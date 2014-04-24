Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics
7th Edition
Description
A condensed, easier-to-understand student version of the acclaimed Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, 7th Edition uses a laboratory perspective in providing the clinical chemistry fundamentals you need to work in a real-world, clinical lab. Coverage ranges from laboratory principles to analytical techniques and instrumentation, analytes, pathophysiology, and more. New content keeps you current with the latest developments in molecular diagnostics. From highly respected clinical chemistry experts Carl Burtis and David Bruns, this textbook shows how to select and perform diagnostic lab tests, and accurately evaluate results.
Key Features
- Authoritative, respected author team consists of two well-known experts in the clinical chemistry world.
- Coverage of analytical techniques and instrumentation includes optical techniques, electrochemistry, electrophoresis, chromatography, mass spectrometry, enzymology, immunochemical techniques, microchips, automation, and point of care testing.
- Learning objectives begin each chapter, providing measurable outcomes to achieve after completing the material.
- Key words are listed and defined at the beginning of each chapter, and bolded in the text.
- A glossary at the end of the book makes it quick and easy to look up definitions of key terms.
- More than 500 illustrations plus easy-to-read tables help you understand and remember key concepts.
Table of Contents
I. PRINCIPLES OF LABORATORY MEDICINE
1. Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, and Laboratory Medicine
2. Selection and Analytical Evaluation of Methods — With Statistical Techniques
3. Clinical Evaluation of Methods
4. Evidence-Based Laboratory Medicine
5. Establishment and Use of Reference Values
6. Specimen Collection, Processing, and Other Preanalytical Variables
7. Quality Management
II. ANALYTICAL TECHNIQUES AND INSTRUMENTATION
8. Principles of Basic Techniques and Laboratory Safety
9. Optical Techniques
10. Electrochemistry and Chemical Sensors
11. Electrophoresis
12. Chromatography
13. Mass Spectrometry
14. Enzyme and Rate Analyses
15. Immunochemical Techniques
16 Automation
17. Point-of-Care Instrumentation
III. ANALYTES
18. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
19. Serum Enzymes
20. Tumor Markers and Cancer Genes
21. Kidney Function Tests — Creatinine, GFR, Urea, and Uric Acid
22. Carbohydrates
23. Lipids, Lipoproteins, Apolipoproteins, and Other Cardiac Risk Factors
24. Electrolytes and Blood Gases
25. Hormones
26. Catecholamines and Serotonin
27. Vitamins, Trace Elements, Nutritional Assessment
28. Hemoglobin, Iron, and Bilirubin
29. Porphyrins and Porphyrias
30. Therapeutic Drugs and Their Management
31. Clinical Toxicology
32. Toxic Metals
IV. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY
33. Diabetes
34. Cardiovascular Disease
35. Kidney Disease
36. Physiology and Disorders of Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Metabolism
37. Liver Disease
38. Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Diseases
39. Disorders of Bone and Mineral Metabolism
40. Disorders of the Pituitary Gland
41. Disorders of the Adrenal Cortex
42. Thyroid Disorders
43. Reproduction-Related Disorders
44. Pregnancy and Prenatal Testing
45. Newborn Screening and Inborn Errors of Metabolism
46. Pharmacogenetics
V. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS NEW!
47. Principles of Molecular Biology
48. Nucleic Acid Techniques and Applications
49. Genomes and Nucleic Acid Alterations
VI. REFERENCE INFORMATION
50. Reference Information for the Clinical Laboratory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 24th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455741656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745975
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292061
About the Author
Carl Burtis
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Services Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, and Clinical Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT
David Bruns
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Director of Clinical Chemistry and Associate Director of Molecular Diagnostics, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, and Former Editor, Clinical Chemistry, Washington, DC
Reviews
NEW REVIEW -- BURTIS / Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry, 6th Edition.
Elsevier, 2008, $96.95. Imprint: Saunders.
[AUTHOR]
Burtis, Carl A., PhD; Ashwood, Edward R., MD; Bruns, David E., MD
[BIBLIOGRAPHIC DATA]
ISBN: 978-0-7216-3865-2, NLM: QY 90, LC: RB40, 952 pages, hard cover.
[DOODY'S NOTES]
[REVIEWER'S EXPERT OPINION]
Valerie L. Ng, PhD, MD(Alameda County Medical Center/Highland Hospital)
**Description**
This is the sixth edition of what is appropriately recognized as one of the cornerstone reference books for clinical chemistry. The fifth edition was published 2001.
**Purpose**
This is as a comprehensive clinical chemistry book.
**Audience**
Intended for anyone interested in clinical chemistry, the book would be of obvious use to clinical laboratory scientists (practicing or in training) or clinical chemists (fellows or practicing). It would also be of interest to clinical pathologists (residents or practicing). Finally, it would be of interest to anyone who orders any of these tests and uses them to help in clinical care (i.e., MDs, medical students, residents, fellows, nurse practitioners, etc.) The editors and authors are well known and credible authorities.
**Features**
Every time I turn around, there's a new Tietz clone. Specifically, all released within the past year or so and all edited by the same group, there is this sixth edition, there is the fourth edition of the Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics, Burtis et al. (Elsevier,
2006) (mammoth combo book), and there is the newly released Fundamentals of Molecular Diagnostics, Bruns et al (Elsevier, 2007). How do these three books interrelate? This sixth edition nicely carries on the tradition of excellence long associated with Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry. Of note and unique to this book (compared to the two other Tietz variants) is a standardized chapter format beginning with key words and key concepts and ending with self-assessment questions. Additional material is available on the Evolve website for the more curious. But how come this 952-page book is only about one-third the size of the Tietz Textbook, even though it has only 11 fewer chapters? And why does it have 1,460 fewer pages than the Tietz Textbook, when the molecular diagnostics book has only 267 pages? So here's the difference: this book is focused primarily on the laboratory aspects of clinical chemistry.
While organ systems and clinical relevance of tests are discussed in this book, they are not discussed in the detail or depth as in the textbook. This book is nicely designed for the student with integrated educational tools. The textbook has much more detailed information but lacks integration with educational aids.
The molecular diagnostics book has more current information than the textbook.
Finally, in terms of weight, the molecular diagnostics book is lightweight, the fundamentals book is near the limit of my lifting capacity, and the textbook - you can injure yourself trying to heft it around if your upper body strength is limited like mine. If you want the best bang for your buck though, I'd recommend the textbook, but make sure you buff up at the gym before regular use.
**Assessment**
This fundamentals book is a nice update to a well recognized authoritative text on clinical chemistry. I'd heartily recommend this for CLS students and clinical chemistry fellows. Meanwhile, I'd recommend the textbook for practicing pathologists/clinical chemists/pathology residents for the extra detail and depth needed for everyday practice.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Weighted Numerical Score: 94 - 4 Stars!