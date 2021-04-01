Tire Waste and Recycling takes a thorough and methodical approach to the recycling of tires, providing the reader with a detailed understanding of how to manage and process used tires, and how to turn waste tires into valuable materials and industrial applications.

The book begins by introducing fundamental aspects such as tire use, composition, trends, legislation, and the current global situation. The second section of the book considers the possibilities for moving towards a circular economy, discussing life-cycle options, treatment methods, and opportunities for re-use, recycling, and recovery. Subsequent sections of the book focus on specific technologies that enable the utilization of waste tires in the development of high value materials and advanced applications. Finally, the future of tire recycling is considered.

This is an essential resource for scientists, R&D professionals, engineers, and manufacturers working in the tire, rubber, waste, recycling, automotive, and aerospace industries. In academia, the book is of interest to researchers and advanced scientists across rubber science, polymer science, materials engineering, environmental science, chemistry, and chemical engineering.