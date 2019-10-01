Tissue Elasticity Imaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128096611

Tissue Elasticity Imaging

1st Edition

Volume 1: Theory and Methods

Editors: S. Kaisar Alam Brian Garra
Paperback ISBN: 9780128096611
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 237
Description

Tissue Elasticity Imaging: Volume One: Theory and Methods offers an extensive treatment of the fundamentals and applications of this groundbreaking diagnostic modality. The book introduces elasticity imaging, its history, the fundamental physics, and the different elasticity imaging methods, along with their implementation details, problems and artefacts. It is an essential resource for all researchers and practitioners interested in any elasticity imaging modality. As many diseases, including cancers, alter tissue mechanical properties, it is not always possible for conventional methods to detect changes, but with elasticity images that are produced by slow tissue deformation or low-frequency vibration, these changes can be displayed.

Key Features

  • Offers the first comprehensive reference on elasticity imaging
  • Discusses the fundamentals of technology and their limitations and solutions, along with advanced methods and future directions
  • Addresses the technologies and applications useful to both researchers and clinical practitioners
  • Includes an online reference section regularly updated with advances in technology and applications

Readership

Medical physicists and biomedical engineers involved in biomedical imaging research; graduate students in physics, engineering, and computer science; medical practitioners

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    S. Kaisar Alam
    2. History of elasticity imaging
    Jeffrey Colin Bamber
    3. Governing theory of elasticity imaging
    S. Y. Emelianov
    4. Vibration sonoelastography
    Kevin J. Parker
    5. Quasi-static elastography
    Paul E. Barbone and Timothy Jon Hall
    6. ARFI and shear-wave imaging
    Jeremy Dahl
    7. Poroelasticity
    Jeffrey Colin Bamber
    8. Magnetic resonance elastography
    Bogdan Dzyubak
    9. Inverse problems
    Marvin Morace Doyley
    10. Lateral and shear strain imaging
    Tomy Varghese
    11. Optical Elastography
    David Sampson
    12. Summary
    Brian S. Garra and S. Kaisar Alam

About the Editor

S. Kaisar Alam

Dr. S. Kaisar Alam has more than 25 years of research experience in tissue elasticity imaging and in quantitative ultrasound. He is one of a select group of researchers with experience in both quasi-static and dynamic elasticity imaging. He has written more than 35 papers in international journals and holds several patents. Dr. Alam is a member of Sigma Xi, and a Senior Member of the AIUM and IEEE. He has served in the AIUM Technical Standards Committee and in the RSNA QIBA US SWS Technical Committee. He is an Associate Editor of Elsevier’s journal Ultrasonics and a member of the editorial board of Ultrasonic Imaging and the Journal of Medical Engineering. Dr. Alam was a recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholar Award in 2011–2012.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Center for Computational Biomedicine Imaging and Modeling (CBIM), Rutgers University, Piscataway, NJ, USA

Brian Garra

Dr. Brian S. Garra completed his residency training at the University of Utah and spent three years as an Army radiologist in Germany before returning to Washington DC and the National Institutes of Health in the mid 1980’s. After four years at the NIH, he joined the faculty of Georgetown University as Director of Ultrasound. In 1998, he left Georgetown to become Professor & Vice Chairman of Radiology at the University of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Healthcare. In 2009, Dr Garra returned to the Washington DC area as Chief of Imaging Systems & Research in Radiology at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center.In April 2010, he also joined the FDA as Associate Director in the Division of Imaging and Applied Mathematics/OSEL. His time is currently split between VA and FDA activities. His clinical interests include vascular ultrasound, GU ultrasound and breast ultrasound. His research interests include PACS, digital signal processing, quantitative ultrasound including Doppler, and ultrasound elastography. He was chair of the FDA radiological Devices Panel from 1999 to 2002 and has been involved in the approval of several new technologies including high resolution breast ultrasound, the first digital mammographic system, the first computer aided detection system for mammography, and the first computer aided nodule detection system for chest radiographs as well as the ultrasound contrast agent albunex. He also led the team that developed the AIUM breast ultrasound accreditation program, and helped develop the ARDMS registry in breast ultrasound. He is currently working on new applications of elastography, poroelastic imaging, ultrasound simulation systems for training and ITW projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Radiology, Washington, DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington, DC, USA

