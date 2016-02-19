Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957382, 9780323158602

Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents

1st Edition

Editors: Huber Walter
eBook ISBN: 9780323158602
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 264
Description

Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents discuss the theory, practice, and data on acidic and basic strength of nonaqueous solvents. This book is organized into three parts encompassing six chapters. The first part considers the general principles of acids and bases and methods of end-point determination. This part also covers the fundamentals, advantages, and limitations of titration instruments, such as potentiometers, burets, titration vessels, and electrodes. The classification of titration solvents according to their functions as color indicators and titrant solutions is provided in this part. The remaining parts describe the analytical procedures for acidity and basicity of nonaqueous solvents. These parts also provide a tabulated data on the acidic and basic strengths, stability, and dissociation constants of various titration solvents. Analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I Theory

Chapter 1 General Principles

I. Theories of Acids and Bases

II. Leveling and Protolysis

III. pH Values in Nonaqueous Media

IV. Strengths of Acids and Bases in Various Solvents

V. Determination of pK Values

VI. Neutralization in Weakly Polar Solvents, Especially in Glacial Acetic Acid (Є = 6.2)

Chapter 2 Methods of End-Point Detection

I. Potentiometric Method

II. The Conductometric Method of End-Point Detection

III. Voltammetric and Amperometric Methods of End-Point Detection

IV. The Use of High Frequency for End-Point Detection

V. Thermometric End-Point Detection

VI. End-Point Detection by Means of Indicators

VII. Photometric End-Point Detection

VIII. Precision Determination of the End Point

Chapter 3 Instruments

I. Potentiometers

II. Automatic Titration Instruments

III. Burets

IV. Titration Vessels

V. Electrodes

Chapter 4 Reagents

I. Solvents

II. Color Indicators

III. Titrant Solutions

Part II Practice

Chapter 5 Special Notes and Analytical Procedure

I. Determination of Bases, General

II. Determination of Total Base

III. Analysis of Mixtures of Bases

IV. Special Acidimetric Determinations

V. Determination of Acids, General

VI. Determination of Total Acids

VII. Analysis of Mixtures of Acids

VIII. Special Alkalimetric Determinations

IX. Special Fields

X. Calculations of the Results

Part III Tables

I. Acidic and Basic Strengths of Various Compounds in Aqueous Solution

II. Acidities of Lewis Acids

III. Basicities of Very Weakly Basic Color Indicators

IV. Stabilities of Quaternary Ammonium Bases

V. Dissociation Constants in Glacial Acetic Acid

VI. Dielectric Constants, Є, and Autoprotolysis Constants, pKauto, of Solvents

VII. Dissociation Constants of Tetraisoamylammonium Nitrate in Water/Dioxane Mixtures

References

Author Index

Subject Index




