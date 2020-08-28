Tinnitus An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-4
1st Edition
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Drs Carol Bauer, Ronna P. Hertzano, and Didier Depireux, is devoted to Tinnitus. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include:
Animal Models of Tinnitus; Epidemiology and Genetics of Tinnitus; Classification of Tinnitus; Noise: Acoustic Trauma to the Inner Ear; Noise: Acoustic Trauma and Tinnitus – What Musicians Know; Noise: Acoustic Trauma and Tinnitus – The US Military Experience; Perception of and Reaction to Tinnitus: The Depression Factor; Objective Correlates of Tinnitus via Electrophysiological Correlates: DPs and ABRs; Objective Correlates of Tinnitus via Imaging; Current Medical (validated) Treatments: Cognitive Therapy; Current Medical (validated) treatments: Pharmacological Intervention; Current Medical (validated) Treatments: Medical Devices, Hearing Aids and Cochlear Implants; Alternative Treatments for Tinnitus: Alternative Medicine; Current Clinical Trials: Drug; Current Clinical Trials: Devices; Avenue for Future Treatments; and Tinnitus: An Industry Perspective.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323732888
About the Editors
Carol Bauer
Ronna Hertzano
Didier Depireux
