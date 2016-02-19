Time-Varying Image Processing and Moving Object Recognition

Digital Processing Methods and Techniques. Fast approximate calculation of the two-dimensional discrete fourier transform (Invited) (S.K. Mitra, O. Shentov). A constant-geometry multidimensional FFT (R. Bernardini, G. Cortelazzo, G.A. Mian). Estimation of the measurement covariance matrix in a Kalman filter (O. Bergem). Real-time computation of statistical moments on binary images using block representation (I.M. Spiliotis, B.G. Mertzios). Reducing segmentation errors through iterative region merging (S. Dellepiane). Pattern Recognition. Hypergraph based feature matching in a sequence of range images (Invited) (B. Sabata, J.K. Aggarwal). A geometrical correlation function for shape recognition (A. Loui, A.N. Venetsanopoulos). Spotting recognition of human gestures from motion images (K. Takahashi, S. Seki, R. Oka). Image Restoration. Motion-compensated filtering of noisy image sequences (Invited) (R.P. Kleihorst, J. Biemond, R.L. Lagendijk). Even-median filters for noisy image restoration (L. Alparone, M. Barni, V. Cappellini). Global probabilistic reinforcement of straight segments (C.S. Regazzoni). Implementation Techniques. Preliminary benchmark of low level processing algorithms on the ViP_1 parallel processor (G. Gugliotta, A. Machi). On the implementation of the polyspectra and cumulants via volterra kernels (B.G. Mertzios, A.N. Venetsanopoulos). A multitracking system for trajectory analysis of people in a restricted area (J. Aranda, C. Leon, M. Frigola). Computer Vision. Stereoscopic correcting pose of 3D model of object (M. Yamamoto, K. Ikeda). Camera calibration and error analysis. An application to binocular and trinocular stereoscopic system (F. Pedersini, S. Tubaro, F. Rocca). Stereo vision motion compensation (D.R. Broome). An autonomous mobile robot prototype for navigation in indoor environments (G. Garibotto, M. Ilic, S. Masciangelo). Image Coding and Transmission. Tradeoffs on motion compensation/DCT hybrid coding: an efficiency analysis (C. Pires, E. Polese, M. Guglielmo). Neural networks for compression of image sequences (S. Marsi, G.L. Sicuranza). Causal estimation of the displacement field for implicit motion compensation (F. Lavagetto, P. Traverso). Image sequence data compression through adaptive space-temporal interpolation (F.G.B. de Natale, G.S. Desoli, D.D. Giusto). Linear phase IIR QMF banks based on complex allpass sections for image compression (F. Argenti et al.). Somatic features extraction for facial mimics synthesis (W. Bellotto et al.). HDTV coding based on edge detection and two-channel decomposition (R. Cusani, S. Corti). Remote Sensing Image Processing. The concept of kinematical image and its practical use in radar target studies (J. Bertrand, P. Bertrand, L. Vignaud). Change detection in remote-sensing images by the region-overlapping technique (P. Pellegretti, M. Salvatico, S.B. Serpico). Assessment of temporal variations in information content of TM scenes for different vegetation associations (C. Conese, F. Maselli). Clutter maps with adaptive updating for the detection of sea targets (M. Naldi). Data fusion techniques for remotely sensed images (A. Chiuderi, S. Fini). Digital Processing of Biomedical Images. Depth from motion in X-ray imagery (G. Coppini et al.). Motion evaluation from synthesized 3-D echocardiograms (P. Baraldi et al.). Motion Estimation. Estimating articulated motion by decomposition (Invited) (R.J. Qian, T.S. Huang). Pose from motion: A direct method (M. Yamamoto). Tracking based on hierarchical multiple motion estimation and robust regression (S. Ayer, P. Schroeter, J. Bigun). Characterizing disturbances in dynamic scenes using an integrated motion analysis approach (V. Rebuffel, J.M. Letang). Noisy phenomenon in motion estimation (A. Quinquis, C. Collet). Motion estimation of curves: Experimental results using regularization techniques (J. de Vriendt). Understanding object motion via self-organization (J. Heikkonen, P. Koikkalainen). A hough transform based hierarchical algorithm for motion segmentation and estimation (M. Bober, J. Kittler). Detecting a velocity field from sequential images under time-varying illumination (A. Nomura, H. Miike, K. Koga). Optical flow estimation by using classical and extended constraints (A. Del Bimbo, P. Nesi, J.L.C. Sanz). Enhancement of local optic flow techniques (F. Bartolini et al.). Optic-flow based techniques implementation for landslide motion estimation (P.F. Pellegrini et al.). Recognition and Tracking of Moving Objects. Detecting multiple moving objects by the randomized hough transform (H. Kalviainen). Moving object recognition from an image sequence for autonomous vehicle driving (G.L. Foresti, V. Murino). Moving object detection and tracking in airport surface radar images (P.F. Pellegrini et al.). Traffic Monitoring. A monitoring system for local traffic control based on vehicle tracking (M. Annunziato et al.). Automatic vehicle counting from image sequences (G. Nicchiotti, E. Ottaviani). Matching image processing technologies with GPS system for vehicle tracking (D. Torkar, R. Murn, D. Pecek). Author Index.