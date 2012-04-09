Tire and Vehicle Dynamics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080970165, 9780080970172

Tire and Vehicle Dynamics

3rd Edition

Authors: Hans Pacejka
eBook ISBN: 9780080970172
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080970165
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th April 2012
Page Count: 672
Description

The definitive book on tire mechanics by the acknowledged world expert

  • Covers everything you need to know about pneumatic tires and their impact on vehicle performance, including mathematic modeling and its practical application

  • Written by the acknowledged world authority on the topic and the name behind the most widely used model, Pacejka’s ‘Magic Formula’

  • Updated with the latest information on new and evolving tire models to ensure you can select the right model for your needs, apply it appropriately and understand its limitations

In this well-known resource, leading tire model expert Hans Pacejka explains the relationship between operational variables, vehicle variables and tire modeling, taking you on a journey through the effective modeling of complex tire and vehicle dynamics problems.

Covering the latest developments to Pacejka's own industry-leading model as well as the widely-used models of other pioneers in the field, the book combines theory, guidance, discussion and insight in one comprehensive reference.

While the details of individual tire models are available in technical papers published by SAE, FISITA and other automotive organizations, Tire and Vehicle Dynamics remains the only reliable collection of information on the topic and the standard go-to resource for any engineer or researcher working in the area.

Key Features

  • New edition of the definitive book on tire mechanics, by the acknowledged world authority on the topic
  • Covers everything an automotive engineer needs to know about pneumatic tires and their impact on vehicle performance, including mathematic modelling and its practical application
  • Most vehicle manufacturers use what is commonly known as Pacejka’s ‘Magic Formula’, the tire model developed and presented in this book

Readership

Automotive engineers and analysts using tire models to simulate vehicle dynamics; Tire engineers, chassis engineers, vehicle dynamics engineers; Graduate students and researchers working on tire and vehicle dynamics; Aeronautical engineers working on landing gear.

Table of Contents

Exercises

Preface

Chapter 1. Tire Characteristics and Vehicle Handling and Stability

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Tire and Axle Characteristics

1.3 Vehicle Handling and Stability

Chapter 2. Basic Tire Modeling Considerations

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Definition of Tire Input Quantities

2.3 Assessment of Tire Input Motion Components

2.4 Fundamental Differential Equations for a Rolling and Slipping Body

2.5 Tire Models (Introductory Discussion)

Chapter 3. Theory of Steady-State Slip Force and Moment Generation

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Tire Brush Model

3.3 The Tread Simulation Model

3.4 Application: Vehicle Stability at Braking up to Wheel Lock

Chapter 4. Semi-Empirical Tire Models

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The Similarity Method

4.3 The Magic Formula Tire Model

Chapter 5. Non-Steady-State Out-of-Plane String-Based Tire Models

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Review of Earlier Research

5.3 The Stretched String Model

5.4 Approximations and Other Models

5.5 Tire Inertia Effects

5.6 Side Force Response to Time-Varying Load

Chapter 6. Theory of the Wheel Shimmy Phenomenon

6.1 Introduction

6.2 The Simple Trailing Wheel System with Yaw Degree of Freedom

6.3 Systems with Yaw and Lateral Degrees of Freedom

6.4 Shimmy and Energy Flow

6.5 Nonlinear Shimmy Oscillations

Chapter 7. Single-Contact-Point Transient Tire Models

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Model Development

7.3 Enhanced Nonlinear Transient Tire Model

Chapter 8. Applications of Transient Tire Models

8.1 Vehicle Response to Steer Angle Variations

8.2 Cornering on Undulated Roads

8.3 Longitudinal Force Response to Tire Nonuniformity, Axle Motions, and Road Unevenness

8.4 Forced Steering Vibrations

8.5 ABS Braking on Undulated Road

8.6 Starting from Standstill

Chapter 9. Short Wavelength Intermediate Frequency Tire Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The Contact Patch Slip Model

9.3 Tire Dynamics

9.4 Dynamic Tire Model Performance

Chapter 10. Dynamic Tire Response to Short Road Unevennesses

10.1 Model Development

10.2 Swift on Road Unevennesses (Simulation and Experiment)

Chapter 11. Motorcycle Dynamics

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Model Description

11.3 Linear Equations of Motion

11.4 Stability Analysis and Step Responses

11.5 Analysis of Steady-State Cornering

11.6 The Magic Formula Tire Model

Chapter 12. Tire Steady-State and Dynamic Test Facilities

Chapter 13. Outlines of Three Advanced Dynamic Tire Models

Introduction

13.1 The RMOD-K Tire Model (Christian Oertel)

13.2 The FTire Tire Model (Michael Gipser)

13.3 The MF-Swift Tire Model (Igo Besselink)

References

List of Symbols

Subscripts and superscripts

APPENDIX 1. Sign Conventions for Force and Moment and Wheel Slip

APPENDIX 2. Online Information

APPENDIX 3. MF-Tire/MF-Swift Parameters and Estimation Methods

Index

No. of pages:
672
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080970172
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080970165

About the Author

Hans Pacejka

Hans Pacejka

1934 Born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

1946-1951 Highschools in Rotterdam and Bandung (Indonesia)

1959 MSc. degree in Mechanical Engineering at TU-Delft

1966 Ph.D. degree at the Delft University of Technology

Thesis on the Wheel Shimmy Phenomenon

Advisers: Prof. De Pater and Prof. Van Eldik Thieme

!966-1996 Professor of Vehicle System Engineering

Delft University of Technology

1971 Visiting professor at HSRI (UMTRI), University of Michigan

!972-1989 Editor in Chief of journal Vehicle System Dynamics

1977-1989 Secretary General of the International Association for Vehicle System Dynamics (IAVSD)

!989 Honorary Doctorate

Stockholm Royal Institute of Technology

1993-2006 Consultant TNO-Automotive, The Netherlands

1994-2000 President of IAVSD

2002- 2012 Author of book (1st, 2nd ,3d editions) ‘Tire and Vehicle Dynamics’

Hans' areas of expertise include theoretical and experimental research on the dynamics of road vehicles and on the mechanical behaviour of pneumatic tires, and Bond graph modeling of dynamic systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Vehicle Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. Editor in Chief of the journal Vehicle System Dynamics. Secretary General and President of the International Association for Vehicle System Engineering. Consultant TNO Automotive.

Reviews

''An indispensable companion to every engineer working in vehicles system dynamics'' --Prof. P. Lugner, Editor-of-Chief for the International Journal of Vehicle System Dynamics

"Pacejka (Delft U. of Technology, the Netherlands) updates the 2006 edition of his 2002 textbook and reference on modeling the dynamic behavior of inflated tires as components of vehicles. Readers are assumed to be students or practicing mechanical engineers, and the exercises require standard tools of the trade. His topics include basic tire modeling considerations, the theory of steady-state slip force and moment generation, single-contact-point transient tire models, the dynamic tire response to short road unevennesses, and motorcycle dynamics." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012

Ratings and Reviews

