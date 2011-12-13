Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416061649, 9781455777112

Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics

5th Edition

Authors: Carl Burtis Edward Ashwood David Bruns
eBook ISBN: 9781455777112
eBook ISBN: 9781455727131
eBook ISBN: 9781455759422
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th December 2011
Page Count: 2256
Description

As the definitive reference for clinical chemistry, Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, 5th Edition offers the most current and authoritative guidance on selecting, performing, and evaluating results of new and established laboratory tests. Up-to-date encyclopedic coverage details everything you need to know, including: analytical criteria for the medical usefulness of laboratory procedures; new approaches for establishing reference ranges; variables that affect tests and results; the impact of modern analytical tools on lab management and costs; and applications of statistical methods. In addition to updated content throughout, this two-color edition also features a new chapter on hemostasis and the latest advances in molecular diagnostics.

Key Features

  • Section on Molecular Diagnostics and Genetics contains nine expanded chapters that focus on emerging issues and techniques, written by experts in field, including Y.M. Dennis Lo, Rossa W.K. Chiu, Carl Wittwer, Noriko Kusukawa, Cindy Vnencak-Jones, Thomas Williams, Victor Weedn, Malek Kamoun, Howard Baum, Angela Caliendo, Aaron Bossler, Gwendolyn McMillin, and Kojo S.J. Elenitoba-Johnson.

  • Highly-respected author team includes three editors who are well known in the clinical chemistry world.

  • Reference values in the appendix give you one location for comparing and evaluating test results.

Table of Contents

Section I: Principles of Laboratory Medicine

  1. Introduction to Laboratory Medicine

  2. Selection and Analytical Evaluation of Methods — With Statistical Techniques

  3. Clinical Evaluation of Methods

  4. Evidence Based Laboratory Medicine

  5. Establishment and Use of Reference Values

  6. Preanalytical Variables and Biological Variation

  7. Specimen Collection and Processing

  8. Quality Management

    9. Section II: Analytical Techniques and Instrumentation

  9. Principles of Basic Techniques and Laboratory Safety

  10. Optical Techniques

  11. Electrochemistry and Chemical Sensors

  12. Electrophoresis

  13. Chromatography and Extraction

  14. Mass Spectrometry

  15. Enzyme and Rate Analyses

  16. Principles of Immunochemical Techniques

  17. Nucleic Acid Techniques

  18. Microfabrication and Microfluidics and Their Application to Clinical Diagnostics

  19. Automation in the Clinical Laboratory

  20. Point-of-Care Testing

    21. Section III: Analytes

  21. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

  22. Serum Enzymes

  23. Enzymes of the Red Blood Cell

  24. Tumor Markers

  25. Kidney Function Tests

  26. Carbohydrates

  27. Lipids, Lipoproteins, Apolipoproteins, and Other Cardiovascular Risk Factors

  28. Electrolytes and Blood Gases

  29. Hormones

  30. Catecholamines and Serotonin

  31. Vitamins and Trace Elements

  32. Hemoglobin, Iron, and Bilirubin

  33. The Porphyrias and Other Disorders of Porphyrin Metabolism

  34. Therapeutic Drugs and Their Management

  35. Clinical Toxicology

  36. Toxic Metals

    37. Section IV: Molecular Diagnostics and Genetics

  37. Principles of Molecular Biology

  38. Genomes and Nucleic Acid Alterations

  39. Nucleic Acid Isolation

  40. Inherited Diseases

  41. Identity Assessment

  42. Molecular Methods in Diagnosis and Monitoring of Infectious Diseases

  43. Pharmacogenetics

  44. Hematopoietic Malignancies

  45. Plasma Nucleic Acids

    46. Section V: Pathophysiology

  46. Diabetes Mellitus

  47. Cardiovascular Disease

  48. Kidney Disease

  49. Physiology and Disorders of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Metabolism

  50. Liver Disease

  51. Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Diseases

  52. Disorders of Bone and Mineral Metabolism

  53. Pituitary Function and Pathophysiology

  54. The Adrenal Cortex

  55. The Thyroid: Pathophysiology and Thyroid Function Testing

  56. Reproductive Endocrinology and Related Disorders

  57. Pregnancy and its Disorders

  58. Newborn Screening and Inborn Errors of Metabolism

  59. Hemostasis

    60. Section VI: Appendix

  60. Reference Information for the Clinical Laboratory

Details

About the Author

Carl Burtis

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Services Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, and Clinical Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT

Edward Ashwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, and President and CEO, ARUP Laboratories, Salt Lake City, UT

David Bruns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Director of Clinical Chemistry and Associate Director of Molecular Diagnostics, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, and Former Editor, Clinical Chemistry, Washington, DC

