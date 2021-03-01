Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) and its Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Titanium dioxide: Synthesis and characterisation
1. Introduction
2. Properties of TiO2
3. Synthesis, deposition and characterization of titanium dioxide and titanium dioxide based materials
Section 2: Energy applications
4. TiO2 based solar cells
5. TiO2 in hydrogen technology
6. TiO2-based devices for energy-related applications
7. Heat transfer applications
Section 3: TiO2 in our life
8. TiO2 as a white pigment
9. Biomedical applications
10. TiO2 in cosmetics
11. Antimicrobial surfaces and toxicity
12. Self-cleaning glasses, anti-fog coatings
Section 4: TiO2 devices and their applications
13. TiO2 in ceramics
14. TiO2 in optic applications
15. TiO2 in electronic applications
16. TiO2-based transparent conducting oxides (TCOs).
17. Humidity and gas sensors
Section 5: Catalytic and photocatalytic applications
18. TiO2 photocatalysis for environmental purposes
19. TiO2 photocatalysis for synthetic applications
20. Catalytic applications of TiO2
Description
Scientific interest in TiO2 based materials has exponentially grown in the last few decades. Titanium Dioxide and its applications introduces the main physico-chemical properties of TiO2 which are the basis of its applications in various different fields. While the basic principles of the TiO2 properties have been often the subject of various books, this book is mainly devoted to TiO2 applications.
The book includes contributions from experts from a wide range of disciplines in order to address titanium dioxide’s utilization in energy, consumer, materials and devices, and catalytic applications. Various applications addressed include: photocatalysis, catalysis, optics, electronics, energy storage and production, ceramics, pigments, cosmetics, sensors, heat transfer etc.
Titanium Dioxide and its applications is suitable for a wide readership in the disciplines of materials science, chemistry, and engineering in academia and industry.
Key Features
- Includes wide range of applications of titanium dioxide both current and emerging in the fields of energy, consumer applications, materials and devices
- Provides a brief overview of titanium dioxide and its properties and techniques to design, deposit, and study the material
- Discusses the relevant properties, preparation methods, and other relevant considerations in each applications-focused chapter
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers
Chemists, Chemical Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 525
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199602
About the Editors
Francesco Parrino
Francesco Parrino graduated in Palermo in 2005 in Chemical Engineering cum laude and got a PhD in Inorganic Chemistry in 2009 at the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nürnberg (Germany). He is currently assistant professor at the University of Trento. His research activity deals with the preparation and characterization of photocatalysts for degradation of pollutants and for green synthesis of organic molecules. He is coauthor of several papers and communications in international conferences on these topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, University of Trento
Leonardo Palmisano
Leonardo Palmisano was born in 1950 at Termini Imerese (Italy) and obtained his degree in Chemistry cum Laude in 1973 at the University of Palermo. He is Full Professor of Chemistry at the University of Palermo (Department of Engineering) from 01/11/2000. The scientific activity has been mainly focused in the field of heterogeneous photocatalysis and his papers or chapters of books deal with various topics concerning preparation, characterization with many bulk and surface techniques, and testing of various types of bare and doped polycrystalline photocatalysts. He has collaborated with many scientists all over the world producing many joint papers in international journals and books (about 300), 5 patents, and many papers in proceedings of national and international conferences (about 400). He is referee of many international journals and member of editorial boards of Eur. J. Inorg. Chem., Curr. Org. Chem., Int. J. Photoenerg., and J. Membrane Sci. Technol.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Engineering, University of Palermo, Italy
About the Series Editor
Ghenadii Korotcenkov
Ghenadii Korotcenkov received his Ph.D. in Physics and Technology of Semiconductor Materials and Devices in 1976, and his Doctor Habilitate Degree in Physics and Mathematics of Semiconductors and Dielectrics in 1990. Long time he was a leader of scientific Gas Sensor Group and manager of various national and international scientific and engineering projects carried out in Laboratory of Micro- and Optoelectronics, Technical University of Moldova, supported from International Foundations and Programs such as CRDF, MRDA, IREX, ICTP, INTAS, INCO-COPERNICUS, COST, NATO. From 2007 to 2008, he was an invited scientist in Korean Institute of Energy Research, Daejeon, South Korea. Then, until the end of 2017 Dr. G. Korotcenkov was a research professor at the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Gwangju, South Korea. Currently Dr. G. Korotcenkov is the research professor at the Department of Physics and Engineering at the Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Rep. of Moldova. Specialists from Former Soviet Union know G. Korotcenkov’s research results in the field of study of Schottky barriers, MOS structures, native oxides, and photoreceivers on the base of III-Vs compounds very well. His current research interests include material sciences focused on metal oxides, surface science, and the design of thin film gas sensors and thermoelectric convertors. Dr. G. Korotcenkov is either the author or editor of 39 books, published by Momentum Press, CRC Press, Springer (USA) and Harbin Institute of Technology Press (China). He is the author and coauthor of more than 600 scientific publications, including 30 review papers, 38 book chapters, and more than 200 articles published in peer-reviewed scientific journals (h-factor = 42 [Scopus] and h-factor = 51 [Google Scholar citation]). Besides, Dr. G. Korotcenkov is a holder of 17 patents. He has presented more than 250 reports at national and international conferences, including 17 invited talks. Dr. G. Korotcenkov was co-organizer of more than 10 international scientific conferences. Research activities of Dr. G. Korotcenkov are honored by the Prize of the Academy of Sciences of Moldova (2019), an Award of the Supreme Council of Science and Advanced Technology of the Republic of Moldova (2004); Prize of the Presidents of the Ukrainian, Belarus, and Moldovan Academies of Sciences (2003); and National Youth Prize of the Republic of Moldova in the field of science and technology (1980), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics and Engineering, Moldova State University, Chisinau, the Republic of Moldova
