Tigers of the World - 2nd Edition

Tigers of the World

2nd Edition

The Science, Politics and Conservation of Panthera tigris

Editors: Ronald Tilson Philip Nyhus
eBook ISBN: 9780080947518
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515708
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Page Count: 552
Table of Contents

Tigers of the World, 2nd Ed.

Science, Politics, and Conservation of Panthera tigris

Edited by

Ronald Tilson, Minnesota Zoo and

Philip J. Nyhus, Colby College

 

Foreword

George B. Schaller, Director of Science and Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society

Preface: The Tribe of Tigers

Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus

1. Fifty Years in the Tiger World: An Introduction

Peter Jackson

PART I: WHAT IS A TIGER?

2. What is a Tiger? Ecology and Behavior

Mel Sunquist

3. What is a Tiger? Genetics and Phylogeography

Shu-Jin Luo, Warren E. Johnson, James L. D. Smith, Stephen J. O’Brien

4. What is a Tiger? Biogeography and Taxonomy

Andrew C. Kitchener and Nobuyuki Yamaguchi

PART II: TIGER PROBLEMS AND SOLUTIONS

5. Will the Tiger Survive in India?

Belinda Wright

6. Poaching and Poisoning of Tigers in Sumatra for the Domestic Market

Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, Sriyanto, and Arief Rubianto

7. Partnering to Stop Poaching: Developing Cross-Sector Strategic Responses to Wildlife Poaching

Steven Galster, William Schaedla, and Tim Redford

8. Panthera tigris vs Homo sapien: Conflict, Coexistence, or Extinction

Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson

9. Setting Priorities for Tiger Conservation: 2005 - 2015

Sanderson, E.W., J. Forrest, C. Loucks, J. Ginsberg, E. Dinerstein, J. Seidensticker, P. Leimgruber, M. Songer, A. Heydlauff, T. O’Brien, G. Bryja, S. Klenzendorf, and E. Wikramanayake

10. The Terai Arc Landscape: A Tiger Conservation Success Story in a Human-dominated Landscape

Eric Wikramanayake, Anil Manandhar, Shyam Bajimaya, Santosh Nepal, Gokarna Thapa and Kanchan Thapa

11. Collaboration and Partnerships are Essential to Sustain Wild Tiger Populations

Kae Kawanishi and John Seidensticker

12. The Cat Specialist Group and Tigers

Peter Jackson, and Urs and Christine Breitenmoser-Würsten

13. Save The Tiger Fund’s Grant Making Strategy for the Recovery of Wild Tiger Populations

Brian Gratwicke, Mahendra Shrestha1, and John Seidensticker

14. Rhinoceros and Tiger Conservation Fund

Fred Bagley

15. Why keep tigers in zoos?

Sarah Christie

16. History and Function of US Sanctuaries

Tammy Quist

17. Thirteen Thousand and Counting: How Growing Captive Tiger Populations Threaten Wild Tigers

Philip Nyhus, Ronald Tilson, and Mike Hutchins

PART III: TOOLS FOR UNDERSTANDING TIGERS

18. Non-invasive Survey Methods for Assessing Tiger Populations

K. Ullas Karanth and James D. Nichols

19. Tiger Telemetry

John Goodrich and Dale Miquelle

20. Scent-matching Dogs: A New Tool for Identifying Wild Tigers

Linda L. Kerley and Galina P. Salkina

21. The Science and Art of Managing Tigers in Captivity

Kathy Traylor-Holzer

PART IV: REGIONAL REVIEWS: STATUS OF TIGERS

22. How Many Wild Tigers Are There? An Estimate for 2008

John Seidensticker, Brian Gratwicke and Mahendra Shrestha

South Asia

23. This Heaven and this Earth: Will India Keep its Promise to Panthera tigris?

Bittu Sahgal and Jennifer Scarlott

24. Status and Conservation of Tigers in the Indian Subcontinent

A.J.T. Johnsingh, Bivash Pandav, and M. D. Madhusudan

25. Securing the Future for Nepal’s Tigers: Lessons from the Past and Present

James L. David Smith, Charles McDougal, Bhim Gurung, Narayan Shrestha, Mahendra Shrestha, Teri Allendorf, Anup Joshi and Narayan Dhakal

26. Tigers of the Sundarban

Tessa McGregor

Southeast Asia

27. Tigers and People in the Malay World: Four Centuries of Confrontation and Co-existence in Comparative Asian Perspective.

Peter Boomgaard

28. Costs and Benefits of Sustaining Wild Tigers in Cambodia: A Strategic Economic Perspective

Peter Cutter and Sun Hean

29. The Malayan Tiger

Kae Kawanishi, Melvin Gumal, Loretta Ann Soosayraj, Gareth Goldthorpe, Chris R. Shepherd, Kanitha Krishnasamy & Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim

30. The Biology and Politics of Sumatran Tigers: Crash of the Conservation Garuda

Ronald Tilson and Philip Nyhus

31. The Claws of a Dilemma: Can Big Business Contribute to Tiger Conservation in Indonesia?

Tom Maddox

Russia

32. Science-based Conservation of Amur Tigers in Russian Far East and Northeast China

Dale Miquelle et al.

33. Tiger Education in Primorsky Region of Russia

Irina Belim

China

34. King of the Hundred Beasts: A Long View of Tigers in Southern China

Chris Coggins

35. Yin and Yang of Tiger Conservation in China

Ronald Tilson, Philip Nyhus, and Jeff R. Muntifering

36. Tiger Restoration and Biodiversity Refugia in Asia: ‘Picking Up’ the Pieces

Jeff R. Muntifering, Philip J. Nyhus, Ron Tilson, and Michael E. Soulé

37. The Struggle to Save the Last South China Tigers

Kathy Traylor-Holzer, Xie Zhong, and Yin Yuzhong

38. Tiger Farms and Pharmacies: The Central Importance of China’s Trade Policy for Tiger Conservation

Kristin Nowell

39. Tigers, Economics and the Regulation of Trade

Michael 't Sas-Rolfes

PART V: FUTURE OF TIGERS

40. Roads to Recovery or Catastrophic Loss: How Will the Next Decade End for Wild Tigers?

Eric Wikramanayake, Eric Dinerstein, Jessica Forrest, Colby Loucks, John Seidensticker, Sybille Klenzendorf, Eric Sanderson, Ross Simons, Andrea Heydlauff, Joshua Ginsberg, Timothy O’Brien, Peter Leimgruber, Melissa Songer, Gosia Bryja

41. The Next Twenty Years of Tiger Science, Politics, and Conservation

Philip Nyhus and Ronald Tilson

Description

Tigers of the World, Second Edition explores tiger biology, ecology, conservation, management, and the science and technology that make this possible. In 1988, when the first edition was published, tiger conservation was still in its infancy, and two decades later there has been a revolution not only in what is known, but how information about tigers is obtained and disseminated. In the fast changing world of conservation, there is a great need to summarize the vast and current state-of-the-art, to put this into historical perspective, and to speculate in what yet remains to be done.

Tigers of the World, Second Edition fulfills this need by bringing together in a unique way the world’s leading tiger experts into one volume. Despite the challenges ahead, there are bright spots in this story and lessons aplenty not only for tiger specialists but large carnivore specialists, conservation biologists, wildlife managers, natural resource policymakers, and most importantly the caring public.

Key Features

  • Examines the past twenty years of research from the world’s leading tiger experts on biology, politics, and conservation
  • Describes latest methods used to disseminate and obtain information needed for conservation and care of this species
  • Includes coverage on genetics and ecology, policy, poaching and trade, captive breeding and farming, and the status of Asia’s last wild tigers
  • Excellent resource for grad courses in conservation biology, wildlife management, and veterinary programs
  • New volume continues the classic Noyes Series in Animal Behavior, Ecology, Conservation and Management

Readership

This book is intended for a wide readership, from specialists in tiger conservation and large carnivore conservation, to conservation biologists, ecologists, and wildlife managers more generally interested in wildlife issues. This book will appeal to the global conservation community as well as the zoo community.

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080947518
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515708

Reviews

"Ron Tilson, director of conservation at Minnesota Zoo, co-author of a new edition of the encyclopedic Tigers of the World and, with decades of fieldwork in Asia's tiger habitats under his belt, [is] an authority — maybe the authority — on our most endangered big cat."—"Tale of the Cat" by Andrew Marshall (Time magazine)

"An excellent follow-up to the 1987 publication… The 102 contributors represent a broad panel of distinguished international researchers… [E]ach chapter’s terminology and research descriptions are layperson-friendly. There is very little repetition between the two editions; the first focused heavily on tigers in captivity, while the second emphasizes wild tiger conservation, history, economics, and political battles…. Highly recommended. Academic, general, and professional audiences, all levels."-- CHOICE

"Some of the world's most eminent researchers confirm this in a new academic book, Tigers of the World. In it Ronald Tilson, an expert at Minnesota Zoo, reveals he attended a meeting in Beijing where Chinese scientists admitted that their captive "pure-bred" South China tigers were anything but. He wrote: "A Chinese molecular biologist, Daniel Xu, presented the surprising conclusions that no 'pure' South China tiger lineages are left living; all living captive tigers are mixed with Indochinese tiger genes." -- The Sunday Times

"Tilson, who is probably best known for his work with tigers, wrote the book on tiger conservation -- literally. "Tigers of the World," published in 1988 and updated last year, "put together in one volume, for the first time, the state of science about tigers," said Phillip Nyhus, professor of environmental studies at Colby University in Maine

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ronald Tilson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Conservation Department, Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, MN

Philip Nyhus Editor

Philip Nyhus is Director of the Environmental Studies Program at Colby College in Maine, USA. His interdisciplinary research bridges the natural and social sciences to address human interactions with the environment, including endangered species conservation and recovery, human-wildlife conflict, large landscape conservation, and spatial modelling. He is co-editor of Tigers of the World: The Science, Politics and Conservation of Panthera tigris (2010).

Affiliations and Expertise

Environmental Studies Program, Colby College, Waterville, ME, USA

