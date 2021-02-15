Tinnitus - An Interdisciplinary Approach Towards Individualized Treatment, Volume 260
1st Edition
Description
Tinnitus - An Interdisciplinary Approach Towards Individualized Treatment, Volume 261, the latest release in the Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection series, presents the latest research on the topic of Progress in Brain Research. This series highlights new advances in the field, providing comprehensive and timely chapters written by an international board of esteemed authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Cognitive Neuroscience
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215869
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Berthold Langguth
Berthold Langguth is at University of Regensburg, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Regensburg, Germany
Tobias Kleinjung
Tobias Kleinjung is at University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland
Dirk De Ridder
Dirk de Ridder is at University of Otago, New Zealand.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Otago, New Zealand
Winfried Schlee
Winfried Schlee is at University of Regensburg, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Regensburg, Germany
Sven Vanneste
Sven Vanneste is at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Trinity College Dublin, Ireland
