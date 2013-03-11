A classic textbook and a student favourite, Tidy’s Physiotherapy aims to reflect contemporary practice of physiotherapy and can be used as a quick reference by the physiotherapy undergraduate for major problems that they may encounter throughout their study, or while on clinical placement. Tidy’s Physiotherapy is a resource which charts a range of popular subject areas. It also encourages the student to think about problem-solving and basic decision-making in a practice setting, presenting case studies to consolidate and apply learning.

In this fifteenth edition, new chapters have been added and previous chapters withdrawn, continuing its reflection of contemporary education and practice. Chapters have again been written by experts who come from a wide range of clinical and academic backgrounds. The new edition is complemented by an accompanying online ancillary which offers access to over 50 video clips on musculoskeletal tests, massage and exercise and an image bank along with the addition of crosswords and MCQs for self-assessment.

Now with new chapters on:

Reflection

Collaborative health and social care / interprofessional education

Clinical leadership

Pharmacology

Muscle imbalance

Sports management

Acupuncture in physiotherapy

Management of Parkinson’s and of older people

Neurodynamics

