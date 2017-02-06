Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics
6th Edition
Description
The Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, 6th Edition provides the most current and authoritative guidance on selecting, performing, and evaluating the results of new and established laboratory tests. This classic clinical chemistry reference offers encyclopedic coverage detailing everything you need to know, including: analytical criteria for the medical usefulness of laboratory tests, variables that affect tests and results, laboratory medicine, applications of statistical methods, and most importantly clinical utility and interpretation of laboratory tests. It is THE definitive reference in clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics, now fully searchable and with quarterly content updates, podcasts, clinical cases, animations, and extended content online through Expert Consult.
Key Features
- Analytical criteria focus on the medical usefulness of laboratory procedures.
- Reference ranges show new approaches for establishing these ranges — and provide the latest information on this topic.
- Lab management and costs gives students and chemists the practical information they need to assess costs, allowing them to do their job more efficiently and effectively.
- Statistical methods coverage provides you with information critical to the practice of clinical chemistry.
- Internationally recognized chapter authors are considered among the best in their field.
- Two-color design highlights important features, illustrations, and content to help you find information easier and faster.
Table of Contents
BASICS OF LABORATORY MEDICINE
1. Clinical chemistry and molecular diagnostics (Rifai, Horvath, Wittwer)
2. Statistical methodologies in laboratory medicine: analytical and clinical evaluation of laboratory tests (Linnet, Boyd, Moons)
3. Quality management in the medical laboratory (Burnett, Burnett, Mackay)
4. Sample handling and processing (Haverstick, Jones)
5. Preanalytical variation and pre-examination processes (Simundic, Nicolac, Guder)
6. Quality control of the analytical examination process (Miller, Sandberg)
7. Biological variation (Fraser, Sandberg)
8. Establishment and use of reference intervals (Horowitz, Jones)
9. Evidence-based laboratory medicine (Horvath, Bossuyt, Glasziou)
10. NEW! Biobanking (Ellervik, Vaught)
11. NEW! Laboratory support of pharmaceutical, in vitro diagnostics, and epidemiologic studies (Sarno, Sethi, Laterza, Rifai)
ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES AND APPLICATIONS
12. Principles of basic techniques and laboratory safety (Lo)
13. Optical techniques (Kricka, Park)
14. Electrochemistry and chemical sensors (D’Orazio)
15. Electrophoresis (Bazydlo, Landers)
16. Chromatography (Hage)
17. Mass spectrometry (Rockwood, Kushnir, Clarke)
18. NEW! Sample preparation for mass spectrometry applications (Wells)
19. NEW! Mass spectrometry applications in infectious disease and pathogens identification (Heaton, Patel)
20. NEW! Development and Validation of Small Molecule Analytes By Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (Grant, Rappold)
21. NEW! Proteomics (Hoofnagle, Bystrom)
22. Enzyme and rate analysis (Bais, Panteghini)
23. Immunochemical techniques (Kricka, Park)
24. NEW! Microfabrication and microfluidics and their application in clinical diagnostics (Bazydlo, Landers)
25. NEW! Cytometery (Shapiro)
26. Automation in the clinical laboratory (Hawker, Genzen, Wittwer)
27. Point of care testing (St. John, Price)
ANALYTES
28. Amino acids, peptides and proteins (Dietzen)
29. Serum enzymes (Panteghini)
30. Enzymes of the red blood cell (van Solinge, van Wijk)
31. Tumor markers (Sturgeon)
32. Kidney function tests (Lamb, Jones)
33. Carbohydrates (Sacks)
34. Lipids, lipoproteins, apolipoproteins, and other cardiovascular risk factors (Remaley, Dayspring, Warnick)
35. Electrolytes and blood gases (Schindler, Brown, Scott)
36. Hormones (Cole)
37. Vitamins and trace elements (Roberts, Taylor, Sodi)
38. Hemoglobin, iron, bilirubin (Cappellini, Lo, Swinkels)
39. Porphyrins and the porphyrias (Badminton, Whatley, Sardh, Aarsand)
40. Therapeutic drugs and their management (Shaw, Milone)
41. Clinical toxicology (Langman, Bechtel, Holstege, Meier)
42. Toxic elements (Strathmann, Blum)
43. NEW! Body Fluids (Florkowski, Block)
MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS
44. Principles of molecular biology (Howe)
45. Genomes and variants (Wittwer, Park)
46. Nucleic acid isolation (Thatcher)
47. Nucleic acid techniques (Wittwer, Makrigiorgos)
48. NEW! Molecular microbiology (Nolte)
49. Genetics (Vnencak-Jones, Best)
50. NEW! Solid tumor genomics (Mardis)
51. Genetic aspects of hematopoietic malignancies (Kelley, Patel)
52. NEW! Circulating tumor cells (Lianidou, Hoon)
53. Circulating nucleic acids for prenatal diagnostics (Chiu, Lo)
54. Pharmacogenetics (McMillin, Wadelius, Pratt)
55. Identity testing (Weedn, Gettings, Podini)
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
56. Nutrition: laboratory and clinical aspects (Marshall, Ayling)
57. Diabetes mellitus (Sacks)
58. Cardiac function (Apple, Goetze, Jaffe)
59. Kidney disease (Delaney, Lamb)
60. Disorders of water, electrolytes, and acid-base metabolism (Cheng, Schindler, Scott)
61. Liver disease (Rosenberg, Badrick, Tanwar)
62. Gastric, pancreatic and intestinal function (Sherwood, Bjarnason, Walsham)
63. Monoamine-producing tumors (Eisenhofer, Grebe, Cheung)
64. Bone and mineral metabolism (Fraser)
65. Pituitary function and pathophysiology (Winter, McCormack, Bertholf)
66. The adrenal cortex (Bertolf, Cooper, Winter)
67. Thyroid Disorders (Freedman, Halsall, Marshall, Ellervik)
68. Reproductive endocrinology and related disorders (Nerenz, Jungheim, Gronowski)
69. Pregnancy and its disorders (Yarbrough, Stout, Gronowski)
70. Newborn screening and inborn errors of metabolism (Pasquali, Longo)
71. Hemostasis (Higgins, Kitchen, Chen)
72. NEW! Red Blood Cell Morphology and Indices and the Clinical Chemistry Interface (Green, Rashidi)
73. NEW! Automated hematology (George, Chabot-Richards, Zhang)
MICROBIOLOGY
74. NEW! Bacteriology (Doern, Forbes)
75. NEW! Antimicrobial resistance (Humphries, Abbott)
76. NEW! Mycobacteriology (Caulfield, Liesman, Chen, Wengenack)
77. NEW! Mycology (Hilmarsdóttir, Schuetz, Lau)
78. NEW! Parasitology (Pritt)
79. NEW! Virology (Buchan, Anderson)
TRANSFUSION MEDICINE
80. NEW! Blood Groups and Pre-Transfusion Testing (Quillen, Manis)
81. NEW! Blood Components, Transfusion Reactions, and Blood Donation (Quillen, Manis)
APPENDIX: Reference information for the clinical laboratory (Adeli, Ceriotti, Nieuwesteeg)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1888
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 6th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359214
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323473514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548489
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548502
About the Author
Nader Rifai
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School Louis Joseph Gay-Lussac Chair in Laboratory Medicine Director of Clinical Chemistry, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA USA