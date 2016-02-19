Radiation Biochemistry, Volume II: Tissues and Body Fluids deals with the radiation biochemistry of mammalian organs and body fluids. Emphasis is placed on descriptions of overall biochemical changes in irradiated tissues and animals; on the dependency of these changes on cellular responses; and on the interactions among different organ systems. Consideration is also given to a practical application of radiation biochemistry to the problem of assessing the nature, tissue localization, and extent of radiation injury in man and animals.

The book's nine chapters discuss the following: the general aspects of radiation biochemistry; bone marrow and red blood cells; lymphoid organs; gastrointestinal tract; the liver; radiation biochemistry of miscellaneous organs; radiation biochemistry of tumors; changes in the biochemistry of body fluids after irradiation; and hormones and systemic effects. This text will be useful to life scientists who are just embarking in the field of radiation biology. In particular, the discussions of the complications introduced by body changes secondary to radiation damage, such as partial starvation and changes in cell populations of a given tissue, should help prevent errors in interpretation that have been committed in the past.