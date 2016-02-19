Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080134444, 9781483151199

Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry

1st Edition

Based on the Proceedings of the First European Symposium on Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometry Held at the University of Salford, July 3–5, 1967

Editors: D. Price J. E. Williams
eBook ISBN: 9781483151199
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry contains the proceedings of the First European Symposium on Time-of-flight Mass Spectrometry held at the University of Salford in the UK on July 3-5, 1967. The papers focus on time-of-flight mass spectrometry and its chemical applications, from flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions to shock wave reactions and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. This book is comprised of nine chapters and opens with an introduction to the MA-1 and other time-of-flight mass spectrometers, followed by their applications to studies of chemical reactions such as flash photolysis and pyrolysis reactions, reactions involving shock waves, and high-temperature studies of inorganic solids. Subsequent chapters explore fast recording techniques for time-resolved mass spectrometry; detection of the NH2 free radical and other ammoniacal complexes in the electrical discharge decomposition of ammonia gas; and reactions of ions with molecules in the gas phase and the sputtering of solid surfaces by ion bombardment. The use of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer in experimental investigations of negative ions is also described. This monograph will be a valuable resource for users of a time-of-flight mass spectrometer and allow non-users to become acquainted with its applications and advantages.

Table of Contents


Delegates and Lecturers

Preface

Introduction. The MA-1 and Other Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers

Applications of Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers

Flash Photolysis Reactions

Flash Pyrolysis Reactions

Shock Wave Reactions

Fast Recording Techniques for Time Resolved Mass Spectrometry

Detection of the NH2 Free Radical and Other Ammoniacal Complexes in the Electrical Discharge Decomposition of Ammonia Gas

Negative Ions

The Reactions of Ions with Molecules in the Gas Phase and the Sputtering of Solid Surfaces by Ion Bombardment

High Temperature Studies of Inorganic Solids

Some Applications of Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry to Industrial Analysis

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483151199

About the Editor

D. Price

Dennis Price is currently Research Professor of Fire Chemistry at the Centre for Materials Research and Innovation, University of Bolton. Professor Price has published over 180 papers together with several edited texts and conference proceedings.

J. E. Williams

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.