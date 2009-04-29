Titanium Alloys
1st Edition
Modelling of Microstructure, Properties and Applications
Introduction to titanium alloys. Part 1 Experimental techniques: Microscopy; Synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction; Differential scanning calorimetry and property measurements. Part 2 Physical models: Thermodynamic modelling; The Johnson-Mehl-Avrami method: Isothermal transformation kinetics; The Johnson-Mehl-Avrami method adapted to continuous cooling; Finite element method: Morphology of ß to a phase transformation; Phase-field method: Lamellar structure formation in -TiAl; Cellular automata method for microstructural evolution modelling; Crystallographic and fracture behaviour of titanium aluminide; Atomistic simulations of interfaces and dislocations relevant to TiAl. Part 3 Neural network models: Neural network method; Neural network models and applications in phase transformation studies; Neural network models and applications in property studies. Part 4 Surface engineering products: Surface gas nitriding: Phase composition and microstructure; Surface gas nitriding: Mechanical properties, morphology, corrosion; Nitriding: Modelling of hardness profiles and the kinetics; Aluminising: Fabrication of Al and Ti-Al coatings by mechanical alloying.
Given their growing importance in the aerospace, automotive, sports and medical sectors, modelling the microstructure and properties of titanium and its alloys is a vital part of research into the development of new applications. This is the first time a book has been dedicated to modelling techniques for titanium.
Part one discusses experimental techniques such as microscopy, synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction and differential scanning calorimetry. Part two reviews physical modelling methods including thermodynamic modelling, the Johnson-Mehl-Avrami method, finite element modelling, the phase-field method, the cellular automata method, crystallographic and fracture behaviour of titanium aluminide and atomistic simulations of interfaces and dislocations relevant to TiAl. Part three covers neural network models and Part four examines surface engineering products. These include surface nitriding: phase composition, microstructure, mechanical properties, morphology and corrosion; nitriding: modelling of hardness profiles and kinetics; and aluminising: fabrication of Ti coatings by mechanical alloying.
With its distinguished authors, Titanium alloys: Modelling of microstructure, properties and applications is a standard reference for industry and researchers concerned with titanium modelling, as well as users of titanium, titanium alloys and titanium aluminide in the aerospace, automotive, sports and medical implant sectors.
- Comprehensively assesses modelling techniques for titanium, including experimental techniques such as microscopy and differential scanning calorimetry
- Reviews physical modelling methods including thermodynamic modelling and finite element modelling
- Examines surface engineering products with specific chapters focused on surface nitriding and aluminising
Industry and researchers concerned with titanium modelling; Users of titanium, titanium alloys and titanium aluminide in the aerospace, automotive, sports and medical implant sectors
- 588
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2009
- 29th April 2009
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781845695866
- 9781845693756
W Sha Author
Professor Wei Sha is Professor of Materials Science at The Queen’s University of Belfast, UK
Materials science; Metallurgy: Queen’s University Belfast
S Malinov Author
Dr Savko Malinov is a Lecturer in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, The Queen’s University of Belfast, UK.
Queen’s University of Belfast, UK