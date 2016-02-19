Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents
1st Edition
Description
Titrations in Nonaqueous Solvents discuss the theory, practice, and data on acidic and basic strength of nonaqueous solvents. This book is organized into three parts encompassing six chapters. The first part considers the general principles of acids and bases and methods of end-point determination. This part also covers the fundamentals, advantages, and limitations of titration instruments, such as potentiometers, burets, titration vessels, and electrodes. The classification of titration solvents according to their functions as color indicators and titrant solutions is provided in this part. The remaining parts describe the analytical procedures for acidity and basicity of nonaqueous solvents. These parts also provide a tabulated data on the acidic and basic strengths, stability, and dissociation constants of various titration solvents. Analytical chemists, and analytical chemistry teachers and students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Theory
Chapter 1 General Principles
I. Theories of Acids and Bases
II. Leveling and Protolysis
III. pH Values in Nonaqueous Media
IV. Strengths of Acids and Bases in Various Solvents
V. Determination of pK Values
VI. Neutralization in Weakly Polar Solvents, Especially in Glacial Acetic Acid (Є = 6.2)
Chapter 2 Methods of End-Point Detection
I. Potentiometric Method
II. The Conductometric Method of End-Point Detection
III. Voltammetric and Amperometric Methods of End-Point Detection
IV. The Use of High Frequency for End-Point Detection
V. Thermometric End-Point Detection
VI. End-Point Detection by Means of Indicators
VII. Photometric End-Point Detection
VIII. Precision Determination of the End Point
Chapter 3 Instruments
I. Potentiometers
II. Automatic Titration Instruments
III. Burets
IV. Titration Vessels
V. Electrodes
Chapter 4 Reagents
I. Solvents
II. Color Indicators
III. Titrant Solutions
Part II Practice
Chapter 5 Special Notes and Analytical Procedure
I. Determination of Bases, General
II. Determination of Total Base
III. Analysis of Mixtures of Bases
IV. Special Acidimetric Determinations
V. Determination of Acids, General
VI. Determination of Total Acids
VII. Analysis of Mixtures of Acids
VIII. Special Alkalimetric Determinations
IX. Special Fields
X. Calculations of the Results
Part III Tables
I. Acidic and Basic Strengths of Various Compounds in Aqueous Solution
II. Acidities of Lewis Acids
III. Basicities of Very Weakly Basic Color Indicators
IV. Stabilities of Quaternary Ammonium Bases
V. Dissociation Constants in Glacial Acetic Acid
VI. Dielectric Constants, Є, and Autoprotolysis Constants, pKauto, of Solvents
VII. Dissociation Constants of Tetraisoamylammonium Nitrate in Water/Dioxane Mixtures
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158602