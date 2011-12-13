Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics
5th Edition
As the definitive reference for clinical chemistry, Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, 5th Edition offers the most current and authoritative guidance on selecting, performing, and evaluating results of new and established laboratory tests. Up-to-date encyclopedic coverage details everything you need to know, including: analytical criteria for the medical usefulness of laboratory procedures; new approaches for establishing reference ranges; variables that affect tests and results; the impact of modern analytical tools on lab management and costs; and applications of statistical methods. In addition to updated content throughout, this two-color edition also features a new chapter on hemostasis and the latest advances in molecular diagnostics.
- Section on Molecular Diagnostics and Genetics contains nine expanded chapters that focus on emerging issues and techniques, written by experts in field, including Y.M. Dennis Lo, Rossa W.K. Chiu, Carl Wittwer, Noriko Kusukawa, Cindy Vnencak-Jones, Thomas Williams, Victor Weedn, Malek Kamoun, Howard Baum, Angela Caliendo, Aaron Bossler, Gwendolyn McMillin, and Kojo S.J. Elenitoba-Johnson.
- Highly-respected author team includes three editors who are well known in the clinical chemistry world.
- Reference values in the appendix give you one location for comparing and evaluating test results.
Section I: Principles of Laboratory Medicine
- Introduction to Laboratory Medicine
- Selection and Analytical Evaluation of Methods — With Statistical Techniques
- Clinical Evaluation of Methods
- Evidence Based Laboratory Medicine
- Establishment and Use of Reference Values
- Preanalytical Variables and Biological Variation
- Specimen Collection and Processing
- Quality Management
- Principles of Basic Techniques and Laboratory Safety
- Optical Techniques
- Electrochemistry and Chemical Sensors
- Electrophoresis
- Chromatography and Extraction
- Mass Spectrometry
- Enzyme and Rate Analyses
- Principles of Immunochemical Techniques
- Nucleic Acid Techniques
- Microfabrication and Microfluidics and Their Application to Clinical Diagnostics
- Automation in the Clinical Laboratory
- Point-of-Care Testing
- Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
- Serum Enzymes
- Enzymes of the Red Blood Cell
- Tumor Markers
- Kidney Function Tests
- Carbohydrates
- Lipids, Lipoproteins, Apolipoproteins, and Other Cardiovascular Risk Factors
- Electrolytes and Blood Gases
- Hormones
- Catecholamines and Serotonin
- Vitamins and Trace Elements
- Hemoglobin, Iron, and Bilirubin
- The Porphyrias and Other Disorders of Porphyrin Metabolism
- Therapeutic Drugs and Their Management
- Clinical Toxicology
- Toxic Metals
- Principles of Molecular Biology
- Genomes and Nucleic Acid Alterations
- Nucleic Acid Isolation
- Inherited Diseases
- Identity Assessment
- Molecular Methods in Diagnosis and Monitoring of Infectious Diseases
- Pharmacogenetics
- Hematopoietic Malignancies
- Plasma Nucleic Acids
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Kidney Disease
- Physiology and Disorders of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Metabolism
- Liver Disease
- Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Diseases
- Disorders of Bone and Mineral Metabolism
- Pituitary Function and Pathophysiology
- The Adrenal Cortex
- The Thyroid: Pathophysiology and Thyroid Function Testing
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Related Disorders
- Pregnancy and its Disorders
- Newborn Screening and Inborn Errors of Metabolism
- Hemostasis
- Reference Information for the Clinical Laboratory
Section II: Analytical Techniques and Instrumentation
Section III: Analytes
Section IV: Molecular Diagnostics and Genetics
Section V: Pathophysiology
Section VI: Appendix
- No. of pages:
- 2256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 13th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777112
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727131
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455759422
Carl Burtis
Health Services Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, and Clinical Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
Edward Ashwood
Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, and President and CEO, ARUP Laboratories, Salt Lake City, UT
David Bruns
Professor of Pathology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Director of Clinical Chemistry and Associate Director of Molecular Diagnostics, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, and Former Editor, Clinical Chemistry, Washington, DC