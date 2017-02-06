Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics

BASICS OF LABORATORY MEDICINE

1. Clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics (Rifai, Horvath, Wittwer)

2. Statistical methodologies in laboratory medicine: analytical and clinical evaluation of laboratory tests (Linnet, Boyd, Moons)

3. Quality management in the medical laboratory (Burnett, Burnett, Mackay)

4. Sample handling and processing (Haverstick, Jones)

5. Preanalytical variation and pre-examination processes (Simundic, Nicolac, Guder)

6. Quality control of the analytical examination process (Miller, Sandberg)

7. Biological variation (Fraser, Sandberg)

8. Establishment and use of reference intervals (Horowitz, Jones)

9. Evidence-based laboratory medicine (Horvath, Bossuyt, Glasziou)

10. NEW! Biobanking (Ellervik, Vaught)

11. NEW! Laboratory support of pharmaceutical, in vitro diagnostics, and epidemiologic studies (Sarno, Sethi, Laterza, Rifai)

ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES AND APPLICATIONS

12. Principles of basic techniques and laboratory safety (Lo)

13. Optical techniques (Kricka, Park)

14. Electrochemistry and chemical sensors (D’Orazio)

15. Electrophoresis (Bazydlo, Landers)

16. Chromatography (Hage)

17. Mass spectrometry (Rockwood, Kushnir, Clarke)

18. NEW! Sample preparation for mass spectrometry applications (Wells)

19. NEW! Mass spectrometry applications in infectious disease and pathogens identification (Heaton, Patel)

20. NEW! Development and Validation of Small Molecule Analytes By Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Grant, Rappold)

21. NEW! Proteomics (Hoofnagle, Bystrom)

22. Enzyme and rate analysis (Bais, Panteghini)

23. Immunochemical techniques (Kricka, Park)

24. NEW! Microfabrication and microfluidics and their application in clinical diagnostics (Bazydlo, Landers)

25. NEW! Cytometery (Shapiro)

26. Automation in the clinical laboratory (Hawker, Genzen, Wittwer)

27. Point of care testing (St. John, Price)

ANALYTES

28. Amino acids, peptides and proteins (Dietzen)

29. Serum enzymes (Panteghini)

30. Enzymes of the red blood cell (van Solinge, van Wijk)

31. Tumor markers (Sturgeon)

32. Kidney function tests (Lamb, Jones)

33. Carbohydrates (Sacks)

34. Lipids, lipoproteins, apolipoproteins, and other cardiovascular risk factors (Remaley, Dayspring, Warnick)

35. Electrolytes and blood gases (Schindler, Brown, Scott)

36. Hormones (Cole)

37. Vitamins and trace elements (Roberts, Taylor, Sodi)

38. Hemoglobin, iron, bilirubin (Cappellini, Lo, Swinkels)

39. Porphyrins and the porphyrias (Badminton, Whatley, Sardh, Aarsand)

40. Therapeutic drugs and their management (Shaw, Milone)

41. Clinical toxicology (Langman, Bechtel, Holstege, Meier)

42. Toxic elements (Strathmann, Blum)

43. NEW! Body Fluids (Florkowski, Block)

MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS

44. Principles of molecular biology (Howe)

45. Genomes and variants (Wittwer, Park)

46. Nucleic acid isolation (Thatcher)

47. Nucleic acid techniques (Wittwer, Makrigiorgos)

48. NEW! Molecular microbiology (Nolte)

49. Genetics (Vnencak-Jones, Best)

50. NEW! Solid tumor genomics (Mardis)

51. Genetic aspects of hematopoietic malignancies (Kelley, Patel)

52. NEW! Circulating tumor cells (Lianidou, Hoon)

53. Circulating nucleic acids for prenatal diagnostics (Chiu, Lo)

54. Pharmacogenetics (McMillin, Wadelius, Pratt)

55. Identity testing (Weedn, Gettings, Podini)

PATHOPHYSIOLOGY

56. Nutrition: laboratory and clinical aspects (Marshall, Ayling)

57. Diabetes mellitus (Sacks)

58. Cardiac function (Apple, Goetze, Jaffe)

59. Kidney disease (Delaney, Lamb)

60. Disorders of water, electrolytes, and acid-base metabolism (Cheng, Schindler, Scott)

61. Liver disease (Rosenberg, Badrick, Tanwar)

62. Gastric, pancreatic and intestinal function (Sherwood, Bjarnason, Walsham)

63. Monoamine-producing tumors (Eisenhofer, Grebe, Cheung)

64. Bone and mineral metabolism (Fraser)

65. Pituitary function and pathophysiology (Winter, McCormack, Bertholf)

66. The adrenal cortex (Bertolf, Cooper, Winter)

67. Thyroid Disorders (Freedman, Halsall, Marshall, Ellervik)

68. Reproductive endocrinology and related disorders (Nerenz, Jungheim, Gronowski)

69. Pregnancy and its disorders (Yarbrough, Stout, Gronowski)

70. Newborn screening and inborn errors of metabolism (Pasquali, Longo)

71. Hemostasis (Higgins, Kitchen, Chen)

72. NEW! Red Blood Cell Morphology and Indices and the Clinical Chemistry Interface (Green, Rashidi)

73. NEW! Automated hematology (George, Chabot-Richards, Zhang)

MICROBIOLOGY

74. NEW! Bacteriology (Doern, Forbes)

75. NEW! Antimicrobial resistance (Humphries, Abbott)

76. NEW! Mycobacteriology (Caulfield, Liesman, Chen, Wengenack)

77. NEW! Mycology (Hilmarsdóttir, Schuetz, Lau)

78. NEW! Parasitology (Pritt)

79. NEW! Virology (Buchan, Anderson)

TRANSFUSION MEDICINE

80. NEW! Blood Groups and Pre-Transfusion Testing (Quillen, Manis)

81. NEW! Blood Components, Transfusion Reactions, and Blood Donation (Quillen, Manis)

APPENDIX: Reference information for the clinical laboratory (Adeli, Ceriotti, Nieuwesteeg)