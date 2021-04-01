Tire Waste and Recycling
1st Edition
Description
Tire Waste and Recycling takes a thorough and methodical approach to the recycling of tires, providing the reader with a detailed understanding of how to manage and process used tires, and how to turn waste tires into valuable materials and industrial applications.
The book begins by introducing fundamental aspects such as tire use, composition, trends, legislation, and the current global situation. The second section of the book considers the possibilities for moving towards a circular economy, discussing life-cycle options, treatment methods, and opportunities for re-use, recycling, and recovery. Subsequent sections of the book focus on specific technologies that enable the utilization of waste tires in the development of high value materials and advanced applications. Finally, the future of tire recycling is considered.
This is an essential resource for scientists, R&D professionals, engineers, and manufacturers working in the tire, rubber, waste, recycling, automotive, and aerospace industries. In academia, the book is of interest to researchers and advanced scientists across rubber science, polymer science, materials engineering, environmental science, chemistry, and chemical engineering.
Key Features
- Offers systematic coverage of tire recycling, covering composition, life cycle, processing options, material developments, and latest technologies
- Explains end-of-life-options in detail, considering approaches and methods for reduction, re-use, recycling, and recovery
- Explores key application and product areas for recycled tire materials, from civil engineering, sports and leisure to roads and transport, construction, automotive, and many more
Readership
Scientists, R&D professionals, engineers, and manufacturers working in the tire, rubber, waste, recycling, automotive, and aerospace industries. In academia: researchers and advanced scientists across rubber science, polymer science, materials engineering, environmental science, chemistry, and chemical engineering
Table of Contents
Part I. Introduction and Basic Information About Tires
1. An Introduction to Tires and Recycling
Valerie Shulman
2. Tires and the Tire Market
Peter Taylor
3. Global Motorization: Increasing Tire Usage
Simon Hodson
4. Management of End-of-Life Tyres
Valerie Shulman
Part II. Towards a Circular Economy
5. The 4 Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover
Peter Taylor
Part III. Material Treatments and Technologies
6. Cryogenic Tire Recycling
James Anderson
7. Regeneration and Devulcanization
7a. Devulcanization
Wilma Dierkes and Siti Saiyidah
7b. In-Product-Sorting End of Life Tires for Effective Recycling by Devulcanization
Said Seghar and Florian Lacroix
8. Make Rubber, Sell Rubber: Building a Sustainable Industry
Douglas Elroy Fimrite
9. Pyrolysis
9a. Technologies Update Towards Recovered Carbon Black
Juan Daniel Martinez Angel and Celine Gisele Jung
9b. Recovered Carbon Black: Characteristics and Properties in Compounds
Juan Daniel Martinez Angel and Celine Gisele Jung
9c. Recovered Carbon Black: Potential Markets
Juan Daniel Martinez Angel and Celine Gisele Jung
9d. Recycling of Waste Tires for Silicon Carbide Production
Giacinto Cornacchia
10. Surface Modified Materials
Frank Lindner and Alexander Paasche
11. Moulding Industrial Products from Tire Ground Rubber
Fabrizio Quadrini
Part IV. Key Markets for Recycling Materials, Products, Applications
12. Environmental Impact of Tires Used in Marine Construction
Kenneth John Collins
13. Civil Engineering Applications
13a. Surface Modification of Crumb Rubber by Cold Plasma for Performance Enhancement of Rubberized Asphalt
Serji Amirkhanian
13b. Application of Rubberized Asphalt Mixtures in Low Temperature Environments
Serji Amirkhanian
13c. Application of Rubberized Asphalt Materials: Chinese Experiences
Feipeng Xiao
13d. Quiet Pavements: A Novel Approach of Utilizing Rubberized Asphalt Mixtures
Krishna Prapoorna Biligiri
13e. Utilization of Crumb Rubber Modifiers in Producing Polymer Asphalt Emulsions
Amanda Koh
13f. Utilization of Rubberized Asphalt in the EU
Davide Lopresti
14. Sports and Leisure Infrastructure and Applications
Nicolas Evans
15. Roads to Opportunities
Serji Amirkhanian
16. Construction: Acoustic Insulation in Buildings and Railway Applications
Valenti Fontsere Pujol
17. Reuse of Tyre Constituents in Concrete
Kyriacos Neocleous
18. Tire Derived Aggregate Applications in Civil Engineering
Armen Amirkhanian
Part V. The Future
19. Green Public Procurement
Ettore Musacchi
20. Roads to the Future
Valerie Shulman and Serji Amirkhanian
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206850
About the Editors
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M. Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa
Valerie Shulman
Valerie L. Shulman is the Secretary General of the European Tyre Recycling Association (ETRA). The research she initiated in 1989 formed the nucleus of ETRA which was founded five years later. ETRA has over 250 member companies and organisations in 46 countries, worldwide. Dr. Shulman was a contributor to the Basel Convention Guidelines on Use Tyres (1999) and has represented the recycling industries at Waste Policy hearings in the European Parliament. She has participated in numerous research projects, prepared more than 100 articles in scientific and industry journals and authored or co-authored several books on tyre recycling technologies, materials and applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Secretary General, European Tyre Recycling Association (ETRA), Brussels, Belgium
Serji Amirkhanian
Dr. Serji Amirkhanian is a Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA. He was the Mays Professor of Transportation and the Director of the Asphalt Rubber Technology Services (ARTS) in the Department of Civil Engineering at Clemson University until June of 2010, before he started his international consulting activities. He is also an Adjunct Research Faculty at UNLV and an Adjunct Professor at Arizona State University (ASU). In addition, he is an Adjunct Faculty at IIT Madras (India) and a professor of Civil Engineering at Wuhan University of Technology (Wuhan, China). Dr. Amirkhanian started his teaching career in 1987 at Clemson University. The total dollar amount of his research and teaching the DOT certification courses contracts exceeded $25 million. His research has resulted in over 250 refereed journal papers, conference papers and research reports. He has also published two book chapters. In addition, he has conducted over 200 presentations around the country and the world presenting his research findings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Civil Engineering, Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering Department, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, USA
Ratings and Reviews
