Today's Medical Assistant
3rd Edition
Clinical & Administrative Procedures
Description
Launch your career in medical assisting with Today's Medical Assistant, Clinical & Administrative Procedures, 3rd Edition! Bringing together the clinical know-how of Kathy Bonewit-West, the administrative expertise of Sue Hunt, and the anatomy and physiology knowledge of Edith Applegate, this hands-on guide uses easy-to-follow language and detailed visuals to walk readers through all of the medical knowledge, procedures, and skills needed for success in today's fast-paced medical office. Not only does this new edition incorporate the latest standards and competencies throughout all of its content and resources, but it also includes an incredibly wide assortment of engaging learning tools and activities that help readers fully understand and demonstrate those competencies. If you want to be fully prepared for tomorrow’s medical assisting profession, then look no further than Today’s Medical Assistant!
Key Features
- Consistent and meticulous coverage throughout the main text, Evolve resources, study guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office provide reliable content and unparalleled accuracy on the responsibilities of the modern medical assistant.
- The most up-to-date content outfits readers with the latest information and insights on key topics such as:
- electronic medical records (EMR), HIPAA, and advanced directives
- documentation, evaluation & management, office and hospital services (billing & coding)
- emergency preparedness
- ICD-10 coding
- medical office technology
- medical asepsis, OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard; AIDS & Hepatitis, latex glove allergies
- vital signs
- pediatrics, immunization information, IM injection (theory), child abuse
- colonoscopies
- IV therapy
- CLIA waived tests
- Unique learning aids throughout the book include:
- procedure charting examples
- outlines, detailed learning objectives, and key terms for each chapter
- Highlight boxes
- What Would You Do? What Would You Not Do? boxes
- Patient Teaching boxes
- On the Web boxes
- Putting It All into Practice boxes
- Memories from Practicum boxes
- glossary of key terms
- Arsenal of engaging activities on the Evolve companion site gives users a fun way to practice their medical assisting knowledge.
- Over 120 procedures give readers clear, illustrated guidance on each step of every procedure. The procedural videos on the Evolve companion site enable users to view the procedures in action.
- 8th grade reading level makes material approachable and easy to understand for all types of readers.
- Full-color design makes the book visually stimulating.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Health Care System
2. The Professional Medical Assistant
3. Ethics and Law for the Medical Office
4. Interacting with Patients
SECTION 2: Anatomy and Physiology
5. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
6. Integumentary System
7. Skeletal System
8. Muscular System
9. Nervous System
10. The Senses
11. Endocrine System
12. Circulatory System
13. Respiratory System
14. Digestive System
15. Urinary System
16. Reproductive System
SECTION 3: Clinical Component (Kathy Bonewit-West)
17. Medical Asepsis and the OSHA Standard
18. Sterilization and Disinfection
19. Vital Signs
20. The Physical Examination
21. Eye and Ear Assessment and Procedures
22. Physical Agents to Promote Tissue Healing
23. The Gynecologic Examination and Prenatal Care
24. The Pediatric Examination
25. Minor Office Surgery
26. Administration of Medication and Intravenous Therapy
27. Cardiopulmonary Procedures
28. Specialty Examinations and Procedures: Colon Procedures, Male Reproductive Health, and Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging
29. Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory
30. Urinalysis
31. Phlebotomy
32. Hematology
33. Blood Chemistry and Immunology
34. Medical Microbiology
35. Nutrition NEW!
36. Emergency Preparedness and Protective Practices REVISED!
37. Emergency Medical Procedures and First Aid
SECTION 4: Administrative Component
38. The Medical Record (completely revamped)
39. Patient Reception
40. Medical Office Computerization
41. Telephone Techniques
42. Scheduling Appointments
43. Medical Records Management
44. Written Communications
45. Mail
46. Managing Practice Finances
47. Medical Coding
48. Medical Insurance
49. Billing and Collections
50. The Medical Assistant as Office Manager
51. Obtaining Employment
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311274
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311359
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311526
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Edith Applegate
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sciences and Mathematics, Kettering College of Medical Arts, Kettering, OH