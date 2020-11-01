Unconventional reservoirs have gained a permanent position in the oil and gas industry, but petroleum engineers still rely on conventional resources and make assumptions. Unconventional Reservoir Engineering Series was created to bring a powerful suite of volumes for today’s engineer, with each volume devoted to a specific unconventional resource. Each volume is structured to:

Introduce the resource

Explain the importance in the market

Show the benefits of the resource through latest research

Provide details/protocol how to evaluate and develop the resource

Give case studies and practice questions to gain practicality

The first volume in the series, Tight Oil Reservoirs, delivers a full spectrum of reservoir engineering guidelines so that the engineer can focus on every stage of development specific to tight oil. Covering characterization, micro- and nano-scale modeling, drilling horizontally, completing hydraulic fracturing, and field development, each section includes case studies, practice exercises, and future references for even deeper understanding. Rounding out with coverage on field economics and remaining challenges, Unconventional Reservoir Engineering Series Volume I: Tight Oil Reservoirs puts control in the engineer’s hands who are ready to truly learn more about optimizing unconventional resources.