Tip Enhancement - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520586, 9780080467894

Tip Enhancement

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Satoshi Kawata Vladimir Shalaev
eBook ISBN: 9780080467894
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520586
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th December 2006
Page Count: 338
Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Plasmonic Materials for Surface-Enhanced and tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy, (M.A. Young, J.A. Dieringer, and R.P. van Duyne)
  2. Towards single molecule sensitivity in surface enhanced Raman scattering, (M. Futamata, and Y. Maruyama)
  3. Near field effects in tip-enhanced Raman scattering, (Y. Inouye, P. Verma, T. Ichimura, and S. Kawata)
  4. Use of tip-enhanced vibrational spectroscopy for analytical applications in chemistry, biology, and materials science, (T. Schmid, B.-S. Yeo, W. Zhang, and R. Zenobi)
  5. Tip-enhanced Optical Spectroscopy of Single-walled Carbon Nanotubes, (A. Hartschuh, H. Qian, A.J. Meixner, N. Anderson, and L. Novotny)
  6. Scanning Nano-Raman Spectroscopy of Silicon and Other Semiconducting Materials, (D. Mehtani, N. Lee, R.D. Hartschuh, A. Kisliuk, M.D. Foster, A.P. Sokolov, and J.F. Maguire)
  7. Near-field Optical Structuring and Manipulation Based on Local Field Enhancement in the Vicinity of Metal Nano Structures, (R. Bachelot)
  8. Apertureless near-field microscopy of second-harmonic generation, (A. Zayats)
  9. Single emitters and optical antennas, (B. Hecht)

Description

This book discusses the recent advances in the area of near-field Raman scattering, mainly focusing on tip-enhanced and surface-enhanced Raman scattering. Some of the key features covered here are the optical structuring and manipulations, single molecule sensitivity, analysis of single-walled carbon nanotubes, and analytic applications in chemistry, biology and material sciences. This book also discusses the plasmonic materials for better enhancement, and optical antennas. Further, near-field microscopy based on second harmonic generation is also discussed. Chapters have been written by some of the leading scientists in this field, who present some of their recent work in this field.

Key Features

·Near-field Raman scattering ·Tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy ·Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy ·Nano-photonics ·Nanoanalysis of Physical, chemical and biological materials beyond the diffraction limits ·Single molecule detection

Readership

Makers/users of nanomaterials, Company’s R&D centers, AFM/SEM scientists, Laser scientists, University libraries, Graduate students, Optics scientists

About the Series Volume Editors

Satoshi Kawata Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Physics, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan

Vladimir Shalaev Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2035, USA

