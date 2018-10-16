Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Energy

1.1. Energy Consumption and standard of living

1.2. Types of Energy Resources

1.3. Limitation of conventional energy source

1.4. Importance of non-conventional energy sources

1.5. Environment aspects of non-conventional energy sources

Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Tidal Energy

2.1. Historical and Parallel Scenarios

2.2. Role of Tidal Energy in non-conventional energy sources

2.3. Basic Technology and Concepts

2.4. Basic Principles of Tidal Power

2.5. Components of Tidal Power Plant

2.6. Operation Methods of Utilization of Tidal Energy

2.7. Estimation of Energy & Power in Simple Single Basin Tidal Systems

2.8. Tidal Dynamics and Structure of Tidal Currents

2.9. Shining Part of Tidal Energy 2.10. Drawback of Tidal Energy

2.11. Economic Aspects of Tidal Energy Systems

2.12. Environmental Impacts and Sustainability of Tidal Energy Systems

Chapter 3. Prefeasibility Analysis of Tidal Energy Systems

3.1. Analysis of Location

3.2. Distance from Load Area

3.3. Physical Boundaries of Assessment

3.4. Static v/s Transect Field Survey

3.5. Location Assessment with Farm Method

3.6. Location Assessment with Flux Method

Chapter 4. Optimum Sizing & Modeling of Tidal Energy Systems

4.1. Operation Methods of Utilization of Tidal Energy Systems

4.2. Introduction of Numerical Solutions of the Tidal Equation

4.3. Description of Numerical Model

4.4. Tidal Energy Facility Size

4.5. Primary Tidal Energy Facility Components

4.6. Modeling of Tidal Energy Conversion Systems

4.7. Modeling of the Tidal Current Turbine

Chapter 5. Control Systems of Tidal Power Plant

5.1. Automatic Control System of Tidal Power Plant

5.2. Control Strategies of Ocean Wave Conversion Systems

5.3. Reactive Power Control of Tidal Turbine

5.4. Dynamic Control of Tidal Current Turbine

5.5. Power System Stability Analysis of Tidal Turbine

Chapter 6. Reliability Assessment of Tidal Power Plant

6.1. The Failure Distribution Model of Tidal Energy Systems

6.2. Constant Failure Rate Model of Tidal Energy Systems

6.3. Time Dependent Failure Model of Tidal Energy Systems

6.4. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Fault Tree Analysis

Chapter 7. Advances in Tidal Energy Systems

7.1. Scenario of Tidal Energy System in India

7.2. Scenario of Tidal Energy System in World

7.3. Environmental Assessment of Tidal Energy Systems

7.4. Tidal Harmonic Analysis

7.5. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Optimization Technique

7.6. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Game Theory

7.7. Role of Tidal Energy System in Clean Development Mechanism

7.8. Economic Analysis of Tidal Power Plant

