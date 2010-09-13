Tissue-Specific Vascular Endothelial Signals and Vector Targeting, Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750228, 9780080962603

Tissue-Specific Vascular Endothelial Signals and Vector Targeting, Part B, Volume 69

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Renata Pasqualini
eBook ISBN: 9780080962603
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750228
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th September 2010
Page Count: 174
Table of Contents

  1. MR Molecular Imaging of Tumor Vasculature and Vascular Targets

    2. Arvind P. Pathak, Marie-France Penet and Zaver M. Bhujwalla

  2. An Integrated Approach for the Rational Design of NanoVectors for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy

    3. Biana Godin, Wouter H. Driessen, Bettina Proneth, Sei-Young Lee, Srimeenakshi Srinivasan, Rolando Rumbaut, Wadih Arap, Renata Pasqualini, Mauro Ferrari and Paolo Decuzzi.

  3. Targeted Systemic Gene therapy and Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Contribution of the Vascular Targeted AAVP Vector

    4. Amin Hajitou

  4. Cationic and Tissue-Specific Protein Transduction Domains: Identification, Characterization and Therapeutic Application

    5. Maliha Zahid, Xiaoli Lu, Zhibao Mi, and Paul D. Robbins

  5. GRP78 Signaling Hub: A Receptor for Targeted Tumor Therapy

    6. Masanori Sato, Virginia J. Yao, Wadih Arap, and Renata Pasqualini

  6. On the Synergistic Effects of Ligand-Mediated and Phage-Intrinsic Properties During

    7. In Vivo Selection

    Wouter H.P. Driessen, Lawrence F. Bronk, Julianna K. Edwards, Bettina Proneth, Glauco, R. Souza, Paolo Decuzzi , and Renata Pasqualini, , Wadih Arap

  7. Strategies For Targeting Tumors And Tumor Vasculature For Cancer Therapy

Prashanth Sreeramoju, Steven K. Libutti

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics research. This serial continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, providing researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest findings in the area
  • Presents up-to-date research from leaders in the field

Readership

Researchers in the life and biomedical sciences who are interested in genetic/genomic mechanisms: human geneticists, molecular, cell, and developmental biologists, and microbiologists

Reviews

Praise for the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science

