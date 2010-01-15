Tigers of the World, 2nd Ed.

Science, Politics, and Conservation of Panthera tigris

Edited by

Ronald Tilson, Minnesota Zoo and

Philip J. Nyhus, Colby College

Foreword

George B. Schaller, Director of Science and Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society

Preface: The Tribe of Tigers

Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus

1. Fifty Years in the Tiger World: An Introduction

Peter Jackson

PART I: WHAT IS A TIGER?

2. What is a Tiger? Ecology and Behavior

Mel Sunquist

3. What is a Tiger? Genetics and Phylogeography

Shu-Jin Luo, Warren E. Johnson, James L. D. Smith, Stephen J. O’Brien

4. What is a Tiger? Biogeography and Taxonomy

Andrew C. Kitchener and Nobuyuki Yamaguchi

PART II: TIGER PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS

5. Will the Tiger Survive in India?

Belinda Wright

6. Poaching and Poisoning of Tigers in Sumatra for the Domestic Market

Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, Sriyanto, and Arief Rubianto

7. Partnering to Stop Poaching: Developing Cross-Sector Strategic Responses to Wildlife Poaching

Steven Galster, William Schaedla, and Tim Redford

8. Panthera tigris vs Homo sapien: Conflict, Coexistence, or Extinction

Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson

9. Setting Priorities for Tiger Conservation: 2005 - 2015

Sanderson, E.W., J. Forrest, C. Loucks, J. Ginsberg, E. Dinerstein, J. Seidensticker, P. Leimgruber, M. Songer, A. Heydlauff, T. O’Brien, G. Bryja, S. Klenzendorf, and E. Wikramanayake

10. The Terai Arc Landscape: A Tiger Conservation Success Story in a Human-dominated Landscape

Eric Wikramanayake, Anil Manandhar, Shyam Bajimaya, Santosh Nepal, Gokarna Thapa and Kanchan Thapa

11. Collaboration and Partnerships are Essential to Sustain Wild Tiger Populations

Kae Kawanishi and John Seidensticker

12. The Cat Specialist Group and Tigers

Peter Jackson, and Urs and Christine Breitenmoser-Würsten

13. Save The Tiger Fund’s Grant Making Strategy for the Recovery of Wild Tiger Populations

Brian Gratwicke, Mahendra Shrestha1, and John Seidensticker

14. Rhinoceros and Tiger Conservation Fund

Fred Bagley

15. Why keep tigers in zoos?

Sarah Christie

16. History and Function of US Sanctuaries

Tammy Quist

17. Thirteen Thousand and Counting: How Growing Captive Tiger Populations Threaten Wild Tigers

Philip Nyhus, Ronald Tilson, and Mike Hutchins

PART III: TOOLS FOR UNDERSTANDING TIGERS

18. Non-invasive Survey Methods for Assessing Tiger Populations

K. Ullas Karanth and James D. Nichols

19. Tiger Telemetry

John Goodrich and Dale Miquelle

20. Scent-matching Dogs: A New Tool for Identifying Wild Tigers

Linda L. Kerley and Galina P. Salkina

21. The Science and Art of Managing Tigers in Captivity

Kathy Traylor-Holzer

PART IV: REGIONAL REVIEWS: STATUS OF TIGERS

22. How Many Wild Tigers Are There? An Estimate for 2008

John Seidensticker, Brian Gratwicke and Mahendra Shrestha

South Asia

23. This Heaven and this Earth: Will India Keep its Promise to Panthera tigris?

Bittu Sahgal and Jennifer Scarlott

24. Status and Conservation of Tigers in the Indian Subcontinent

A.J.T. Johnsingh, Bivash Pandav, and M. D. Madhusudan

25. Securing the Future for Nepal’s Tigers: Lessons from the Past and Present

James L. David Smith, Charles McDougal, Bhim Gurung, Narayan Shrestha, Mahendra Shrestha, Teri Allendorf, Anup Joshi and Narayan Dhakal

26. Tigers of the Sundarban

Tessa McGregor

Southeast Asia

27. Tigers and People in the Malay World: Four Centuries of Confrontation and Co-existence in Comparative Asian Perspective.

Peter Boomgaard

28. Costs and Benefits of Sustaining Wild Tigers in Cambodia: A Strategic Economic Perspective

Peter Cutter and Sun Hean

29. The Malayan Tiger

Kae Kawanishi, Melvin Gumal, Loretta Ann Soosayraj, Gareth Goldthorpe, Chris R. Shepherd, Kanitha Krishnasamy & Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim

30. The Biology and Politics of Sumatran Tigers: Crash of the Conservation Garuda

Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus

31. The Claws of a Dilemma: Can Big Business Contribute to Tiger Conservation in Indonesia?

Tom Maddox

Russia

32. Science-based Conservation of Amur Tigers in Russian Far East and Northeast China

Dale Miquelle et al.

33. Tiger Education in Primorsky Region of Russia

Irina Belim

China

34. King of the Hundred Beasts: A Long View of Tigers in Southern China

Chris Coggins

35. Yin and Yang of Tiger Conservation in China

Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, and Jeff R. Muntifering

36. Tiger Restoration and Biodiversity Refugia in Asia: ‘Picking Up’ the Pieces

Jeff R. Muntifering, Philip J. Nyhus, Ron Tilson, and Michael E. Soulé

37. The Struggle to Save the Last South China Tigers

Kathy Traylor-Holzer, Xie Zhong, and Yin Yuzhong

38. Tiger Farms and Pharmacies: The Central Importance of China’s Trade Policy for Tiger Conservation

Kristin Nowell

39. Tigers, Economics and the Regulation of Trade

Michael 't Sas-Rolfes

PART V: FUTURE OF TIGERS

40. Roads to Recovery or Catastrophic Loss: How Will the Next Decade End for Wild Tigers?

Eric Wikramanayake, Eric Dinerstein, Jessica Forrest, Colby Loucks, John Seidensticker, Sybille Klenzendorf, Eric Sanderson, Ross Simons, Andrea Heydlauff, Joshua Ginsberg, Timothy O’Brien, Peter Leimgruber, Melissa Songer, Gosia Bryja

41. The Next Twenty Years of Tiger Science, Politics, and Conservation

Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson