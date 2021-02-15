COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Tinnitus - An Interdisciplinary Approach Towards Individualized Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128215869

Tinnitus - An Interdisciplinary Approach Towards Individualized Treatment, Volume 260

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Berthold Langguth Tobias Kleinjung Dirk De Ridder Winfried Schlee Sven Vanneste
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128215869
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2021
Page Count: 358
Description

Tinnitus - An Interdisciplinary Approach Towards Individualized Treatment, Volume 261, the latest release in the Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection series, presents the latest research on the topic of Progress in Brain Research. This series highlights new advances in the field, providing comprehensive and timely chapters written by an international board of esteemed authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Neuropharmacology of Neuroprotection

Readership

Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Cognitive Neuroscience

About the Serial Volume Editors

Berthold Langguth

Berthold Langguth is at University of Regensburg, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Regensburg, Germany

Tobias Kleinjung

Tobias Kleinjung is at University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.

Affiliations and Expertise

University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland

Dirk De Ridder

Dirk de Ridder is at University of Otago, New Zealand.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Otago, New Zealand

Winfried Schlee

Winfried Schlee is at University of Regensburg, Germany.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Regensburg, Germany

Sven Vanneste

Sven Vanneste is at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Trinity College Dublin, Ireland

