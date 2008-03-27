Tidy's Physiotherapy
14th Edition
Table of Contents
The responsibilities of being a physiotherapist, Musculoskeletal assessment
An Introduction to Fractures, Management of Burns and Plastic Surgery, Physiotherapy in Women's Health, Biomechanics, Osteoporosis, Physiotherapy in Thoracic Surgery, Cardiac Disease, Management of Respiratory Diseases, Care of the Ventilated Patient, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Tissue inflammation and repair, The Physiotherapy Management Of Tissue Healing And Repair, Neurological physiotherapy, Massage, Exercise, Electrotherapy, Pain, Common chronic inflammatory arthopathies, Physiotherapy for Ankylosing spondylitis, The research process, Changing relationships for promoting health
Upper and Lower Limb Joint Arthroplasty, Amputees
Description
The essential book to refer to, whether you’re just starting out or about to go on placement or need to look up something for an assessment, the 14th edition of Tidy’s Physiotherapy is up-to-date and ready to meet the needs of today’s physiotherapy student. Chapters are written by specialists who have come from a wide range of clinical and academic backgrounds. Each chapter encourages you to problem solve and provides case studies to give the opportunity to consolidate learning and to give you confidence when you need to apply what you have learned. For the first time, a DVD ROM is included which contains sections on musculoskeletal tests, massage and exercise, and graphics which can be used for revision, presentations and even teaching.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 27th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037740
About the Authors
Stuart Porter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Salford; Visiting Lecturer, Cambridge University; External Examiner, University of Liverpool, UK