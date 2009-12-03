Tissue-Specific Vascular Endothelial Signals and Vector Targeting, Part A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750105, 9780080962467

Tissue-Specific Vascular Endothelial Signals and Vector Targeting, Part A, Volume 67

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Renata Pasqualini
eBook ISBN: 9780080962467
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750105
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd December 2009
Page Count: 140
Table of Contents

1) Developing Efficient Adenovirus Vectors for Systemic Application
2) Immune Gene Therapy for Primary Malignant Brain Tumors
3) Improving Autologous Tumor Cell Therapy
4) Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Family and its Receptors
5) Design of Vascular Endothelium Specific Drug Targeting Strategies for Treatment of Cancer
6) Vascular Bed-Specific Expression of Endothelial Cell Gene Programming

 

Description

The field of genetics is rapidly evolving, and new medical breakthroughs are occurring as a result of advances in our knowledge of genetics. This series continually publishes important reviews of the broadest interest to geneticists and their colleagues in affiliated disciplines.
This thematic volume reviews the latest research findings in the area of vascular proteomics related to the receptors of the vascular endothelium, and expands insights into diseases that exhibit distinct vascular characteristics, including cancer, obesity, and inflammation.

Key Features

Provides contrasting roles of VEGF, giving researchers a better understanding of the underlying mechanisms of VEGF
Includes chapters that review research employing a variety of organisms, allowing researchers to compare and contrast
*Focuses on material that translates basic research to real-life treatment applications, showing primary researchers how the basic science is being used in the clinical setting

 


 

 

Readership

Molecular geneticists, clinical geneticists, neurologists, neuroscientists, molecular biologists, and biochemists.

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080962467
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123750105

