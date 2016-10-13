Time Lapse Approach to Monitoring Oil, Gas, and CO2 Storage by Seismic Methods - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128035887, 9780128036099

Time Lapse Approach to Monitoring Oil, Gas, and CO2 Storage by Seismic Methods

1st Edition

Authors: Junzo Kasahara Yoko Hasada
eBook ISBN: 9780128036099
Paperback ISBN: 9780128035887
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 13th October 2016
Page Count: 216
Description

Time Lapse Approach to Monitoring Oil, Gas, and CO2 Storage by Seismic Methods delivers a new technology to geoscientists, well logging experts, and reservoir engineers, giving them a new basis on which to influence decisions on oil and gas reservoir management.

Named ACROSS (Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System), this new evaluation method is presented to address more complex reservoirs, such as shale and heavy oil. The book also discusses prolonged production methods for enhanced oil recovery. The monitoring of storage zones for carbon capture are also included, all helping the petroleum and reservoir engineer to fully extend the life of a field and locate untapped pockets of additional oil and gas resources. Rounded out with case studies from locations such as Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Canada, this book will help readers, scientists, and engineers alike to better manage the life of their oil and gas resources and reservoirs.

Key Features

  • Benefits both geoscientists and reservoir engineers to optimize complex reservoirs such as shale and heavy oil
  • Explains a more accurate and cost efficient reservoir monitoring technology called ACROSS (Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System)
  • Illustrates real-world application through multiple case studies from around the world

Readership

Oil and Gas Reservoir Engineers, Exploration Engineers, CCS Engineers, and Geoscientists

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1. What is Time Lapse?
    • 1.1. Introduction
    • 1.2. Overview of Time-Lapse Studies
    • 1.3. Objectives of Time-Lapse Studies
    • 1.4. Brief Review of Previous Approaches for the Time-Lapse Studies
    • 1.5. Factors Affecting the Time-Lapse Study
    • 1.6. Summary of Time-Lapse Approaches
  • Chapter 2. Various Time-Lapse Methods
    • 2.1. 4D Seismic Method
    • 2.2. Cross-Hole Seismic Tomography and Vertical Seismic Profile
    • 2.3. Well Loggings
    • 2.4. Ocean Bottom Cable/Ocean Bottom Seismometer for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring
    • 2.5. Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar and Seismic Interferometry
    • 2.6. Distributed Temperature Sensor
  • Chapter 3. Active Seismic Approach by Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System
    • 3.1. Uniqueness of the Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System (ACROSS) Approach
    • 3.2. Outline of the ACROSS Seismic Source System (See Appendix B for Details)
    • 3.3. Outline of the ACROSS Data Processing
  • Chapter 4. Imaging of Temporal Changes by Backpropagation
    • 4.1. Backprojection
    • 4.2. Backpropagation Method for the Time-Lapse Imaging
    • 4.3. Ketzin CO2 Storage Case
    • 4.4. Oil Sands in Canada
    • 4.5. Simulation of Reservoir at 2 km Depth
    • 4.6. Simulation of Very Shallow Reservoir
  • Chapter 5. Passive Seismic Approach
    • 5.1. Separation of Passive (Background) Signal From Active (Vibrator) Signal
    • 5.2. Microseismics
    • 5.3. Seismic Interferometry
  • Chapter 6. Previous Time-Lapse Studies Other Than Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System Method
    • 6.1. Nagaoka CCS Pilot
    • 6.2. Weyburn-Midale Region (The International Energy Agency Greenhouse Gas Weyburn-Midale CO2 Monitoring and Storage Project)
    • 6.3. In Salah
    • 6.4. CO2-CRC Otway Project
    • 6.5. Sleipner
    • 6.6. Permanent Reservoir Monitoring
    • 6.7. Other Areas
  • Chapter 7. Case Studies Based on Accurately Controlled and Routinely Operated Signal System Methodology
    • 7.1. Case Studies in Japan
    • 7.2. Air Injection Experiment in Awaji Island
    • 7.3. Time-Lapse Experiment Using Modified Conventional Seismic Source to Evaluate the Near-Surface Effects
    • 7.4. Field Test in Saudi Arabia
  • Chapter 8. Near-Surface Effects
    • 8.1. Effect of Precipitation
    • 8.2. Effect of Temperature
    • 8.3. Ground Rolls (Surface Wave) Effects
  • Chapter 9. Repeatability
    • 9.1. Factors Controlling Repeatability
    • 9.2. Normalized Root Mean Square and Predictability
    • 9.3. Source Signature Repeatability
    • 9.4. Ground Coupling
    • 9.5. Structure Between Source(s) and Receivers
    • 9.6. Geophones
    • 9.7. Positions of Source(s) and Reviser(s)
    • 9.8. Time Base and Digitizing Resolution
    • 9.9. Ambient Noise
    • 9.10. Repeatability of ACROSS Source
  • Chapter 10. Rock Physics
    • 10.1. Physical Properties of Porous Media
    • 10.2. Effects of Shape of Pore
    • 10.3. VP and VS Including Liquid
    • 10.4. Effects of Temperature and Pressure
    • 10.5. CO2 Injection During Carbon Capture and Storage or CO2-EOR
  • Conclusions
  • Appendix A. Fundamentals of Mathematics for ACROSS Processing
  • Appendix B. ACROSS Source Details
  • Appendix C. Processing of Acquired Data
  • References
  • Index

About the Author

Junzo Kasahara

Dr. Kasahara is a professor of emeritus of the University of Tokyo, a visiting Professor at both Shizuoka University in the department of earth sciences and at Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology. He is a technical advisor for Kawasaki Geological Engineering Co. Ltd., and JGI, Inc. Dr. Kasahara has written four previous books in the geosciences. His education includes Dr. Sci. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1970, M.S. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1967, B.S. (Earth Sciences), Nagoya University 1965

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo University of Marine Science, Shizuoka University, Japan

Yoko Hasada

Dr. Hasada is a Research engineer with Daiwa Exploration and Consulting Co. Ltd., in Tokyo. Her education includes Dr. Sci. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 2000, M.S. (Geophysics), Nagoya University, 1997, B.S. (Earth Sciences), Nagoya University, 1995

Affiliations and Expertise

Daiwa Exploration and Consulting Co. Ltd., Japan

