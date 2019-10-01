Tilapia Culture
2nd Edition
Description
Tilapia Culture, Second Edition, covers the vital issues of farmed tilapia in the world, including their biology, environmental requirements, semi-intensive culture, intensive culture systems, nutrition and feeding, reproduction, seed production and larval rearing, stress and disease, harvesting, economics, trade, marketing, the role of tilapia culture in rural development and poverty eradication, and technological innovations in, and the environmental impacts of, tilapia culture. In addition, the book highlights and presents the experiences of leading countries in tilapia culture, thus making it ideal for tilapia farmers and researchers who seek the most relevant research and information.
The new second edition not only brings the most updated information within each chapter, but also delivers new content on tilapia transfers, introductions and their impacts, the use of probiotics and other additives in tilapia culture, tilapia trade, including marketing, and sustainability approaches and practices, such as management practices, ecosystem approaches to tilapia culture, and value chain analyses of tilapia farming.
Key Features
- Presents the biology of tilapia, including taxonomy, body shapes, geographical distribution, introductions and transfers, gut morphology, and feeding habits
- Covers semi-intensive tilapia culture in earthen ponds, tanks, raceways, cages, recirculating systems, and aquaponics
- Provides the latest information on brood stock management, production of monosex tilapia, seed production, and larval rearing under different culture systems
- Highlights the most common infectious and non-infectious diseases affecting farmed tilapia, with a full description of disease symptoms and treatment measures
- Provides an in-depth exploration of tilapia economics, trade and marketing
Readership
Researchers, farmers, farm owners and managers, and grad students involved in tilapia research and production; aquaculturists
Table of Contents
1. Current State and Future Potential
2. Taxonomy and Basic Biology
3. Distribution, Transfers and Introductions
4. Environmental Requirements
5. Semi-intensive Culture
6. Intensive Culture
7. Nutrition and Feeding
8. Reproduction and Seed Production
9. Stress and Diseases
10. Harvesting, Processing and Economics
11. Trade and Marketing
12. The Role of Tilapia Culture in Rural Development
13. Recent Technological Innovations
14. Environmental Impacts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165096
About the Author
Abdel-Fattah El-Sayed
Abdel-Fattah El-Sayed has authored and co-authored over 120 peer-reviewed publications on aquaculture and fisheries, in addition to 4 books and 8 book chapters. He has participated in many local, regional, and international aquaculture and fishery research projects and has served as a visiting professor to scientific institutions in Japan, Spain, Malaysia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Sultanate of Oman. Dr. El-Sayed has also served as an aquaculture consultant for organizations including the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, the World Fisheries Trust (WFT), and the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR).
Affiliations and Expertise
Oceanography Department, Faculty of Science, Alexandria University, Egypt