Tissue Engineering Made Easy
1st Edition
Tissue Engineering Made Easy provides concise, easy to understand, up-to-date information about the most important topics in tissue engineering. These include background and basic principles, clinical applications for a variety of organs (skin, nerves, eye, heart, lungs and bones), and the future of the field. The descriptions and explanations of each topic are such that those who have not had any exposure to the principles and practice of tissue engineering will be able to understand them, and the volume will serve as a source for self-teaching to get readers to a point where they can effectively engage with active researchers.
- Offers readers a truly introductory way to understand the concepts, challenges and the new trends in reconstructive medicine
- Features accessible language for students beginning their research careers, private practice physician collaborators, and residents just beginning their research rotation
- Addresses the specifics for a variety of organs/systems – nerves, skin, bone, cardiovascular, respiratory, ophthalmic
- Provides examples from clinical and everyday situations
Medical students, Bachelor of Science students, PhD students in tissue engineering and stem cells, surgeons, plastic surgeons, physicians, pharmaceutical companies, public with an interest in applications of TE to cure diseases.
- List of Contributors
- Acknowledgments
- Editor Biography
- Chapter 1. What is Tissue Engineering?
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- References
- Chapter 2. Principles of Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Scaffold
- 2.3 Bioreactors
- 2.4 Cells
- 2.5 Growth Factors
- 2.6 Vascularization
- 2.7 Summary
- References
- Chapter 3. Skin Engineering
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Anatomy of Skin
- 3.3 Wound Healing
- 3.4 Conventional Strategies for Wound Defects
- 3.5 Tissue-Engineered Skin Substitutes
- 3.6 Stem Cells for Skin Regeneration
- 3.7 Summary
- References
- Chapter 4. Neural Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Spinal Cord Injury
- 4.3 Brain Tissue Engineering
- 4.4 Tissue Engineering of the Peripheral Nervous System
- 4.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. Ophthalmic Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Anatomy
- 5.3 Ophthalmic Tissue Engineering
- 5.4 Corneal Diseases
- 5.5 Retinal Diseases
- 5.6 Conjunctival Tissue Engineering
- 5.7 Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. Cardiovascular Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Myocardial Tissue Engineering
- 6.3 Valvular Tissue Engineering
- 6.4 Blood Vessel Engineering
- 6.5 Summary
- References
- Chapter 7. Lung Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Endogenous Stem and Progenitor Cells
- 7.3 Exogenous Cells
- 7.4 Scaffolds
- 7.5 Bioreactor
- 7.6 Summary
- References
- Chapter 8. Bone and Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Bone Anatomy
- 8.3 Osteogenesis (Bone Formation)
- 8.4 Bone Tissue Engineering
- 8.5 Tendon Tissue Engineering
- 8.6 Cartilage Tissue Engineering
- 8.7 Summary
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 2nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092286
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053614
Farhana Akter
His status as an early-career researcher (with a limited publication record; h-index 5) is precisely what makes this author the ideal voice for a truly entry-level volume. Other successful Life Science titles – MATLAB for Neuroscientists and Guide to Research Techniques for Neuroscientists – serve as examples of how young authors can effectively address the questions most pertinent to others in their same career phase. Author, OSCE Passcards for Medical Students (Radcliffe Publishing, 2014, 9781910227251) – publication designed to test Objective Structured Clinical Examination candidates on procedure for a wide variety of topics. Presents topics in an easy-to-read format, detailing best practices, pertinent questions, tests to perform, and possible responses and suspected diagnoses. Prizes & distinctions: Great Britain & Ireland Intercalated award, 2009; Young Physiologists Prize, 2009; Royal College of Obstetrics & Gynaecology research prize, 2010; Merit prize for Teaching, 2013. Additional clinical and research experience: Critical care, MGH, Harvard Medical School; Neurosurgery, Hospital Kuala Lumpur; Postpartum Haemorrhage, BDG, Hospital, Tanzania; Febrile convulsions, ICMH, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
University of Cambridge University College London Royal Free Hospital/Great Ormond Street Hospital, Plastic Surgery/Orthopaedics