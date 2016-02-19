Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents discuss the theory, practice, and data on acidic and basic strength of nonaqueous solvents. This book is organized into three parts encompassing six chapters. The first part considers the general principles of acids and bases and methods of end-point determination. This part also covers the fundamentals, advantages, and limitations of titration instruments, such as potentiometers, burets, titration vessels, and electrodes. The classification of titration solvents according to their functions as color indicators and titrant solutions is provided in this part. The remaining parts describe the analytical procedures for acidity and basicity of nonaqueous solvents. These parts also provide a tabulated data on the acidic and basic strengths, stability, and dissociation constants of various titration solvents. Analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students will find this book invaluable.