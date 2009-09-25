Tissue Remodeling and Epithelial Morphogenesis, Volume 89
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Tissue remodeling in Zebrafish (Richard Adams)
- Tubulogenesis (Markus Affolter)
- Retinal differentiation and organization (Ross Cagan)
- Planar cell polarity and epithelial remodeling (Suzanne Eaton)
- Cell divisions and tissue organization (Matt Gibson)
- Forces during development (Dan Kiehart)
- Adhesion stability and remodeling (W. James Nelson)
- Tissue remodelling in Drosophila (Mark Peifer)
- Mesoderm/endoderm invagination in c. elegans, ascidians and flies (Kristen Sherrard)
- Convergent extension movements during gastrulation and neurulation (Liliana Solnica-Krezel)
- Mouse epithelial morphogenesis (Masatoshi Takeichi)
Description
For more than 30 years, Current Topics in Developmental Biology has provided a forum for dissemination and discussion of new ideas and thought in developmental biology. Bringing together a series of articles on the structural, functional, and developmental characteristics of epithelials, this thematic volume represents a timely and valuable contribution to an exciting and multidisciplinary field of study. Because defects in epithelial function and growth control play a major role in human disease—cancerous tumors, spina bifida, cardiac malformations, for example—this volume will be of particular interest to researchers working in cancer drug design and development and those working in therapeutic areas to treat developmental abnormalities.
Key Features
- Coverage of current research findings and thought on cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix interactions gives researchers a better understanding of the processes of remodeling and morphogenesis, which are critical to the development of drugs aimed at disrupting the early formation and proliferation of cancerous tumors
- Inclusion of chapters that discuss the most contemporary thought on cell polarity and tissue morphogenesis, providing researchers with a better understanding of the control of cellular organization and polarity (particularly important to researchers who are developing treatments for developmental abnormalities and those working in cancer drug development)
- Use of a variety of animal models, allowing researchers to compare and contrast the molecular mechanisms that underlie cell-cell and cell-extracelluar matrix interactions in a variety of research models
Readership
Researchers and students of cell, developmental, and molecular biology as well as genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 25th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956831
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749024