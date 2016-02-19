Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220345, 9781483181998

Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven

1st Edition

A Critical Study of the Near-Term Fusion Reactor Program

Editors: H. Knoepfel
eBook ISBN: 9781483181998
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 656
Description

Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven: A Critical Study of the Near-Term Fusion Reactor Program presents all possible aspects concerning the Tokamak line of research. This book examines the many significant implications of fusion research programs. Organized into five parts encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms of anomalous loss in existing machines. This text then examines the environmental problems related to the use of large quantities of tritium. Other chapters consider the technology of superconducting Tokamak magnets, which provides challenging tasks both for specific developments in laboratories and hardware construction in industry. This book discusses as well the established program goal of the fusion program to develop and demonstrate pure fusion central electric power stations for commercial applications. The final chapter deals with the two types of reactors, namely, the liquid metal fast breeder reactors (LMFBR) and the high temperature reactors (HTR). This book is a valuable resource for scientists, engineers, and technologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Discussion Session - Plasma Modeling

Discussion Session - Technology and Systems

Discussion Session - International Collaboration

Annex 1

Physics

Plasma-Wall Interactions

Computer Predictions for Future Tokamaks

Numerical Studies of Impurity Phenomena

Computer Studies

Review of Experimental Results I and II

MHD Equilibrium and Stability

Magnetic Divertors

Tokamak Devices

The "FINTOR 1" Design - a Minimum Size Tokamak Experimental Reactor

Philosophy and Physics of Predemonstration Fusion Devices

Compact Experiments for o6-Particle Heating

JET and the Large Tokamak Experiments

Technology

Fuel Technology and the Environment

Superconducting Magnets - Α. Some Fundamentals and their State of the Art

Superconducting Magnets - B. Systems in EPR Designs

Materials Problems and Possible Solutions for Near Term Tokamak Fusion Reactors

Energy Sources and Conventional Magnets

Auxiliary Heating in Breakeven Tokamaks

The Impact of Servicing Requirements on Tokamak Fusion Reactor Design

Strategy

Fusion Power by Magnetic Confinement - Program Plan

Possible Options and Strategy of the European Tokamak Program

Status on Potential of Advanced Fission Reactors

List of Participants

Subject Index


About the Editor

H. Knoepfel

Affiliations and Expertise

ENEA, Frascati, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

