バーンズ＆グローブ 看護研究入門
2nd Edition
評価・統合・エビデンスの生成
Authors: Nancy Burns Susan Grove
Paperback ISBN: 9784860343002
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 676
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- Japanese
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Japan 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Japan
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9784860343002
About the Author
Nancy Burns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas
Susan Grove
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas
