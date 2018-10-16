Tidal Energy Systems
1st Edition
Design, Optimization and Control
Description
Tidal Energy Systems: Design, Optimization and Control provides a comprehensive overview of concepts, technologies, management and the control of tidal energy systems and tidal power plants. It presents the fundamentals of tidal energy, including the structure of tidal currents and turbulence. Technology, principles, components, operation, and a performance assessment of each component are also covered. Other sections consider pre-feasibility analysis methods, plant operation, maintenance and power generation, reliability assessment in terms of failure distribution, constant failure rate and the time dependent failure model. Finally, the most recent research advances and future trends are reviewed.
In addition, applicable real-life examples and a case study of India’s tidal energy scenario are included. The book provides ocean energy researchers, practitioners and graduate students with all the information needed to design, deploy, manage and operate tidal energy systems. Senior undergraduate students will also find this to be a useful resource on the fundamentals of tidal energy systems and their components.
Key Features
- Presents the fundamentals of tidal energy, including system components, pre-feasibility analysis, and plant management, operations and control
- Explores concepts of sustainability and a reliability analysis of tidal energy systems, as well as their economic aspects and future trends
- Covers the assessment of tidal energy systems by optimization technique and game theory
Readership
Energy Engineering and Ocean Engineering researchers, professionals, graduate students and senior undergraduates
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Energy
1.1. Energy Consumption and standard of living
1.2. Types of Energy Resources
1.3. Limitation of conventional energy source
1.4. Importance of non-conventional energy sources
1.5. Environment aspects of non-conventional energy sources
Chapter 2. Fundamentals of Tidal Energy
2.1. Historical and Parallel Scenarios
2.2. Role of Tidal Energy in non-conventional energy sources
2.3. Basic Technology and Concepts
2.4. Basic Principles of Tidal Power
2.5. Components of Tidal Power Plant
2.6. Operation Methods of Utilization of Tidal Energy
2.7. Estimation of Energy & Power in Simple Single Basin Tidal Systems
2.8. Tidal Dynamics and Structure of Tidal Currents
2.9. Shining Part of Tidal Energy 2.10. Drawback of Tidal Energy
2.11. Economic Aspects of Tidal Energy Systems
2.12. Environmental Impacts and Sustainability of Tidal Energy Systems
Chapter 3. Prefeasibility Analysis of Tidal Energy Systems
3.1. Analysis of Location
3.2. Distance from Load Area
3.3. Physical Boundaries of Assessment
3.4. Static v/s Transect Field Survey
3.5. Location Assessment with Farm Method
3.6. Location Assessment with Flux Method
Chapter 4. Optimum Sizing & Modeling of Tidal Energy Systems
4.1. Operation Methods of Utilization of Tidal Energy Systems
4.2. Introduction of Numerical Solutions of the Tidal Equation
4.3. Description of Numerical Model
4.4. Tidal Energy Facility Size
4.5. Primary Tidal Energy Facility Components
4.6. Modeling of Tidal Energy Conversion Systems
4.7. Modeling of the Tidal Current Turbine
Chapter 5. Control Systems of Tidal Power Plant
5.1. Automatic Control System of Tidal Power Plant
5.2. Control Strategies of Ocean Wave Conversion Systems
5.3. Reactive Power Control of Tidal Turbine
5.4. Dynamic Control of Tidal Current Turbine
5.5. Power System Stability Analysis of Tidal Turbine
Chapter 6. Reliability Assessment of Tidal Power Plant
6.1. The Failure Distribution Model of Tidal Energy Systems
6.2. Constant Failure Rate Model of Tidal Energy Systems
6.3. Time Dependent Failure Model of Tidal Energy Systems
6.4. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Fault Tree Analysis
Chapter 7. Advances in Tidal Energy Systems
7.1. Scenario of Tidal Energy System in India
7.2. Scenario of Tidal Energy System in World
7.3. Environmental Assessment of Tidal Energy Systems
7.4. Tidal Harmonic Analysis
7.5. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Optimization Technique
7.6. Assessment of Tidal Energy System by Game Theory
7.7. Role of Tidal Energy System in Clean Development Mechanism
7.8. Economic Analysis of Tidal Power Plant
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 16th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148822
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148815
About the Author
Vikas Khare
Dr. Vikas Khare is an Associate Professor in School of Technology, Management and Engineering, NMIMS, Indore M.P., India. He obtained his M.Tech (Honours) in Energy Management from DAVV Indore, India, and Ph.D. from National Institute of Technology Bhopal, India. His main research interests are renewable energy systems, optimization techniques and game theory. He is also a certified energy manager under the bureau of energy efficiency in India. Dr. Khare has published various research paper in respected journals and published books on renewable energy and fundamentals of electrcal and electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrical School of Technology, Management and Engineering, NMIMS, INDORE M.P.
Cheshta Khare
Cheshta Khare has obtained her M.E.(Honours) in Power Electronics at SGSITS, India, where she is also pursuing her PhD in Power Systems. Mrs. Khare is an Assistant Professor in the department of Electrical Engineering at SGSITS, Indore, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, SGSITS, Indore, India
Savita Nema
Savita Nema has over 20 years of experience in research in renewable energy and control systems, including ME in Control Systems and PhD in Solar Photovoltaics. Dr. Nema has led several research projects, as well as published over 40 journal and conference papers. She is currently a Professor & Head at the Department of Electrical Engineering in MANIT, Bhopal, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, MANIT, Bhopal, India
Prashant Baredar
Dr. Prashant Baredar is Associate Professor in Energy Department, MANIT, in India. He achieved his Ph.D. degree in Hybrid Energy System from Rajiv Gandhi Technological University Bhopal. Dr. Baredar has 20 years’ experience in Mechanical Engineering. He is in the editorial board of many international Journals: BLBIJEST and National Journal of Engineering Science and a reviewer for four international journals. He has successfully organized five national seminars and conferences on Energy topic and delivered 25 expert lectures & invited talks. He has guided 6 PhD thesis and 42 M.Tech thesis .He has published one patent on reconfigurable mechanism for wind turbine blade.Dr. Baredar has published 102 research papers in national/international Journals and at conferences, and contributed to the books entitled Basic Mechanical Engineering, Practical Journal of Basic Mechanical Engineering, Renewable Energy sources and Practical Journal of Basic Civil Engineering& Engineering Mechanics. He has done consultancy projects on ‘Investment Grade Energy Audit of Rajgarh Collectorate Building’ and ‘Solution to reducing bearing temperature in hydro turbine in Indira Sagar Hydro Power’, a number of high level research projects funded by State and Central government are to his credit and is working on the ‘Sensitivity analysis and optimisation of hybrid system of solar, wind and biomass (Rs.4, 52,000)’ project funded by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science & Technology Bhopal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Energy Centre, MANIT, Bhopal, India