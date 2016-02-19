Tokamak Reactors for Breakeven: A Critical Study of the Near-Term Fusion Reactor Program presents all possible aspects concerning the Tokamak line of research. This book examines the many significant implications of fusion research programs. Organized into five parts encompassing 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms of anomalous loss in existing machines. This text then examines the environmental problems related to the use of large quantities of tritium. Other chapters consider the technology of superconducting Tokamak magnets, which provides challenging tasks both for specific developments in laboratories and hardware construction in industry. This book discusses as well the established program goal of the fusion program to develop and demonstrate pure fusion central electric power stations for commercial applications. The final chapter deals with the two types of reactors, namely, the liquid metal fast breeder reactors (LMFBR) and the high temperature reactors (HTR). This book is a valuable resource for scientists, engineers, and technologists.