Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven
1st Edition
A Critical Study of the Near-Term Fusion Reactor Program
Description
Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven: A Critical Study of the Near-Term Fusion Reactor Program presents all possible aspects concerning the Tokamak line of research. This book examines the many significant implications of fusion research programs. Organized into five parts encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms of anomalous loss in existing machines. This text then examines the environmental problems related to the use of large quantities of tritium. Other chapters consider the technology of superconducting Tokamak magnets, which provides challenging tasks both for specific developments in laboratories and hardware construction in industry. This book discusses as well the established program goal of the fusion program to develop and demonstrate pure fusion central electric power stations for commercial applications. The final chapter deals with the two types of reactors, namely, the liquid metal fast breeder reactors (LMFBR) and the high temperature reactors (HTR). This book is a valuable resource for scientists, engineers, and technologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Discussion Session - Plasma Modeling
Discussion Session - Technology and Systems
Discussion Session - International Collaboration
Annex 1
Physics
Plasma-Wall Interactions
Computer Predictions for Future Tokamaks
Numerical Studies of Impurity Phenomena
Computer Studies
Review of Experimental Results I and II
MHD Equilibrium and Stability
Magnetic Divertors
Tokamak Devices
The "FINTOR 1" Design - a Minimum Size Tokamak Experimental Reactor
Philosophy and Physics of Predemonstration Fusion Devices
Compact Experiments for o6-Particle Heating
JET and the Large Tokamak Experiments
Technology
Fuel Technology and the Environment
Superconducting Magnets - Α. Some Fundamentals and their State of the Art
Superconducting Magnets - B. Systems in EPR Designs
Materials Problems and Possible Solutions for Near Term Tokamak Fusion Reactors
Energy Sources and Conventional Magnets
Auxiliary Heating in Breakeven Tokamaks
The Impact of Servicing Requirements on Tokamak Fusion Reactor Design
Strategy
Fusion Power by Magnetic Confinement - Program Plan
Possible Options and Strategy of the European Tokamak Program
Status on Potential of Advanced Fission Reactors
List of Participants
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181998
About the Editor
H. Knoepfel
Affiliations and Expertise
ENEA, Frascati, Italy