Tissue Engineering Using Ceramics and Polymers

Foreword

Introduction

Part I General issues: materials

1 Ceramic biomaterials for tissue engineering

J. Huang, University College London, UK and S. Best, University of Cambridge, UK

2 Polymeric biomaterials for tissue engineering

G. Wei, Medtronic, Inc./Osteotech, USA and P. X. Ma, University of Michigan, USA



3 Bioactive ceramics and glasses for tissue engineering

M. N. Rahaman, Missouri University of Science and Technology, USA



4 Biodegradable and bioactive polymer/inorganic phase nanocomposites for bone tissue engineering (BTE)

V. Miguez-Pacheco, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany, S. K. Misra, University of Birmingham, UK and A. R. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany

Part II General issues: processing, characterisation and modeling

5 Nanoscale design in biomineralization for developing new biomaterials for bone tissue engineering

G. M. Luz and J. F. Mano, University of Minho, Portugal

6 Characterisation of cells on biomaterial surfaces and tissue-engineered constructs using microscopy techniques

S. I. Anderson, University of Nottingham School of Medicine, UK



7 Materials for perfusion bioreactors used in tissue engineering

I. Nettleship, University of Pittsburgh, USA

8 Transplantation of engineered cells and tissues

J. Mansbridge, Histogen, Inc, USA

9 Carrier systems and biosensors for biomedical applications

F. Davis and S. P. J. Higson, Cranfield University, UK

10 From images to mathematical models: intravoxel micromechanics for ceramics and polymers

K. Luczynski, A. Dejaco and C. Hellmich, Vienna University of Technology, Austria, V. Komlev, Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia and W. Swieszkowski, Warsaw University of Technology, Poland

Part III Tissue and organ regeneration

11 Engineering of tissues and organs

S. J. Lee and A. Atala, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, USA



12 Myocardial tissue engineering

Q. Z. Chen, Monash University, Australia, S. E. Harding, Imperial College London, UK and R. Rai and A. R. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany

13 Kidney tissue engineering

A. Saito, Tokai University School of Medicine, Japan

14 Bladder tissue regeneration

F. Wezel and J. Southgate, University of York, UK

15 Peripheral nerve tissue engineering

M. K. Kolar and P. J. Kingham, Umeå University, Sweden



16 Tissue engineering of the small intestine

T. Ansari, Northwick Park Institute of Medical Research, UK and S. M. Gabe, Imperial College London, UK

17 Skeletal muscle tissue engineering

D. Klumpp, R. E. Horch and J. P. Beier, University Hospital of Erlangen, Germany

18 Cartilage tissue engineering

V. Salih, Plymouth University, UK

19 Liver tissue engineering

J. Bierwolf and J.-M. Pollok, University Hospital Bonn, Germany

20 Collagen-based tubular constructs for tissue engineering applications

C. E. Ghezzi, B. Marelli and S. N. Nazhat, McGill University, Canada

21 Bioceramic nanoparticles for tissue engineering and drug delivery

V. Sokolova and M. Epple, University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany

22 Multifunctional scaffolds for bone tissue engineering and in situ drug delivery

V. Mouriño and J. P. Cattalini, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina, W. Li and R. A. Boccaccini, University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany and S. Lucangioli, University of Buenos Aires, Argentina