Today's Medical Assistant
4th Edition
Clinical & Administrative Procedures
Authors: Kathy Bonewit-West Sue Hunt Edith Applegate
eBook ISBN: 9780323636476
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581271
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 1328
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 2nd March 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323636476
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581271
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.