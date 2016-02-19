バーンズ＆グローブ 看護研究入門 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9784860343002

バーンズ＆グローブ 看護研究入門

2nd Edition

評価・統合・エビデンスの生成

Authors: Nancy Burns Susan Grove
Paperback ISBN: 9784860343002
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 676
Details

No. of pages:
676
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2015
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784860343002

About the Author

Nancy Burns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Faith Community Nurse, St. Matthew Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Burleson, Texas

Susan Grove

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas; Adult Nurse Practitioner, Family Practice, Grand Prairie, Texas

