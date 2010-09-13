Tissue-Specific Vascular Endothelial Signals and Vector Targeting, Part B, Volume 69
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- MR Molecular Imaging of Tumor Vasculature and Vascular Targets
- An Integrated Approach for the Rational Design of NanoVectors for Biomedical Imaging and Therapy
- Targeted Systemic Gene therapy and Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Contribution of the Vascular Targeted AAVP Vector
- Cationic and Tissue-Specific Protein Transduction Domains: Identification, Characterization and Therapeutic Application
- GRP78 Signaling Hub: A Receptor for Targeted Tumor Therapy
- On the Synergistic Effects of Ligand-Mediated and Phage-Intrinsic Properties During
- Strategies For Targeting Tumors And Tumor Vasculature For Cancer Therapy
Arvind P. Pathak, Marie-France Penet and Zaver M. Bhujwalla
Biana Godin, Wouter H. Driessen, Bettina Proneth, Sei-Young Lee, Srimeenakshi Srinivasan, Rolando Rumbaut, Wadih Arap, Renata Pasqualini, Mauro Ferrari and Paolo Decuzzi.
Amin Hajitou
Maliha Zahid, Xiaoli Lu, Zhibao Mi, and Paul D. Robbins
Masanori Sato, Virginia J. Yao, Wadih Arap, and Renata Pasqualini
In Vivo Selection
Wouter H.P. Driessen, Lawrence F. Bronk, Julianna K. Edwards, Bettina Proneth, Glauco, R. Souza, Paolo Decuzzi , and Renata Pasqualini, , Wadih Arap
Prashanth Sreeramoju, Steven K. Libutti
Description
The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in knowledge gained from genetics research. This serial continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines, providing researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest findings in the area
- Presents up-to-date research from leaders in the field
Readership
Researchers in the life and biomedical sciences who are interested in genetic/genomic mechanisms: human geneticists, molecular, cell, and developmental biologists, and microbiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 13th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962603
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750228
Reviews
Praise for the series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --Nature
"Can be highly recommended to geneticists, and biologists in general...will prove to be of high importance for the development of the science of genetics." --Science