Tip Enhancement
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
- Plasmonic Materials for Surface-Enhanced and tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy, (M.A. Young, J.A. Dieringer, and R.P. van Duyne)
- Towards single molecule sensitivity in surface enhanced Raman scattering, (M. Futamata, and Y. Maruyama)
- Near field effects in tip-enhanced Raman scattering, (Y. Inouye, P. Verma, T. Ichimura, and S. Kawata)
- Use of tip-enhanced vibrational spectroscopy for analytical applications in chemistry, biology, and materials science, (T. Schmid, B.-S. Yeo, W. Zhang, and R. Zenobi)
- Tip-enhanced Optical Spectroscopy of Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes, (A. Hartschuh, H. Qian, A.J. Meixner, N. Anderson, and L. Novotny)
- Scanning Nano-Raman Spectroscopy of Silicon and Other Semiconducting Materials, (D. Mehtani, N. Lee, R.D. Hartschuh, A. Kisliuk, M.D. Foster, A.P. Sokolov, and J.F. Maguire)
- Near-field Optical Structuring and Manipulation Based on Local Field Enhancement in the Vicinity of Metal Nano Structures, (R. Bachelot)
- Apertureless near-field microscopy of second-harmonic generation, (A. Zayats)
- Single emitters and optical antennas, (B. Hecht)
Description
This book discusses the recent advances in the area of near-field Raman scattering, mainly focusing on tip-enhanced and surface-enhanced Raman scattering. Some of the key features covered here are the optical structuring and manipulations, single molecule sensitivity, analysis of single-walled carbon nanotubes, and analytic applications in chemistry, biology and material sciences. This book also discusses the plasmonic materials for better enhancement, and optical antennas. Further, near-field microscopy based on second harmonic generation is also discussed. Chapters have been written by some of the leading scientists in this field, who present some of their recent work in this field.
Key Features
·Near-field Raman scattering ·Tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy ·Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy ·Nano-photonics ·Nanoanalysis of Physical, chemical and biological materials beyond the diffraction limits ·Single molecule detection
Readership
Makers/users of nanomaterials, Company’s R&D centers, AFM/SEM scientists, Laser scientists, University libraries, Graduate students, Optics scientists
Details
338
- 338
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
28th December 2006
- 28th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
9780080467894
- 9780080467894
9780444520586
- 9780444520586
About the Series Volume Editors
Satoshi Kawata Series Volume Editor
Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan
Vladimir Shalaev Series Volume Editor
Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2035, USA