Titanium for Consumer Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128158203

Titanium for Consumer Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Francis Froes Ma Qian Mitsuo Niinomi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128158203
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2019
Page Count: 384
Description

Titanium for Consumer Applications is the first book to tie together the metallurgical advantages of titanium in consumer applications. The book begins with a discussion of the metallurgy and properties of titanium that is followed by six distinct sections that look at the use of titanium in consumer products, the sports industry, buildings and architecture design, arts field, aerospace, automotive, and medical applications. This book is useful for individuals involved in the manufacturing of titanium components, as well as those looking to define new applications for this versatile metal.

Key Features

  • Presents an understanding of the applications of titanium in consumer industries
  • Discusses the properties of titanium and their unique benefits in consumer applications
  • Reviews potential further applications of titanium within the consumer industry

Readership

Researchers from universities, institutes, and companies in the fields of materials and manufacturing involved in the consumer products industry; undergraduate and higher degree research students

Table of Contents

1. An Introduction to Titanium in Consumer Applications

Francis Herbert Froes and Ma Qian

2. Anodized Colored Titanium Pictures

Francis Herbert Froes

3. Some Other Rainbows

James Ward

4. Titanium Pictures and Colored Tumblers

Takuji Horie

5. The ethics of use of advanced materials such as Titanium in sports

Francis Herbert Froes

6. Automobile Applications of Titanium

Tadahiko Furuta

7. Sporting Good Components for Bicycles

Masahiko Ikeda

8. Titanium Trumpet Mouthpieces

Mitsuo Niinomi

9. The Beauty of Titanium: enhancing residential design utilizing titanium elements

Ellen Semeniuta

10. Titanium-Niobium Superconducting Materials and Applications

Jianfeng Li

11. Titanium Products in Everyday Life by Panzhihua Stories

Huan Yang

12. Porous Titanium Materials and Applications

Krzysztof Palka

13. Application examples and its applied technology for architectural material

Kazuhiro Takahashi

14. Titanium Springs and Fasteners

Tingting Song and Ma Qian

15. Bone Regeneration on Implants of Titanium Alloys Produced by Laser Powder Bed Fusion: a Review

Igor Yadroitsev

16. Additively manufactured titanium artworks

Tingting Song and Ma Qian

17. 'Titanium and titanium alloys in drones and other small flying objects

Ming Yan and Thomas Ebel

18. Titanium in electronic devices

Peng Yu

19. Titanium Implants

Igor Yadroitsev

20. Titanium Glasses Frames

Hiroyuki Tada

About the Author

Francis Froes

Francis H Froes, Ph.D. has been involved in the Titanium field with an emphasis on Powder Metallurgy (P/M) for more than 40 years. He was employed by a primary Titanium producer-Crucible Steel Company-where he was leader of the Titanium group. He was the program manager on a multi-million dollar US Air Force (USAF) contract on Titanium P/M. He then spent time at the USAF Materials Lab where he was supervisor of the Light Metals group (which included Titanium). This was followed by 17 years at the University of Idaho where he was a Director and Department Head of the Materials Science and Engineering Department. He has over 800 publications, in excess of 60 patents, and has edited almost 30 books-the majority on various aspects of Titanium again with an emphasis on P/M. He gave the key-note presentation at the first TDA (ITA) Conference. In recent years he has co-sponsored four TMS Symposia on Cost Effective Titanium featuring numerous papers on P/M. He is a Fellow of ASM, is a member of the Russian Academy of Science, and was awarded the Service to Powder Metallurgy by the Metal Powder Association. Recently he has been a co-author of three comprehensive papers on the Additive Manufacturing of Titanium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department Chair, Materials Science and Engineering, University of Idaho (retired), Director, Institute for Materials and Advanced Processes (IMAP) (retired)

Ma Qian

Dr. Qian’s research activities have been largely focused on physical metallurgy of light alloys (Ti, Mg and Al). Since 2008 he has been leading a research team comprised of researchers from four Australian universities to focus on the development of Low Cost Powder Metallurgy Titanium Alloys, supported by the Australian Research Council through the Centre of Excellence for Design in Light Metals. He initiated the first international conference on Powder Processing, Consolidation and Metallurgy of Titanium (4-7 Dec 2011, Brisbane, Australia), co-sponsored by Materials Australia, Titanium Industrial Development Association (TiDA) New Zealand, Japan Society of Powder and Powder Metallurgy (JSPM), The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society (TMS), and Chinese Society for Metals (CSM). As the lead organiser, he organised the TMS symposium of “Novel Synthesis and Consolidation of Powder Materials” at the 142nd TMS Annual Meeting & Exhibition (3-7 March 2013 San Antonio, USA). He is currently on the editorial/review boards of Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A, Powder Metallurgy, and International Journal of Powder Metallurgy (liaison committee). He is also a board member of the Asian Powder Metallurgy Association (APMA).

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia

Mitsuo Niinomi

Dr Mitsuo Niinomi received his PhD from Faculty of Engineering, Nagoya University in 1980. From 1980 to 2005, he was a research associate, Associate Professor, and Professor at Toyohashi University of Technology. In 2005, he moved to Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University as a Professor. He was a Director at Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University from 2009 to 2014. He was retired from Institute of Materials Research, Tohoku University. He has been an Honorary Professor at Tianjin University (China) from 2011. He has been a Professor Emeritus at Tohoku University, a Vising Professor at Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University, a Specially Appointed Professor at Osaka University and Meijo University, and a Visiting Professor at Nagoya University from 2016. He has been an Honorary Professor at North Easter University (China) from 2018. He was a Visiting Associate Professor at Carnegie-Mellon University (USA) from 1988 to 1989, and a Visiting Professor at The University of Dayton (USA) from 1997 to 1997. His research is focused on designing, development, and evaluation of biological and mechanical biocompatibility of titanium alloys for medical and dental applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tohoku University, Japan

