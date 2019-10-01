Tissue Elasticity Imaging

Dr. Brian S. Garra completed his residency training at the University of Utah and spent three years as an Army radiologist in Germany before returning to Washington DC and the National Institutes of Health in the mid 1980’s. After four years at the NIH, he joined the faculty of Georgetown University as Director of Ultrasound. In 1998, he left Georgetown to become Professor & Vice Chairman of Radiology at the University of Vermont/Fletcher Allen Healthcare. In 2009, Dr Garra returned to the Washington DC area as Chief of Imaging Systems & Research in Radiology at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center.In April 2010, he also joined the FDA as Associate Director in the Division of Imaging and Applied Mathematics/OSEL. His time is currently split between VA and FDA activities. His clinical interests include vascular ultrasound, GU ultrasound and breast ultrasound. His research interests include PACS, digital signal processing, quantitative ultrasound including Doppler, and ultrasound elastography. He was chair of the FDA radiological Devices Panel from 1999 to 2002 and has been involved in the approval of several new technologies including high resolution breast ultrasound, the first digital mammographic system, the first computer aided detection system for mammography, and the first computer aided nodule detection system for chest radiographs as well as the ultrasound contrast agent albunex. He also led the team that developed the AIUM breast ultrasound accreditation program, and helped develop the ARDMS registry in breast ultrasound. He is currently working on new applications of elastography, poroelastic imaging, ultrasound simulation systems for training and ITW projects.