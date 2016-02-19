Tissues and Body fluids
1st Edition
Description
Radiation Biochemistry, Volume II: Tissues and Body Fluids deals with the radiation biochemistry of mammalian organs and body fluids. Emphasis is placed on descriptions of overall biochemical changes in irradiated tissues and animals; on the dependency of these changes on cellular responses; and on the interactions among different organ systems. Consideration is also given to a practical application of radiation biochemistry to the problem of assessing the nature, tissue localization, and extent of radiation injury in man and animals.
The book's nine chapters discuss the following: the general aspects of radiation biochemistry; bone marrow and red blood cells; lymphoid organs; gastrointestinal tract; the liver; radiation biochemistry of miscellaneous organs; radiation biochemistry of tumors; changes in the biochemistry of body fluids after irradiation; and hormones and systemic effects. This text will be useful to life scientists who are just embarking in the field of radiation biology. In particular, the discussions of the complications introduced by body changes secondary to radiation damage, such as partial starvation and changes in cell populations of a given tissue, should help prevent errors in interpretation that have been committed in the past.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Chapter I. General Aspects of Radiation Biochemistry
A. Introduction
B. Whole-Body and Local Irradiation
C. Conditions of Irradiation and Experimental Controls
D. Experimental Design in Radiation Biochemistry
E. Expression and Interpretation of Biochemical Data in Radiation Biology
References
Chapter II. Bone Marrow and Red Blood Cells
A. Bone Marrow
B. Red Blood Cells
References
Chapter III Lymphoid Organs
A. Introduction
B. Immediate and Early Effects of Radiation on D N A Synthesis in Lymphoid Tissue
C. Intermediate and Late Effects on D N A Metabolism
D. Metabolism of R N A Proteins and Lipids
E. Chemical Changes in Nucleoproteins of Irradiated Lymphocytes
F. The Metabolic Fate of Macromolecules Present in Lymphoid Tissue at the Time of Irradiation
G. Energy Metabolism in Irradiated Lymphoid Organs
H. Lysosomal Enzymes in Irradiated Lymphoid Organs
I. Conclusions
References
Chapter IV. Gastrointestinal Tract
A. Introduction
B. Biochemical Changes in the Irradiated Intestine
C. Physiological Functions of the Gastrointestinal Tract after Irradiation
References
Chapter V. The Liver
A. Introduction
B. Lipid and Carbohydrate Metabolism
C. Oxidative Metabolism
D. Oxidative Phosphorylation
E. Lipid Peroxides and Lysosomal Damage
F. Amino Acid Metabolism
G. Aminotransferases
H. Protein Metabolism
I. Effect of Irradiation on the Formation and Activity of Adaptive ("Induced") Enzymes
J. Nucleic Acids
References
Chapter VI. Radiation Biochemistry of Miscellaneous Organs
A. Introduction
B. Connective Tissue
C. Blood Vessels and Adipose Tissue
D. Cartilage and Bone
E. Skin
F. Muscle
G. Kidney
H. Eye
I. Brain
References
Chapter VII. Radiation Biochemistry of Tumors
A. Introduction
B. Radiosensitivity and Composition of Tumor Cells
C. Metabolism of Macromolecules
D. Glycolysis, NAD Metabolism, and Other Biochemical Changes in Irradiated Tumor Cells
References
Chapter VIII. Changes in the Biochemistry of Body Fluids after Irradiation
A. Introduction
B. Fluid and Electrolyte Metabolism
C. Compounds of Low Molecular Weight in Blood and Urine after Irradiation
D. Enzymes in Body Fluids
E. Serum Proteins after Irradiation
F. Aids in the Biochemical Diagnosis of Radiation Injury
References
Chapter IX. Hormones and Systemic Effects
A. Introduction
B. Diencephalon and Central Nervous System Regulation after Irradiation
C. Pituitary Gland
D. Adrenal Cortex
E. Reproductive Organs
F. Thyroid Gland
G. Biogenic Amines
H. Systemic Effects
I. Irradiation, Stress, and Systemic Responses
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151481