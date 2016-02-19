Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Based on the Proceedings of the First European Symposium on Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry Held at the University of Salford, July 3–5, 1967
Description
Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry contains the proceedings of the First European Symposium on Time-of-flight Mass Spectrometry held at the University of Salford in the UK on July 3-5, 1967. The papers focus on time-of-flight mass spectrometry and its chemical applications, from flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions to shock wave reactions and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. This book is comprised of nine chapters and opens with an introduction to the MA-1 and other time-of-flight mass spectrometers, followed by their applications to studies of chemical reactions such as flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions, reactions involving shock waves, and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. Subsequent chapters explore fast recording techniques for time-resolved mass spectrometry; detection of the NH2 free radical and other ammoniacal complexes in the electrical discharge decomposition of ammonia gas; and reactions of ions with molecules in the gas phase and the sputtering of solid surfaces by ion bombardment. The use of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer in experimental investigations of negative ions is also described. This monograph will be a valuable resource for users of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer and allow non-users to become acquainted with its applications and advantages.
Table of Contents
Delegates and Lecturers
Preface
Introduction. The MA-1 and Other Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers
Applications of Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers
Flash Photolysis Reactions
Flash Pyrolysis Reactions
Shock Wave Reactions
Fast Recording Techniques for Time Resolved Mass Spectrometry
Detection of the NH2 Free Radical and Other Ammoniacal Complexes in the Electrical Discharge Decomposition of Ammonia Gas
Negative Ions
The Reactions of Ions with Molecules in the Gas Phase and the Sputtering of Solid Surfaces by Ion Bombardment
High Temperature Studies of Inorganic Solids
Some Applications of Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry to Industrial Analysis
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151199
About the Editor
D. Price
Dennis Price is currently Research Professor of Fire Chemistry at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, University of Bolton. Professor Price has published over 180 papers together with several edited texts and conference proceedings.