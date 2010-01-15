Tigers of the World
2nd Edition
The Science, Politics and Conservation of Panthera tigris
Edited by
Ronald Tilson, Minnesota Zoo and
Philip J. Nyhus, Colby College
Foreword
George B. Schaller, Director of Science and Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society
Preface: The Tribe of Tigers
Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus
1. Fifty Years in the Tiger World: An Introduction
Peter Jackson
PART I: WHAT IS A TIGER?
2. What is a Tiger? Ecology and Behavior
Mel Sunquist
3. What is a Tiger? Genetics and Phylogeography
Shu-Jin Luo, Warren E. Johnson, James L. D. Smith, Stephen J. O’Brien
4. What is a Tiger? Biogeography and Taxonomy
Andrew C. Kitchener and Nobuyuki Yamaguchi
PART II: TIGER PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS
5. Will the Tiger Survive in India?
Belinda Wright
6. Poaching and Poisoning of Tigers in Sumatra for the Domestic Market
Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, Sriyanto, and Arief Rubianto
7. Partnering to Stop Poaching: Developing Cross-Sector Strategic Responses to Wildlife Poaching
Steven Galster, William Schaedla, and Tim Redford
8. Panthera tigris vs Homo sapien: Conflict, Coexistence, or Extinction
Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson
9. Setting Priorities for Tiger Conservation: 2005 - 2015
Sanderson, E.W., J. Forrest, C. Loucks, J. Ginsberg, E. Dinerstein, J. Seidensticker, P. Leimgruber, M. Songer, A. Heydlauff, T. O’Brien, G. Bryja, S. Klenzendorf, and E. Wikramanayake
10. The Terai Arc Landscape: A Tiger Conservation Success Story in a Human-dominated Landscape
Eric Wikramanayake, Anil Manandhar, Shyam Bajimaya, Santosh Nepal, Gokarna Thapa and Kanchan Thapa
11. Collaboration and Partnerships are Essential to Sustain Wild Tiger Populations
Kae Kawanishi and John Seidensticker
12. The Cat Specialist Group and Tigers
Peter Jackson, and Urs and Christine Breitenmoser-Würsten
13. Save The Tiger Fund’s Grant Making Strategy for the Recovery of Wild Tiger Populations
Brian Gratwicke, Mahendra Shrestha1, and John Seidensticker
14. Rhinoceros and Tiger Conservation Fund
Fred Bagley
15. Why keep tigers in zoos?
Sarah Christie
16. History and Function of US Sanctuaries
Tammy Quist
17. Thirteen Thousand and Counting: How Growing Captive Tiger Populations Threaten Wild Tigers
Philip Nyhus, Ronald Tilson, and Mike Hutchins
PART III: TOOLS FOR UNDERSTANDING TIGERS
18. Non-invasive Survey Methods for Assessing Tiger Populations
K. Ullas Karanth and James D. Nichols
19. Tiger Telemetry
John Goodrich and Dale Miquelle
20. Scent-matching Dogs: A New Tool for Identifying Wild Tigers
Linda L. Kerley and Galina P. Salkina
21. The Science and Art of Managing Tigers in Captivity
Kathy Traylor-Holzer
PART IV: REGIONAL REVIEWS: STATUS OF TIGERS
22. How Many Wild Tigers Are There? An Estimate for 2008
John Seidensticker, Brian Gratwicke and Mahendra Shrestha
South Asia
23. This Heaven and this Earth: Will India Keep its Promise to Panthera tigris?
Bittu Sahgal and Jennifer Scarlott
24. Status and Conservation of Tigers in the Indian Subcontinent
A.J.T. Johnsingh, Bivash Pandav, and M. D. Madhusudan
25. Securing the Future for Nepal’s Tigers: Lessons from the Past and Present
James L. David Smith, Charles McDougal, Bhim Gurung, Narayan Shrestha, Mahendra Shrestha, Teri Allendorf, Anup Joshi and Narayan Dhakal
26. Tigers of the Sundarban
Tessa McGregor
Southeast Asia
27. Tigers and People in the Malay World: Four Centuries of Confrontation and Co-existence in Comparative Asian Perspective.
Peter Boomgaard
28. Costs and Benefits of Sustaining Wild Tigers in Cambodia: A Strategic Economic Perspective
Peter Cutter and Sun Hean
29. The Malayan Tiger
Kae Kawanishi, Melvin Gumal, Loretta Ann Soosayraj, Gareth Goldthorpe, Chris R. Shepherd, Kanitha Krishnasamy & Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim
30. The Biology and Politics of Sumatran Tigers: Crash of the Conservation Garuda
Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus
31. The Claws of a Dilemma: Can Big Business Contribute to Tiger Conservation in Indonesia?
Tom Maddox
Russia
32. Science-based Conservation of Amur Tigers in Russian Far East and Northeast China
Dale Miquelle et al.
33. Tiger Education in Primorsky Region of Russia
Irina Belim
China
34. King of the Hundred Beasts: A Long View of Tigers in Southern China
Chris Coggins
35. Yin and Yang of Tiger Conservation in China
Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, and Jeff R. Muntifering
36. Tiger Restoration and Biodiversity Refugia in Asia: ‘Picking Up’ the Pieces
Jeff R. Muntifering, Philip J. Nyhus, Ron Tilson, and Michael E. Soulé
37. The Struggle to Save the Last South China Tigers
Kathy Traylor-Holzer, Xie Zhong, and Yin Yuzhong
38. Tiger Farms and Pharmacies: The Central Importance of China’s Trade Policy for Tiger Conservation
Kristin Nowell
39. Tigers, Economics and the Regulation of Trade
Michael 't Sas-Rolfes
PART V: FUTURE OF TIGERS
40. Roads to Recovery or Catastrophic Loss: How Will the Next Decade End for Wild Tigers?
Eric Wikramanayake, Eric Dinerstein, Jessica Forrest, Colby Loucks, John Seidensticker, Sybille Klenzendorf, Eric Sanderson, Ross Simons, Andrea Heydlauff, Joshua Ginsberg, Timothy O’Brien, Peter Leimgruber, Melissa Songer, Gosia Bryja
41. The Next Twenty Years of Tiger Science, Politics, and Conservation
Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson
Tigers of the World, Second Edition explores tiger biology, ecology, conservation, management, and the science and technology that make this possible. In 1988, when the first edition was published, tiger conservation was still in its infancy, and two decades later there has been a revolution not only in what is known, but how information about tigers is obtained and disseminated. In the fast changing world of conservation, there is a great need to summarize the vast and current state-of-the-art, to put this into historical perspective, and to speculate in what yet remains to be done.
Tigers of the World, Second Edition fulfills this need by bringing together in a unique way the world’s leading tiger experts into one volume. Despite the challenges ahead, there are bright spots in this story and lessons aplenty not only for tiger specialists but large carnivore specialists, conservation biologists, wildlife managers, natural resource policymakers, and most importantly the caring public.
- Examines the past twenty years of research from the world’s leading tiger experts on biology, politics, and conservation
- Describes latest methods used to disseminate and obtain information needed for conservation and care of this species
- Includes coverage on genetics and ecology, policy, poaching and trade, captive breeding and farming, and the status of Asia’s last wild tigers
- Excellent resource for grad courses in conservation biology, wildlife management, and veterinary programs
- New volume continues the classic Noyes Series in Animal Behavior, Ecology, Conservation and Management
This book is intended for a wide readership, from specialists in tiger conservation and large carnivore conservation, to conservation biologists, ecologists, and wildlife managers more generally interested in wildlife issues. This book will appeal to the global conservation community as well as the zoo community.
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th January 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080947518
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515708
"Ron Tilson, director of conservation at Minnesota Zoo, co-author of a new edition of the encyclopedic Tigers of the World and, with decades of fieldwork in Asia's tiger habitats under his belt, [is] an authority — maybe the authority — on our most endangered big cat."—"Tale of the Cat" by Andrew Marshall (Time magazine)
"An excellent follow-up to the 1987 publication… The 102 contributors represent a broad panel of distinguished international researchers… [E]ach chapter’s terminology and research descriptions are layperson-friendly. There is very little repetition between the two editions; the first focused heavily on tigers in captivity, while the second emphasizes wild tiger conservation, history, economics, and political battles…. Highly recommended. Academic, general, and professional audiences, all levels."-- CHOICE
"Some of the world's most eminent researchers confirm this in a new academic book, Tigers of the World. In it Ronald Tilson, an expert at Minnesota Zoo, reveals he attended a meeting in Beijing where Chinese scientists admitted that their captive "pure-bred" South China tigers were anything but. He wrote: "A Chinese molecular biologist, Daniel Xu, presented the surprising conclusions that no 'pure' South China tiger lineages are left living; all living captive tigers are mixed with Indochinese tiger genes." -- The Sunday Times
"Tilson, who is probably best known for his work with tigers, wrote the book on tiger conservation -- literally. "Tigers of the World," published in 1988 and updated last year, "put together in one volume, for the first time, the state of science about tigers," said Phillip Nyhus, professor of environmental studies at Colby University in Maine
Ronald Tilson Editor
Conservation Department, Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, MN
Philip Nyhus Editor
Philip Nyhus is Director of the Environmental Studies Program at Colby College in Maine, USA. His interdisciplinary research bridges the natural and social sciences to address human interactions with the environment, including endangered species conservation and recovery, human-wildlife conflict, large landscape conservation, and spatial modelling. He is co-editor of Tigers of the World: The Science, Politics and Conservation of Panthera tigris (2010).
Environmental Studies Program, Colby College, Waterville, ME, USA