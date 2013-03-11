Tidy's Physiotherapy - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780702043444, 9780702049491

Tidy's Physiotherapy

15th Edition

Editors: Stuart Porter
Paperback ISBN: 9780702043444
eBook ISBN: 9780702049491
eBook ISBN: 9780702060120
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th March 2013
Page Count: 682
Table of Contents

1. The responsibilities of being a physiotherapist

2. Collaborative health and social care, and the role of interprofessional education

3. Clinical leadership

4. Pharmacology

5. Reflection

6. Management of respiratory diseases

7. Adult spontaneous and conventional mechanical ventilation

8. Cardiac rehabilitation

9. Physiotherapy in thoracic surgery

10. Changing relationships for promoting health

11. Musculoskeletal assessment

12. The physiotherapy management of inflammation, healing and repair

13. Exercise in rehabilitation

14. Muscle imbalance

15. Biomechanics

16. Sports management

17. Pain

18. Acupuncture in physiotherapy

19. Electrotherapy

20. Physiotherapy for people with major amputation

21. Massage

22. An introduction to fractures

23. Joint arthroplasty

24. Physiotherapy management of Parkinson’s and of older people

25. Neurodynamics

26. Neurological physiotherapy

27. Physiotherapy in women’s health

Description

A classic textbook and a student favourite, Tidy’s Physiotherapy aims to reflect contemporary practice of physiotherapy and can be used as a quick reference by the physiotherapy undergraduate for major problems that they may encounter throughout their study, or while on clinical placement. Tidy’s Physiotherapy is a resource which charts a range of popular subject areas. It also encourages the student to think about problem-solving and basic decision-making in a practice setting, presenting case studies to consolidate and apply learning.

In this fifteenth edition, new chapters have been added and previous chapters withdrawn, continuing its reflection of contemporary education and practice. Chapters have again been written by experts who come from a wide range of clinical and academic backgrounds. The new edition is complemented by an accompanying online ancillary which offers access to over 50 video clips on musculoskeletal tests, massage and exercise and an image bank along with the addition of crosswords and MCQs for self-assessment.

Now with new chapters on:

  • Reflection

  • Collaborative health and social care / interprofessional education

  • Clinical leadership

  • Pharmacology

  • Muscle imbalance

  • Sports management

  • Acupuncture in physiotherapy

  • Management of Parkinson’s and of older people

  • Neurodynamics

Part of the Physiotherapy Essentials series – core textbooks for both students and lecturers!

Key Features

  • Covers a comprehensive range of clinical, academic and professional subjects
  • Annotated illustrations to simplify learning
  • Definition, Key Point and Weblink boxes
  • Online access to over 50 video clips and 100’s of dowloadable images (http://evolve.elsevier.com/Porter/Tidy)

No. of pages: 682
682
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780702043444
eBook ISBN:
9780702049491
eBook ISBN:
9780702060120

About the Editors

Stuart Porter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK

