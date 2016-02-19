Tissues and Body fluids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120545025, 9780323151481

Tissues and Body fluids

1st Edition

Authors: Kurt Altman
eBook ISBN: 9780323151481
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 412
Description

Radiation Biochemistry, Volume II: Tissues and Body Fluids deals with the radiation biochemistry of mammalian organs and body fluids. Emphasis is placed on descriptions of overall biochemical changes in irradiated tissues and animals; on the dependency of these changes on cellular responses; and on the interactions among different organ systems. Consideration is also given to a practical application of radiation biochemistry to the problem of assessing the nature, tissue localization, and extent of radiation injury in man and animals.

The book's nine chapters discuss the following: the general aspects of radiation biochemistry; bone marrow and red blood cells; lymphoid organs; gastrointestinal tract; the liver; radiation biochemistry of miscellaneous organs; radiation biochemistry of tumors; changes in the biochemistry of body fluids after irradiation; and hormones and systemic effects. This text will be useful to life scientists who are just embarking in the field of radiation biology. In particular, the discussions of the complications introduced by body changes secondary to radiation damage, such as partial starvation and changes in cell populations of a given tissue, should help prevent errors in interpretation that have been committed in the past.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Chapter I. General Aspects of Radiation Biochemistry

A. Introduction

B. Whole-Body and Local Irradiation

C. Conditions of Irradiation and Experimental Controls

D. Experimental Design in Radiation Biochemistry

E. Expression and Interpretation of Biochemical Data in Radiation Biology

References

Chapter II. Bone Marrow and Red Blood Cells

A. Bone Marrow

B. Red Blood Cells

References

Chapter III Lymphoid Organs

A. Introduction

B. Immediate and Early Effects of Radiation on D N A Synthesis in Lymphoid Tissue

C. Intermediate and Late Effects on D N A Metabolism

D. Metabolism of R N A Proteins and Lipids

E. Chemical Changes in Nucleoproteins of Irradiated Lymphocytes

F. The Metabolic Fate of Macromolecules Present in Lymphoid Tissue at the Time of Irradiation

G. Energy Metabolism in Irradiated Lymphoid Organs

H. Lysosomal Enzymes in Irradiated Lymphoid Organs

I. Conclusions

References

Chapter IV. Gastrointestinal Tract

A. Introduction

B. Biochemical Changes in the Irradiated Intestine

C. Physiological Functions of the Gastrointestinal Tract after Irradiation

References

Chapter V. The Liver

A. Introduction

B. Lipid and Carbohydrate Metabolism

C. Oxidative Metabolism

D. Oxidative Phosphorylation

E. Lipid Peroxides and Lysosomal Damage

F. Amino Acid Metabolism

G. Aminotransferases

H. Protein Metabolism

I. Effect of Irradiation on the Formation and Activity of Adaptive ("Induced") Enzymes

J. Nucleic Acids

References

Chapter VI. Radiation Biochemistry of Miscellaneous Organs

A. Introduction

B. Connective Tissue

C. Blood Vessels and Adipose Tissue

D. Cartilage and Bone

E. Skin

F. Muscle

G. Kidney

H. Eye

I. Brain

References

Chapter VII. Radiation Biochemistry of Tumors

A. Introduction

B. Radiosensitivity and Composition of Tumor Cells

C. Metabolism of Macromolecules

D. Glycolysis, NAD Metabolism, and Other Biochemical Changes in Irradiated Tumor Cells

References

Chapter VIII. Changes in the Biochemistry of Body Fluids after Irradiation

A. Introduction

B. Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism

C. Compounds of Low Molecular Weight in Blood and Urine after Irradiation

D. Enzymes in Body Fluids

E. Serum Proteins after Irradiation

F. Aids in the Biochemical Diagnosis of Radiation Injury

References

Chapter IX. Hormones and Systemic Effects

A. Introduction

B. Diencephalon and Central Nervous System Regulation after Irradiation

C. Pituitary Gland

D. Adrenal Cortex

E. Reproductive Organs

F. Thyroid Gland

G. Biogenic Amines

H. Systemic Effects

I. Irradiation, Stress, and Systemic Responses

References

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Author

Kurt Altman

