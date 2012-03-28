Tobacco Control, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738984, 9781455742974

Tobacco Control, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Authors: Nancy York
eBook ISBN: 9781455742974
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738984
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th March 2012
Description

This issue of Nursing Clinics includes the following topics: Nursing interventions for smoking cessation; tobacco cessation clinics; Cessation strategies for pregnant and postpartum mothers; Evidence-based cessation strategies and policies for college-age smokers; Evidence-based cessation strategies for rural communities; Gender differences and tobacco cessation; Optimizing tobacco cessation outcomes; Community based participatory research and cessation interventions; Use of quit-lines for cessation; Advocacy and smoke-free laws; Hookah use in adolescents and adults; Chewing tobacco; and E-cigarettes.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742974
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738984

About the Authors

Nancy York Author

Assistant Professor

Bellarmine University

Lansing School of Nursing & Health Sciences

