Today's Medical Assistant - Book, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office 2021 Edition Package
4th Edition
Clinical & Administrative Procedures
Authors: Kathy Bonewit-West Sue Hunt
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323824019
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323824019
About the Author
Kathy Bonewit-West
Affiliations and Expertise
Coordinator and Instructor, Medical Assistant Technology, Hocking College, Nelsonville, OH, Former member, Curriculum Review Board of the American Association of Medical Assistants
Sue Hunt
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Professor and Coordinator, Medical Assisting Program, Middlesex Community College, Lowell, MA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.