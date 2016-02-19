Tissues and Organs
1st Edition
Hierarchical and Functional Integration
Theoretical Systems in Biology: Hierarchical and Functional Integration, Volume II: Tissues and Organs discusses the phenomenology of physiological mechanisms. The book is comprised 10 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers topics about the cell and its environment, such as cell membrane structure, mechanisms of membrane transport, and cell excitability. The second part deals with the mechanisms of physiological functions, which include the metabolic system, the respiratory system, and the renal system. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work requires a good understanding of human physiology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword to Volume II
Part I: The Cell and its Environment
Introduction
1 Cell Membrane Structure
I. Ultrastructure and Function
II. Intercellular Junctions
2 Thermodynamic Theory of Membrane Transport
I. Mass Transport Across Membranes
II. Ion Transport
III. Transmembrane Transport and Chemical Reactions
3 Molecular Mechanisms of Membrane Transport: Generalized Equations
I. The Carrier Concept
II. Ling's Theory
III. General Equation of Osmotic Transport: Energy Coupling
IV. The Influence of the Carrier on Membrane Potential
4 Theory of Cell Excitability
I. The Hodgkin-Huxley Local Current Theory
II. Allosteric Mechanisms and Excitability
III. Chemically Excitable Membranes
IV. The Quantum Theory of Nerve Excitation
5 The Functional Role of Membranes: Some Aspects
I. Membrane Receptors
II. The Plasma Membrane and Cell Specificity
Summary of Part I
Part II: Mechanisms of Physiological Functions
Introduction
6 The Metabolic System: Energy Metabolism, Digestion and Muscle Contraction
I. Energy Metabolism
II. Components of the Digestive System
III. Regulation of Blood Glucose
IV. Two Applications of Energy Metabolism: Thermoregulation and Muscle Contraction
Summary
7 The Respiratory System
I. Lung Structure
II. Ventilatory Mechanics
III. Ventilation and Perfusion
IV. Transport of Gases in the Blood
Summary
8 The Cardiovascular System
I. Description of the Cardiovascular System
II Mechanics of the Heart Muscle
III. Cardiac Electrophysiology
IV. The Vascular Network
Summary
9 The Renal System
I. Localization and Structure: Functional Description
II. Glomerular Ultra-filtration
III. Tubular Reabsorption and Excretion
Summary
10 Integrative Concepts in Functional Biology: Non-Symmetry, Non-Locality and Structural Discontinuity
I. The Concept of Functional Interactions and some Consequences
II. Structural and Functional Organizations
III. Application of the Concepts of non-Locality and Structural Discontinuity in some Physiological Systems
Conclusion to Volume II: Unity at the Organ Level
Mathematical Appendices
Appendix A: Fundamental Equations of Fluid Flow
Appendix B: Tensors
Metric Tensor
Change of Base
Tensor
Stress and Strain Tensors
Stress Tensors
Appendix C: Systems with Special Coordinates. Equations of Fluid Dynamics
Coordinate Systems
1. Polar Coordinates
2. Cylindrical Coordinates
3. Spherical Coordinates
Equations of Movement for a Viscous Fluid
1. General Equations
2. Equations in Cylindrical Coordinates (r,9,z)
Table of Constants, Notations and Units
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100128
G. A. Chauvet
Institute of Theoretical Biology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Angers, France and Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA