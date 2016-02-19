Theoretical Systems in Biology: Hierarchical and Functional Integration, Volume II: Tissues and Organs discusses the phenomenology of physiological mechanisms. The book is comprised 10 chapters that are organized into two parts. The first part covers topics about the cell and its environment, such as cell membrane structure, mechanisms of membrane transport, and cell excitability. The second part deals with the mechanisms of physiological functions, which include the metabolic system, the respiratory system, and the renal system. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work requires a good understanding of human physiology.

Preface

Foreword to Volume II

Part I: The Cell and its Environment

Introduction

1 Cell Membrane Structure

I. Ultrastructure and Function

II. Intercellular Junctions

2 Thermodynamic Theory of Membrane Transport

I. Mass Transport Across Membranes

II. Ion Transport

III. Transmembrane Transport and Chemical Reactions

3 Molecular Mechanisms of Membrane Transport: Generalized Equations

I. The Carrier Concept

II. Ling's Theory

III. General Equation of Osmotic Transport: Energy Coupling

IV. The Influence of the Carrier on Membrane Potential

4 Theory of Cell Excitability

I. The Hodgkin-Huxley Local Current Theory

II. Allosteric Mechanisms and Excitability

III. Chemically Excitable Membranes

IV. The Quantum Theory of Nerve Excitation

5 The Functional Role of Membranes: Some Aspects

I. Membrane Receptors

II. The Plasma Membrane and Cell Specificity

Summary of Part I

Part II: Mechanisms of Physiological Functions

Introduction

6 The Metabolic System: Energy Metabolism, Digestion and Muscle Contraction

I. Energy Metabolism

II. Components of the Digestive System

III. Regulation of Blood Glucose

IV. Two Applications of Energy Metabolism: Thermoregulation and Muscle Contraction

Summary

7 The Respiratory System

I. Lung Structure

II. Ventilatory Mechanics

III. Ventilation and Perfusion

IV. Transport of Gases in the Blood

Summary

8 The Cardiovascular System

I. Description of the Cardiovascular System

II Mechanics of the Heart Muscle

III. Cardiac Electrophysiology

IV. The Vascular Network

Summary

9 The Renal System

I. Localization and Structure: Functional Description

II. Glomerular Ultra-filtration

III. Tubular Reabsorption and Excretion

Summary

10 Integrative Concepts in Functional Biology: Non-Symmetry, Non-Locality and Structural Discontinuity

I. The Concept of Functional Interactions and some Consequences

II. Structural and Functional Organizations

III. Application of the Concepts of non-Locality and Structural Discontinuity in some Physiological Systems

Conclusion to Volume II: Unity at the Organ Level

Mathematical Appendices

Appendix A: Fundamental Equations of Fluid Flow

Appendix B: Tensors

Metric Tensor

Change of Base

Tensor

Stress and Strain Tensors

Stress Tensors

Appendix C: Systems with Special Coordinates. Equations of Fluid Dynamics

Coordinate Systems

1. Polar Coordinates

2. Cylindrical Coordinates

3. Spherical Coordinates

Equations of Movement for a Viscous Fluid

1. General Equations

2. Equations in Cylindrical Coordinates (r,9,z)

Table of Constants, Notations and Units

