Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics,7e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131238851

Tietz Fundamentals of Clinical Chemistry and Molecular Diagnostics,7e

1st Edition

Authors: Carl Burtis David Bruns
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131238851
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2014
Page Count: 1104
Details

No. of pages:
1104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131238851

About the Author

Carl Burtis

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Services Division, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, TN, and Clinical Professor of Pathology, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT

David Bruns

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, University of Virginia School of Medicine, Director of Clinical Chemistry and Associate Director of Molecular Diagnostics, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA, and Former Editor, Clinical Chemistry, Washington, DC

