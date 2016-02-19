Tinplate & Modern Canmaking Technology
1st Edition
Description
Provides a fully illustrated and practical guide to current industrial practice in the production, processing and use of tinplate with specific emphasis on its relevance to the packaging industry. Written primarily to provide the technician and apprentice with a sound working knowledge of the industry, it provides, for the first time in one concise volume, a readily comprehensible account of all the major aspects of the subject. Includes up-to-date details of modern equipment and plant, industrial processes, conversion techniques, recovery methods, and examines possible future developments.
Readership
Of interest to apprentices, industrial trainees and engineering students.
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction. Tinplate Manufacture: Manufacture of pig iron. Direct reduction processes. Steelmaking. Properties of Tinplate and Testing Procedures: Surface appearance and grading. Mechanical properties. Tincoating properties. Alternative metallic coatings. Canmaking Processes: Mechanical strengths of empty and filled cans. Three-piece can manufacture. Solders and fluxes. Welding techniques. Modern Canmaking Technology: Deformation behaviour of low carbon steel under applied stress. Deep drawing. Drawing and wall-ironing (DWI) process. Protective and Decorative Coating Systems: Protective coatings. Decorative systems. New materials and processes under development. Corrosion of Cans: Corrosion processes and factors affecting them. Atmospheric corrosion. Waste Recovery and Recycling: Recycling of industrial tinplate scrap. Recycling of used cans. Alternative recovery methods. A View of Future Developments. Index.
206 lit. refs., 120 illus.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st June 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293004
About the Author
E. Morgan
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly of R & D Division, Metal Box Plc, UK
About the Editor
D. W. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, UK
Reviews
@qu:...a welcome guide to the advances in tinplate and canmaking technology...The treatment of the book is broad, yet concise...This well illustrated publication can be recommended to technicians in the field, production and quality control personnel and engineers... @source:ITRI Tin and its Uses, Volume 146 @qu:...thoroughly recommended and should certainly find frequent use amongst all those working on tinplate research. @source:Packaging @qu:...The book will be well received by scientists, engineers and teachers... @source:Bulletin of Electro-Chemistry, Volume 2, Number 3