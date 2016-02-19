Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry contains the proceedings of the First European Symposium on Time-of-flight Mass Spectrometry held at the University of Salford in the UK on July 3-5, 1967. The papers focus on time-of-flight mass spectrometry and its chemical applications, from flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions to shock wave reactions and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. This book is comprised of nine chapters and opens with an introduction to the MA-1 and other time-of-flight mass spectrometers, followed by their applications to studies of chemical reactions such as flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions, reactions involving shock waves, and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. Subsequent chapters explore fast recording techniques for time-resolved mass spectrometry; detection of the NH2 free radical and other ammoniacal complexes in the electrical discharge decomposition of ammonia gas; and reactions of ions with molecules in the gas phase and the sputtering of solid surfaces by ion bombardment. The use of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer in experimental investigations of negative ions is also described. This monograph will be a valuable resource for users of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer and allow non-users to become acquainted with its applications and advantages.