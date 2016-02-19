Time Series in the Time Domain, Volume 5
1st Edition
Authors: P. R. Krishnaiah
eBook ISBN: 9780444536662
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444876294
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st August 1985
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st August 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444536662
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444876294
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
P. R. Krishnaiah Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.