Tissue Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
Tissue Engineering is a comprehensive introduction to the engineering and biological aspects of this critical subject. With contributions from internationally renowned authors, it provides a broad perspective on tissue engineering for students coming to the subject for the first time. In addition to the key topics covered in the previous edition, this update also includes new material on the regulatory authorities, commercial considerations as well as new chapters on microfabrication, materiomics and cell/biomaterial interface.
Key Features
- Effectively reviews major foundational topics in tissue engineering in a clear and accessible fashion
- Includes state of the art experiments presented in break-out boxes, chapter objectives, chapter summaries, and multiple choice questions to aid learning
- New edition contains material on regulatory authorities and commercial considerations in tissue engineering
Readership
Biomedical and tissue engineers; researchers; scientists; students
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Tissue Engineering: An Introduction
- Chapter 2. Stem Cells
- Learning Objectives
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Differentiation
- 2.3. Characterization of Stem Cells: Surface Protein Expression
- 2.4. Characterization of Stem Cells: Gene Expression
- 2.5. Metastable States of Stem Cells
- 2.6. Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 2.7. Multipotent Stem Cells
- 2.8. Stem Cells in Skin Epithelia
- 2.9. Stem Cells in the Intestine
- 2.10. Stem Cells in the Central Nervous System
- 2.11. Future Perspectives
- 2.12. Summary
- Chapter 3. Tissue Formation during Embryogenesis
- Learning Objectives
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Cardiac Development
- 3.3. Blood Vessel Development
- 3.4. Development of Peripheral Nerve Tissue
- 3.5. Embryonic Skin Development
- 3.6. Skeletal Formation
- 3.7. Future Directions
- 3.8. Summary
- Chapter 4. Cellular Signaling
- Learning Objectives
- 4.1. General Introduction
- 4.2. Cellular Signaling in Skin Biology
- 4.3. Cellular Signaling in Vascular Biology
- 4.4. Cellular Signaling in Bone Biology
- 4.5. Cellular Signaling in Skeletal Muscle
- 4.6. Future Developments
- 4.7. Snapshot Summary
- Chapter 5. Extracellular Matrix as a Bioscaffold for Tissue Engineering
- Learning Objectives
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Native Extracellular Matrix
- 5.3. ECM Scaffold Preparation
- 5.4. Constructive Tissue Remodeling
- 5.5. Clinical Translation of ECM Bioscaffolds
- 5.6. Commercially Available Scaffolds Composed of ECM
- 5.7. Future Considerations
- 5.8. Summary
- Chapter 6. Degradation of Biomaterials
- Learning Objectives
- 6.1. Degradable Bioceramics
- 6.2. Biodegradable Polymers
- 6.3. Future Perspectives for Degradable Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering
- 6.4. Summary
- Chapter 7. Cell–Material Interactions
- Learning Objectives
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Surface Chemistry
- 7.3. Surface Topography
- 7.4. Material Mechanics (Stiffness)
- 7.5. Summary
- Chapter 8. Materiomics: A Toolkit for Developing New Biomaterials
- Learning Objectives
- 8.1. Introduction: What is Materiomics?
- 8.2. Why Do We Need New Biomaterials
- 8.3. The Size of Chemical Space
- 8.4. Design of Experiments/Genetic Evolution/Parallels to Drug Discovery
- 8.5. High-Throughput Experimental Methods
- 8.6. Computational Modeling
- 8.7. Future Perspective
- 8.8. Summary
- Chapter 9. Microfabrication Technology in Tissue Engineering
- Learning Objectives
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Microfabrication Techniques in Tissue Engineering
- 9.3. Conclusion and Future Perspective
- 9.4. Summary
- Chapter 10. Scaffold Design and Fabrication
- Learning Objectives
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Scaffold Design
- 10.3. Classical Scaffold Fabrication Techniques
- 10.4. Electrospinning
- 10.5. Additive Manufacturing
- 10.6. Conclusion and Future Directions
- Chapter 11. Controlled Release Strategies in Tissue Engineering
- Learning Objectives
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Bioactive Factors Admixed with Matrices
- 11.3. Bioactive Factors Entrapped within Gel Matrices
- 11.4. Bioactive Factors Entrapped within Hydrophobic Scaffolds or Microparticles
- 11.5. Bioactive Factors Bound to Affinity Sites within Matrices
- 11.6. Bioactive Factors Covalently Bound to Matrices
- 11.7. Matrices Used for Immunomodulation
- 11.8. Summary
- Chapter 12. Bioreactors: Enabling Technologies for Research and Manufacturing
- Learning Objectives
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Enabling Tools for Tissue Engineers
- 12.3. Bioreactor-Based In vitro Model Systems
- 12.4. Bioreactors as Tissue Manufacturing Devices
- 12.5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- 12.6. Snapshot Summary
- Chapter 13. Clinical Grade Production of Mesenchymal Stromal Cells
- Learning Objectives
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Isolation of BM-MSCs
- 13.3. Culture Expansion
- 13.4. Characterization of Culture-Expanded MSCs
- 13.5. Cryopresentation
- 13.6. Production of Clinical Grade MSCs
- 13.7. Donor Variability and Donor-Related Parameters Affecting In Vitro Properties and Expansion Ability of MSCs
- 13.8. Relationship between In Vitro Assayed MSC Properties and Their Possible In Vivo Function
- 13.9. Future Perspectives
- 13.10. Snapshot Summary
- Chapter 14. Vascularization, Survival, and Functionality of Tissue-Engineered Constructs
- Learning Objectives
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Strategies to Improve Vascular Ingrowth into Tissue-Engineered Constructs
- 14.3. Prevascularization Strategies
- 14.4. Strategies to Improve Cell Survival
- 14.5. In vivo Models
- 14.6. Conclusion/Outlook
- 14.7. Summary
- Chapter 15. Skin Engineering and Keratinocyte Stem Cell Therapy
- Learning Objectives
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Structure of the Epidermis
- 15.3. Keratins
- 15.4. Structure of the Dermoepidermal Junction
- 15.5. In Vitro Keratinocyte Culture
- 15.6. Immunogenicity and Cultured Keratinocytes
- 15.7. Development of In Vivo Somatic Keratinocyte Stem Cell Grafting
- 15.8. Poor Keratinocyte “Take”
- 15.9. Enhanced Dermal Grafting
- 15.10. The Use of Adult Stem Cells in Tissue-Engineered Skin
- 15.11. The Future of Tissue-Engineered Skin
- 15.12. Summary
- Chapter 16. Cartilage and Bone Regeneration
- Learning Objectives
- 16.1. Introduction: Cartilage
- 16.2. Cellular Structures and Matrix Composition of Hyaline Cartilage
- 16.3. Collagen
- 16.4. Proteoglycans
- 16.5. The Chondrocyte
- 16.6. Stem Cells in Cartilage and Proliferation of Chondrocytes
- 16.7. Pathophysiology of Cartilage Lesion Development
- 16.8. Artificial Induction of Cartilage Repair
- 16.9. Rationale for Cell Implantation
- 16.10. Cartilage Specimens for Implantation
- 16.11. Cell Seeding Density
- 16.12. What Type of Chondrogenic Cells are Ideal for Cartilage Engineering?
- 16.13. Allogeneic versus Autologous Cells
- 16.14. Articular Chondrocytes versus Other Cells
- 16.15. Embryonic Stem Cells and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- 16.16. Xenograft Cells
- 16.17. Direct Isolation of Tissue
- 16.18. Scaffolds in Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- 16.19. Bioreactors in Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- 16.20. Growth Factors that Stimulate Chondrogenesis
- 16.21. Future Developments in Cartilage Biology
- 16.22. Introduction: Bone—Basic Bone Biology: Structure, Function, and Cells
- 16.23. Bone Composition
- 16.24. Bone Formation
- 16.25. Intramembranous Ossification
- 16.26. Endochondral Ossification
- 16.27. Fracture Repair
- 16.28. Skeletal Stem Cells
- 16.29. Expansion and Differentiation
- 16.30. Growth Factors for Bone Repair
- 16.31. Scaffold Biocompatibility
- 16.32. The Function of the Vasculature in Skeletal Regeneration
- 16.33. Animal Models in Bone Tissue Engineering
- 16.34. Current Status of Bone Tissue Engineering
- 16.35. Future Perspectives for Bone Regeneration
- 16.36. Summary
- Chapter 17. Tissue Engineering of the Nervous System
- learning Objectives
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Peripheral Nerve
- 17.3. CNS: Spinal Cord
- 17.4. CNS: Optic Nerve
- 17.5. CNS: Retina
- 17.6. CNS: Brain
- 17.7. Neuroprostheses
- 17.8. Future Approaches
- 17.9. Summary
- Chapter 18. Principles of Cardiovascular Tissue Engineering
- Learning Objectives
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Heart Structure, Disease, and Regeneration
- 18.3. Cell Sources for Cardiovascular Tissue Engineering and Regeneration
- 18.4. Biomaterials—Polymers, Scaffolds, and Basic Design Criteria
- 18.5. Biomaterials as Vehicles for Stem Cells or Bioactive Molecule Delivery
- 18.6. Bioengineering of Cardiac Patches, In vitro
- 18.7. Vascularization of Cardiac Patches
- 18.8. Bioengineering of Blood Vessels
- 18.9. In situ Tissue Reconstruction by Injectable Acellular Biomaterials
- 18.10. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
- 18.11. Summary
- Chapter 19. Tissue Engineering of Organ Systems
- Learning Objectives
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Urogenital Tissue Engineering
- 19.3. Liver Tissue Engineering
- 19.4. Gastrointestinal Tissue Engineering
- 19.5. Pancreas Tissue Engineering
- 19.6. Lung Tissue Engineering
- 19.7. Future Developments
- 19.8. Summary
- Chapter 20. Organs-on-a-Chip
- Learning Objectives
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Concept of Organ-on-a-Chip
- 20.3. Examples of Organ-on-a-Chip
- 20.4. Conclusion
- 20.5. Summary
- Chapter 21. Product and Process Design: Toward Industrial TE Manufacturing
- Learning Objectives
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Bioreactor Systems for TE Product Manufacturing
- 21.3. Quality Control for TE Products—A Multiscale Approach
- 21.4. Online Data-Based Monitoring–Cross-Talk between Process Parameters and TE Construct Quality Attributes
- 21.5. Enhancing In Vivo Performance: An In Silico Mediated Approach for TE Product Design
- 21.6. Downstream Processing in TE Manufacturing
- 21.7. Toward Efficient TE Product Translation
- 21.8. Snapshot Summary
- Chapter 22. Clinical Translation
- Learning Objectives
- 22.1. Introduction
- 22.2. Clinical Translation of Tissue-Engineered Products
- 22.3. Typical Challenges for Tissue Engineering Encountered in the Clinical Phase
- 22.4. Implementation of a Clinical Trial
- 22.5. Special Points to Consider
- 22.6. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
- 22.7. Snapshot Summary
- Chapter 23. Ethical Issues in Tissue Engineering
- Learning Objectives
- 23.1. Introduction
- 23.2. Morality, Ethics, and Values
- 23.3. Moral Problems Relating to the Source of Material for Tissue Engineering
- 23.4. New Technologies: New Possibilities and New Dangers
- 23.5. Some Questions for the Future
- 23.6. Notes
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124202108
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201453
About the Author
Clemens Van Blitterswijk
Prof. Clemens A. van Blitterswijk is Professor of Tissue Regeneration at Maastricht University, heading up one of the leading European labs in the field of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine. He combines his professorship with being Founding Partner of the new LSP-Health Economics Fund of the European health care investment group Life Sciences Partners in Amsterdam. During his career Prof. van Blitterswijk has authored and co-authored ca. 400 scientific papers. He has co-founded multiple biomedical companies and is one of the highest ranking Dutch scientists under the most frequently cited in Materials Science. He has won numerous awards for his work, including the George Winter Award. of the European Society for Biomaterials, the Career Achievement Award of Termis and is a member of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Tissue Regeneration at Maastricht University, The Netherlands
Jan De Boer
Jan de Boer is a professor of Applied Cell Biology at the Laboratory of Cell Biology-Inspired Tissue Engineering, University of Maastricht, The Netherlands, where his team performs innovative research on molecular and cellular engineering of bone tissue. The research program is characterized by a holistic approach to both discovery and application, aiming at combining high throughput technologies, computational modeling and experimental cell biology to streamline the wealth of biological knowledge to real clinical applications. He is chair of the Netherlands Society of Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering, and co-founder of the biotech company Materiomics B.V.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Cell Biology-Inspired Tissue Engineering, University of Maastricht, The Netherlands