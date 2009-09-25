Tissue Remodeling and Epithelial Morphogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749024, 9780080956831

Tissue Remodeling and Epithelial Morphogenesis, Volume 89

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Lecuit
eBook ISBN: 9780080956831
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749024
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2009
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
156.00
132.60
170.00
144.50
217.23
184.65
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
204.00
173.40
155.00
131.75
198.00
168.30
124.00
105.40
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Tissue remodeling in Zebrafish (Richard Adams)

  2. Tubulogenesis (Markus Affolter)

  3. Retinal differentiation and organization (Ross Cagan)

  4. Planar cell polarity and epithelial remodeling (Suzanne Eaton)

  5. Cell divisions and tissue organization (Matt Gibson)

  6. Forces during development (Dan Kiehart)

  7. Adhesion stability and remodeling (W. James Nelson)

  8. Tissue remodelling in Drosophila (Mark Peifer)

  9. Mesoderm/endoderm invagination in c. elegans, ascidians and flies (Kristen Sherrard)

  10. Convergent extension movements during gastrulation and neurulation (Liliana Solnica-Krezel)

  11. Mouse epithelial morphogenesis (Masatoshi Takeichi)

Description

For more than 30 years, Current Topics in Developmental Biology has provided a forum for dissemination and discussion of new ideas and thought in developmental biology. Bringing together a series of articles on the structural, functional, and developmental characteristics of epithelials, this thematic volume represents a timely and valuable contribution to an exciting and multidisciplinary field of study. Because defects in epithelial function and growth control play a major role in human disease—cancerous tumors, spina bifida, cardiac malformations, for example—this volume will be of particular interest to researchers working in cancer drug design and development and those working in therapeutic areas to treat developmental abnormalities.

Key Features

  • Coverage of current research findings and thought on cell-cell and cell-extracellular matrix interactions gives researchers a better understanding of the processes of remodeling and morphogenesis, which are critical to the development of drugs aimed at disrupting the early formation and proliferation of cancerous tumors
  • Inclusion of chapters that discuss the most contemporary thought on cell polarity and tissue morphogenesis, providing researchers with a better understanding of the control of cellular organization and polarity (particularly important to researchers who are developing treatments for developmental abnormalities and those working in cancer drug development)
  • Use of a variety of animal models, allowing researchers to compare and contrast the molecular mechanisms that underlie cell-cell and cell-extracelluar matrix interactions in a variety of research models

Readership

Researchers and students of cell, developmental, and molecular biology as well as genetics

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956831
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123749024

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas Lecuit Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.