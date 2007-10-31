Tissue Engineering Using Ceramics and Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691769, 9781845693817

Tissue Engineering Using Ceramics and Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: Aldo R Boccaccini J Gough
eBook ISBN: 9781845693817
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691769
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2007
Page Count: 624
Table of Contents

Foreword

Introduction

Part I General issues: materials

1 Ceramic biomaterials for tissue engineering
J. Huang, University College London, UK and S. Best, University of Cambridge, UK

2 Polymeric biomaterials for tissue engineering
G. Wei, Medtronic, Inc./Osteotech, USA and P. X. Ma, University of Michigan, USA

3 Bioactive ceramics and glasses for tissue engineering
M. N. Rahaman, Missouri University of Science and Technology, USA

4 Biodegradable and bioactive polymer/inorganic phase nanocomposites for bone tissue engineering (BTE)
V. Miguez-Pacheco, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany, S. K. Misra, University of Birmingham, UK and A. R. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany

Part II General issues: processing, characterisation and modeling

5 Nanoscale design in biomineralization for developing new biomaterials for bone tissue engineering
G. M. Luz and J. F. Mano, University of Minho, Portugal 

6 Characterisation of cells on biomaterial surfaces and tissue-engineered constructs using microscopy techniques
S. I. Anderson, University of Nottingham School of Medicine, UK

7 Materials for perfusion bioreactors used in tissue engineering
I. Nettleship, University of Pittsburgh, USA

8 Transplantation of engineered cells and tissues
J. Mansbridge, Histogen, Inc, USA

9 Carrier systems and biosensors for biomedical applications
F. Davis and S. P. J. Higson, Cranfield University, UK

10 From images to mathematical models: intravoxel micromechanics for ceramics and polymers

K. Luczynski, A. Dejaco and C. Hellmich, Vienna University of Technology, Austria, V. Komlev, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia and W. Swieszkowski, Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

Part III Tissue and organ regeneration  

11 Engineering of tissues and organs
S. J. Lee and A. Atala, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, USA

12 Myocardial tissue engineering
Q. Z. Chen, Monash University, Australia, S. E. Harding, Imperial College London, UK and R. Rai and A. R. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany

13 Kidney tissue engineering
A. Saito, Tokai University School of Medicine, Japan

14 Bladder tissue regeneration
F. Wezel and J. Southgate, University of York, UK 

15 Peripheral nerve tissue engineering
M. K. Kolar and P. J. Kingham, Umeå University, Sweden

16 Tissue engineering of the small intestine
T. Ansari, Northwick Park Institute of Medical Research, UK and S. M. Gabe, Imperial College London, UK

17 Skeletal muscle tissue engineering
D. Klumpp, R. E. Horch and J. P. Beier, University Hospital of Erlangen, Germany

18 Cartilage tissue engineering
V. Salih, Plymouth University, UK

19 Liver tissue engineering
J. Bierwolf and J.-M. Pollok, University Hospital Bonn, Germany

20 Collagen-based tubular constructs for tissue engineering applications
C. E. Ghezzi, B. Marelli and S. N. Nazhat, McGill University, Canada

21 Bioceramic nanoparticles for tissue engineering and drug delivery
V. Sokolova and M. Epple, University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany

22 Multifunctional scaffolds for bone tissue engineering and in situ drug delivery
V. Mouriño and J. P. Cattalini, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, W. Li and R. A. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany and S. Lucangioli, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Description

Technology and research in the field of tissue engineering has drastically increased within the last few years to the extent that almost every tissue and organ of the human body could potentially be regenerated. With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Tissue Engineering using Ceramics and Polymers reviews the latest research and advances in this thriving area and how they can be used to develop treatments for disease states.

Part one discusses general issues such as ceramic and polymeric biomaterials, scaffolds, transplantation of engineered cells, surface modification and drug delivery. Later chapters review characterisation using x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and secondary ion mass spectrometry as well as environmental scanning electron microscopy and Raman micro-spectroscopy. Chapters in part two analyse bone regeneration and specific types of tissue engineering and repair such as cardiac, intervertebral disc, skin, kidney and bladder tissue. The book concludes with the coverage of themes such as nerve bioengineering and the micromechanics of hydroxyapatite-based biomaterials and tissue scaffolds.

Tissue Engineering using Ceramics and Polymers is an innovative reference for professionals and academics involved in the field of tissue engineering.

Key Features

  • An innovative and up-to-date reference for professionals and academics
  • Environmental scanning electron microscopy is discussed
  • Analyses bone regeneration and specific types of tisue engineering

Readership

Pofessionals and academics involved in the field of tissue engineering

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845693817
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691769

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Aldo R Boccaccini Editor

Professor Aldo R. Boccaccini is Professor of Biomaterials and Head of the Institute of Biomaterials at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany

J Gough Editor

Dr Julie E. Gough is a Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Materials at the University of Manchester, UK. Dr Gough is widely respected for her research and activities in the field of biomaterials and tissue engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Manchester, UK

