problems of coloration; spots and blots

Root system: problems of form; problems of color yellowing, browning, blackening, etc

The Stem: External & Internal anomalies

The Fruit: problems of form, colour, spots, blemishes, decay

Principal characteristics of pathogens, control methods

Fungi and visible organisms

Bacteria

Phytoplasms

Viruses

Nematodes

Resistance to disease and predators

Glossary

Biblography

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124186682
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123877376

About the Author

Dominique Blancard

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique, France

Ratings and Reviews

