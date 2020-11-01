Tight Oil Reservoirs
1st Edition
Characterization, Modeling, and Field Development
Table of Contents
1: Introduction
2: Classification of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
3: Geology of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
4: Characterization of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
5: Formation Evaluation of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
6: Modeling of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
7: Drilling and Completion of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
8: Field Development of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
9: Field Economics of Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
10: Remaining Challenges with Tight Oil Reservoirs
Case Studies
Exercises
Problems
References
Description
Unconventional reservoirs have gained a permanent position in the oil and gas industry, but petroleum engineers still rely on conventional resources and make assumptions. Unconventional Reservoir Engineering Series was created to bring a powerful suite of volumes for today’s engineer, with each volume devoted to a specific unconventional resource. Each volume is structured to:
- Introduce the resource
- Explain the importance in the market
- Show the benefits of the resource through latest research
- Provide details/protocol how to evaluate and develop the resource
- Give case studies and practice questions to gain practicality
The first volume in the series, Tight Oil Reservoirs, delivers a full spectrum of reservoir engineering guidelines so that the engineer can focus on every stage of development specific to tight oil. Covering characterization, micro- and nano-scale modeling, drilling horizontally, completing hydraulic fracturing, and field development, each section includes case studies, practice exercises, and future references for even deeper understanding. Rounding out with coverage on field economics and remaining challenges, Unconventional Reservoir Engineering Series Volume I: Tight Oil Reservoirs puts control in the engineer’s hands who are ready to truly learn more about optimizing unconventional resources.
Key Features
- Supports the petroleum engineer with a structured table of contents focused on one unconventional resource, making research and solutions easier to find
- Covers the full spectrum of reservoir engineering including modern research, development, and field development
- Applies practicality with case studies, exercises, and references included in every chapter
Readership
Petroleum engineers; fracturing engineers; researchers in unconventional reservoirs; graduate level petroleum engineering students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202692
About the Authors
Hadi Belhaj
Hadi Belhaj is currently Associate Professor in Petroleum Engineering at The Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi, UAE. His research is in stimulation of unconventional reservoirs and characterization and modeling of fractured reservoirs. He is an SPE Student Chapter Advisor. Previously, he worked for Texas Tech University, Smart International as a Senior Reservoir Engineering Consultant, and a Researcher at Dalhousie University. Dr. Belhaj has presented over 50 seminars and was awarded the SPE Regional Distinguished Achievement for Petroleum Engineering Faculty Award in 2013. He is active on many journals as technical editor and an active member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Association of Professional Engineers of Libya, and Libyan Society of Earth Science. Dr. Belhaj earned a B.Sc. in petroleum engineering from the University of Tripoli, a M.Sc in petroleum engineering from the Technical University of Nova Scotia, and a Ph.D. in petroleum engineering from Dalhousie University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Petroleum Engineering Department, The Petroleum Institute, UAE
